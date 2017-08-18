Der Wächter der freiheitlichen Weltordnung

John Brian Shannon AUG 18, 2017

Hi Ana,



The Western-led rules-based international order is *not* inevitable, as you've rightly said. The only reason it stood and still stands is that it is represents the best geopolitical model yet.



The present system superceded the Cold War international order (a bipolar world order) where everyone lived minutes away from nuclear Armageddon.



The present international order is a big step forward. (Let's never walk backwards)



We don't need to worry about the United States being replaced as the global hegemon until at least 2060, regardless of which country has the largest GDP (as if that's everything) or the strongest growth rate, or the largest population.



Rather, the incumbent has plenty of things going for it -- plenty of experience at the post, it has by far the world's largest and most combat-experienced military (combat experience is orders of magnitude more important than size) and it is the de facto choice for that position even by countries that don't especially love the U.S. -- because everyone knows the United States well, they know what it is capable of, and they know what it won't do.



Nobody is going to mess with a winning formula, even if it doesn't always work in their favour.



Re: Repsol.



No doubt, this was a deliberate test of China's leadership by Western powers to see how China would handle the challenge of an EU company drilling an offshore well in Vietnamese waters -- but still near China.



The EU play was going to follow along these lines:

If China interfered, then we are to think of China as more of a 'Frontier economy' that just happened to strike it rich -- due to American largesse (Henry Kissinger's shuttle diplomacy and since then almost unrestricted trade with the U.S.) and that it is to be thought of in Western capitals as harsh, overbearing, overly authoritarian (and a whole bunch of impact buzzwords that sound good on news bites whenever the West wants to put a country on the defensive) all of which is a modified form of Cold War thinking...



Disappointing from a moral perspective, but very logical (More on this later)



Anyways, that's only half the story of course: The other part of it was that *if China allowed such platforms near Chinese waters* then the Western countries could seize on that opportunity and build hundreds of them in that region -- with each new platform located closer to China's shores every passing year. "We have them surrounded!* (With drilling rigs)



And as every Navy fighter/bomber pilot knows, those are prime landing and refueling spots for fighter/bomber jets that can land vertically on the platform. If there are a thousand such platforms near China, that means that on any given day, a thousand fighter jets could be parked on those platforms, full of fuel, missiles and bombs, and ready to fly missions against Chinese targets at a moment's notice.



That would represent a serious threat to China were the geopolitical situation to deteriorate. But if the geopolitical situation stayed acceptable, then those platforms would be merely 'available' should they be needed.



All of which means, that with many platforms and (potentially) many fighter/bombers parked on them ready to fly at a moment's notice, the EU would have a strong lever to apply against China if it ever became aggressive or if it wouldn't bow to the wishes of the larger international community on any significant issue.



Having that many fighter/bomber parking spots so close to China would have the effect of tempering every decision of Chinese policymakers.



As I said above: Disappointing that holdover Cold War thinking still has a place in the world, but it is logical from a certain point of view.



Such thinking is the view of a bloc (the Western bloc) that still doesn't trust China at the controls. It's the thinking of a bloc that appreciates American global leadership and isn't yet ready to accept Chinese leadership. And it's the thinking of a bloc that feels they need to 'cover their bets' just in case something goes wrong with China.



It's the thinking of a bloc that doesn't have a better plan than falling back to Cold War thinking (I hope I'm wrong on that) which would be extremely disappointing indeed. For it surely means that we're back on the Armageddon train and this time WE WILL be riding it to its final destination -- Nuclear Armageddon.



I sincerely hope I'm wrong on that last point.



Perhaps the multi-drilling-platform-plan is the 'Plan B' and a dramatic increase in diplomacy and multilateralism is the 'Plan A' here.



And if that ramped-up diplomacy and engagement with and by China is accepted by developed nations, then the 'Plan B' is merely the lever by which China is lured/compelled to take part in further dialogue. If that's the plan, I enthusiastically embrace it!!!



