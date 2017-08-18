30

Der Wächter der freiheitlichen Weltordnung

MADRID – Die globale Finanzkrise, die diesen Monat vor zehn Jahren begann, hat gezeigt, dass das langfristige Überleben der vom Westen angeführten, regelbasierten internationalen Ordnung keine Selbstverständlichkeit ist. Es wird häufig angenommen, dass, falls und wenn die USA ihren Platz als globaler Hegemon in diesem System verlieren, China das Land sein wird, das die Welt anführt. Aber wie würde eine von China angeführte Ordnung aussehen?

Ereignisse in diesem Sommer geben uns den Vorgeschmack einer Antwort. Im Juni begann ein Tochterunternehmen der spanischen Ölgesellschaft Repsol mit Bohrungen vor der Küste klar innerhalb der ausschließlichen Wirtschaftszone Vietnams im Südchinesischen Meer. China protestierte umgehend, indem es zuerst ein gemeinsames chinesisch-vietnamesisches Sicherheitstreffen platzen ließ und anschließend laut Berichten mit Militärmaßnahmen gegen vietnamesische Stellungen auf den Spratly-Inseln drohte. Da es sich nicht auf die Unterstützung der USA verlassen konnte, knickte Vietnam vor den Chinesen ein und wies Repsol an, seine Probebohrungen einzustellen. Es war ein Sieg nackter Gewalt, und eine Niederlage gemeinsamer Regeln.

Dann wurde im Juli, unmittelbar vor dem G20-Treffen in Hamburg, bekannt, dass bei dem chinesischen Friedensnobelpreisträger Liu Xiaobo – der von der chinesischen Regierung wegen seines Eintretens für die Demokratie für den größten Teil des vergangenen Jahrzehnts inhaftiert worden war – Leberkrebs im Endstadium festgestellt worden war. Liu beantragte die Erlaubnis, sich im Ausland behandeln zu lassen, doch die chinesische Regierung versagte ihm diese Würde. Er starb kurz darauf.

Die internationale Gemeinschaft, und Europa im Besonderen, verurteilten dieses grausame Vorgehen nicht etwa, sondern reagierten nur verhalten. Niemand sprach während des G20-Treffens Lius Namen aus. Und selbst nach Lius Tod gaben die westlichen Regierungen lediglich kraftlose Botschaften der Anteilnahme von sich. Niemand wollte es sich mit den Chinesen verderben.

Auf den ersten Blick mag dieser Ansatz vernünftig erscheinen, insbesondere für ein Europa, das nach Jahren der Wirtschaftskrise gerade erst wieder Tritt fasst. China ist nach den USA der zweitgrößte Handelspartner der Europäischen Union und hat sich zu einer wichtigen Quelle von Direktinvestitionen entwickelt. Allein im vergangenen Jahr hat China über 35 Milliarden Euro in der EU investiert.

Doch hat ein derart vordergründiger Pragmatismus ernste Nachteile. Vielleicht mehr als jeder andere globale Akteur hat Europa – und zwar nicht nur die EU, sondern ganz Europa – ein Interesse am Fortbestand der freiheitlichen Ordnung, die mehr auf Zusammenarbeit als auf Konkurrenz gründet. Tatsächlich ermöglicht die bestehende Ordnung es Europa, seine Stärken auszuspielen, und mildert zugleich seine Schwächen ab.

Die regelbasierte Zusammenarbeit ist in Europas institutioneller DNA, und insbesondere jener der EU, fest verwurzelt. Sie bildet die Grundlage für das europäische Projekt, das eigenständige Staaten durch gemeinsame Normen, Interessen und Werte miteinander verknüpft. Und sie hat in einer Region, die lange durch Konflikte und Konkurrenz verheert wurde, zu einer beispiellosen Zeit des Friedens und Wohlstandes beigetragen.

Für Europa ist Soft Power viel wichtiger als Hard Power. Das funktioniert innerhalb des heutigen regelbasierten Systems, in dem die EU – mit ihren gut durchgesetzten Gesetzen, ihrer technologischen Kompetenz, ihrer gebildeten Bevölkerung und ihrem breiten kulturellen Einfluss – eine entscheidende Rolle dabei spielt, unterschiedliche Akteure zusammenzubringen. Doch in einer schönen neuen Welt der Ad-hoc-Transaktionen und auf roher Kraft beruhenden Beziehungen – jener Art von Welt, die sowohl China als auch US-Präsident Donald Trump zu bevorzugen scheinen –, würden diese Qualitäten Europa nicht viel nutzen.

Doch was soll Europa tun? Die EU ist nicht in der Lage, als Führer der freien Welt zu dienen, ganz gleich, was der Präsident der Europäischen Kommission, Jean-Claude Juncker, und der Präsident des Europäischen Rates, Donald Tusk, sagen. Die USA sind – und bleiben auf absehbare Zeit – die unersetzliche Macht dieser Welt.

Das Problem ist, dass die Regierung Trump wenig Interesse und noch weniger Kompetenz im Bereich der Führung zu haben scheint, und es stattdessen bevorzugt, einen kurzsichtigen und weitgehend undefinierten „America First“-Ansatz zu propagieren. Sollte dies ein Dauerzustand werden, besteht wenig Hoffnung für eine regelbasierte internationale Ordnung. Doch wenn die Regierung Trump die Flamme der wertegestützten Politik und der Rechtsstaatlichkeit in den nächsten vier (oder acht) Jahren nicht erstickt, ist noch nicht alles verloren.

Während dieser Zeit der Unsicherheit muss Europa diese Flamme hüten. Es sollte dies tun nicht indem es sich in törichte, fruchtlose Kreuzzüge stürzt, sondern indem es mehr oder weniger – allerdings mutiger als bisher – seinen derzeitigen Weg weitergeht, seine Konflikte mit Bedacht wählt und die Risiken gegen den möglichen Lohn abwägt. Wo es die Menschenrechte oder institutionelle Ansätze zu einem vernünftigen Preis fördern kann, sollte es das tun. Wo derartige Bemühungen sich als unproduktiv und kostspielig erweisen würden, sollte Europa vorsichtig vorgehen, dabei jedoch an seinen Werten festhalten. Die traurige Wahrheit ist, dass, wenn Europa heute nicht seine Stimme erhebt, niemand es tun wird.

Eine von China geführte, transaktionsbasierte Weltordnung hätte klare Gewinner und Verlierer – und Letztere würden Erstere zahlenmäßig deutlich übertreffen. Europa muss sein Möglichstes tun, um ein derartiges Ergebnis zu verhindern, und dabei Ehrgeiz mit Realismus und Mut mit Vorsicht ausbalancieren. Eine Führungsrolle mag für Europa heute außer Reichweite sein. Aber eine verantwortliche Einflussnahme ist es nicht.

