30

راعي النظام الليبرالي العالمي

مدريد- أظهرت الأزمة المالية العالمية التي بدأت قبل عشرة أعوام من هذا الشهر أن النظام العالمي القائم على القواعد والذي يقوده الغرب لا يمكن تجنبه. وكثيرا ما يفترض أنه إذا فقدت الولايات المتحدة مكانها باعتبارها القوة المهيمنة العالمية في ذلك النظام، فإن الصين ستكون البلد الذي سيقود العالم. ولكن كيف سيبدو النظام بقيادة الصين؟

أحداث هذا الصيف تعطي الإجابة. في يونيو / حزيران بدأت شركة تابعة لشركة البترول الاسبانية ريبسول فى حفر بئر بحري داخل المنطقة الاقتصادية الخاصة لفيتنام فى بحر الصين الجنوبي. واحتجت الصين على الفور، أولا بإلغاء اجتماع أمني مشترك بين الصين وفيتنام، ومن ثم هددت بالقيام بعمل عسكري ضد المواقع الفيتنامية في جزر سبراتلي. وغير قادر على الاعتماد على الدعم الأمريكي، أمر فيتنام  ريبسول بوقف الحفر الاستكشافي، بنوع من التودد للصينيين. وكان ذلك انتصارا للسلطة العارية - وهزيمة للقواعد المشتركة.

وبعد ذلك، في يوليو / تموز، قبيل اجتماع مجموعة العشرين في هامبورغ، ألمانيا، كشفت الأخبار أن الحائز على جائزة نوبل للسلام الصيني ليو شياوبو - الذي احتجزته الحكومة الصينية خلال العقد الأخير من دعوته إلى الديمقراطية - قد تم تشخيصه في أواخر مرحلة سرطان الكبد. وطلب ليو الحصول على تصريح لتلقي العلاج فى الخارج، لكن الحكومة الصينية منعته من ذلك. وتوفي بعد ذلك بوقت قصير.

وبعيدا عن إدانة هذا النهج القاسي، لم يقدم المجتمع الدولي - ولاسيما أوروبا - إلا ردا صامتا. ولم يرفع أحد اسم ليو علنا خلال اجتماع مجموعة العشرين. وحتى بعد وفاة  ليو، بعث القادة الغربيون رسائل تعزية فقط. ولا أحد أراد ركوب القارب الصيني.

للوهلة الأولى، قد يبدو هذا النهج معقولا، وخاصة بالنسبة لأوروبا التي لا تزال ترسخ أقدامها بعد سنوات من الأزمة الاقتصادية. وتعد الصين ثاني أكبر شريك تجاري للاتحاد الأوروبي بعد الولايات المتحدة، وأصبحت مصدرا رئيسيا للاستثمار المباشر، حيث استثمرت أكثر من 35 مليار يورو (41 مليار دولار) في الاتحاد الأوروبي خلال العام الماضي.

ولكن هذه البراغماتية الظاهرة لها عيوب خطيرة. ولعل أكثر من أي جهة فاعلة عالمية أخرى، أوروبا - وليس فقط الاتحاد الأوروبي، بل كل أوروبا - لها مصلحة في استمرار النظام الليبرالي الذي يقوم على التعاون أكثر من المنافسة. والواقع أن النظام القائم هو في صالح أوروبا، رغم نقاط ضعفه الخفيفة.

التعاون القائم على القواعد هو جزء لا يتجزأ من مؤسسات أوروبا - وخاصة الاتحاد الأوروبي. ويشكل أساس المشروع الأوروبي الذي يربط بين دول منفصلة من خلال القواعد والمصالح والقيم المشتركة. وقد يسرت هذه القواعد والقيم المشتركة السلام والازدهار غير المسبوقين في منطقة طالها الصراع والمنافسة.

في أوروبا،  تفوق السلطة الناعمة  القوة الخشنة بكثير. وهذا يعمل بشكل جيد في إطار نظام اليوم القائم على القواعد، حيث يلعب الاتحاد الأوروبي - بقوانينه المنفذة جيدا، والكفاءات التكنولوجية، والسكان المتعلمين، والنفوذ الثقافي الواسع - دورا حاسما في الجمع بين مختلف الجهات الفاعلة. ولكن في عالم جديد يشجع المعاملات الخاصة وعلاقات القوى العامة - وهو النوع الذي يبدو مفضلا عند  الصين والرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب  - هذه الصفات لا تنفع أوروبا كثيرا.

ولكن ماذا ينبغي على أوروبا القيام به؟ إن الاتحاد الأوروبي ليس في وضع يسمح له بالعمل كزعيم للعالم الحر، مهما قال رئيس المفوضية الأوروبية جان كلود جونكر ورئيس المجلس الأوروبي دونالد تاسك. ستظل الولايات المتحدة - في المستقبل المنظور -  قوة العالم التي لا غنى عنها.

المشكلة هي أن إدارة ترامب لديها القليل من الاهتمام، وحتى أقل كفاءة، بالقيادة، وتُفضل بدلا من ذلك النهج القصير النظر والغير محددة إلى حد كبير: "أمريكا أولا". وإذا كان هذا شرطا دائما، فلن يكون هناك أمل يذكر في إقامة نظام دولي قائم على القواعد. ولكن إذا لم تُطفيء إدارة ترامب شمعة السياسة القائمة على القيم وسيادة القانون في السنوات الأربع أو الثماني القادمة، فإن كل ذلك الأمل لم يُفقد بعد.

DONATE NOW

وخلال هذه الفترة من الغموض، يجب أن تميل أوروبا إلى ذلك اللهب. وينبغي لها أن تفعل ذلك لا من خلال الشروع في حروب وحمالات صليبية عديمة الفائدة، ولكن من خلال مواصلة - بشجاعة أكثر - طريقها الحالي، مع اختيار معاركها وتقييم المخاطر والفوائد. وحيثما يمكن أن تعزز حقوق الإنسان أو النهج المؤسسي بتكلفة معقولة، ينبغي لها أن تفعل ذلك. وحيثما تكون هذه الجهود غير مثمرة ومكلفة، يجب على أوروبا التعامل بحذر، دون إغفال التمسك بقيمها. والحقيقة المحزنة اليوم هي أنه إذا لم تتكلم أوروبا، فلن يتكلم أحد.

وسيكون للنظام العالمي القائم على المعاملات التي تقودها الصين فريق رابح وآخر خاسر بكل وضوح - وسوف يفوق الخاسرون بكثير عدد الرابحين. على أوروبا أن تفعل ما في وسعها لمنع تلك النتيجة، وتحقيق التوازن بين الطموح والواقعية، بكل شجاعة وحذر. قد تكون القيادة جسرا بعيدا جدا عن أوروبا اليوم. ولكن الإشراف في متناولها.