As China's power continues to grow -- the other world powers need to know that they can deal with China (a positive!) -- instead of being 'dealt with' by China (in the negative sense of the term)



They need to know if there's going to be 'give and take' -- or if China intends to dictate how the world will operate.



They feel the need to ascertain whether China intends on benevolent rule or malevolent rule.



And they need to know whether China can be cowed into submission (as a last resort) if it chooses a policy with negative ramifications for the other powers.



>>>The one thing the existing world order doesn't want is an aloof, dictatorial and malevolent #2 global power that's on its way to becoming the aloof, dictatorial and malevolent #1 global power.<<<



China's power will continue to grow relative to the rest of the world, even if it doesn't fully replace the United States in every metric until 2060.



The developed nations need to know what to expect from China, how it will engage/not engage -- and how it intends to handle slights, missteps, protests, prevarications, provocations and outright confrontations.



They already know what to expect from the United States through decades of experience, but China so far, has been reticent to show its hand which has unnerved Western powers. (Does China have a secret agenda? Is that why they keep their cards so close to their vest? Should we stop trading with them now? etc.)



A lack of communication and broad engagement with the West and other developed nations will prove to be China's nemesis and *Job Number One in China* must now be to formulate positions and to effectively communicate with developed nations.



As in the case of the United States over the past 2-centuries (I'm taking a literary license here to make my point) it *almost* didn't matter what rules or policies the U.S. adopted (which policies affect many countries) because it displayed plenty of 'give and take' and it engaged in dialogue at every level. (Do you see what I'm trying to say?)



The United States succeeded and continues to succeed as a global hegemon because it's a benevolent superpower and it cares to inform the world community about its intentions and policies in advance -- and is willing to listen to suggestions, it will entertain delays to potentially disruptive policies and it will allow comment and even criticism of its policies.



A rising global power that doesn't match that criteria is doomed to failure from the start.



Whether China wants it or not and whether it is convenient for China to do so or not, China must profoundly engage with the international community and prove by its actions that it's a benevolent rising superpower (although different in look and feel as compared to the American superpower -- nobody begrudges them that!) and not a malevolent threat to the international order.



If China rises to meet this challenge (and it is very capable of doing so if it chooses) then China will be accepted for what it is; The rising superpower that will one day surpass the United States in many metrics -- and most importantly -- will do so with the support of the international community including the U.S.A.



If China fails to meet this challenge, every advantage that China presently enjoys will disappear one by one -- and even faster than that in the case of frequent malevolent actions by China.



Sorry China, but all eyes are on you. The world community needs to know that you'll be an engaged partner, not a remote dictatorial nation with a mean streak.



In the absence of constant high level communications from China about its plans and policies, that is what the international community will assume. (Very unfortunately)



>>>Were I the president of China, I would consider this invitation (for that is what it is) the greatest opportunity for the country since Henry Kissinger flew to Beijing to invite China into the world community of nations.<<<



I would see it as the best possible time to start with a completely clean sheet of paper, to write out my best hopes and aspirations for my country and for ongoing relations with the international community and an opportunity to show that my intentions are borne of benevolence but with an eye (of course) to always protecting my homeland.



There is no place for hyper-sensitivity among superpowers, nor even among middle powers. Nations will criticize superpowers, nations will applaud superpowers, nations will ignore sometimes very well-meant gestures by superpowers -- that's just how nations are. It matters not.



What matters are the intentions of that superpower and the level of communications that superpower conveys. That's everything. The actions of that superpower are secondary (although still important) and work to cement ongoing relations.



I hope President Xi sees this for what it is; An invitation by Western and developed nations to fully engage with the world community and to fulfill the role of benevolent superpower and to understand at a deep level the concern felt by smaller countries as China rises to a level never before seen in our civilization.



The only solution for China is perfect and innumerable communications with other powers, with those communications (only) goal of convincing world powers that China continues on course to be a benevolent superpower for all time.



Thank you for posting your wonderful essay at ProSyn, Ana!



As always, very best regards, JBS