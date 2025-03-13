Europe Confronts the Ghosts of History

Russia’s revanchism, together with America’s isolationism, is forcing Europe to pursue massive investments in defense, possibly including its own nuclear deterrent. This represents a radical shift in mindset for the European Union, nowhere more so than in Germany.
TEL AVIV – When Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, he knew that he was upending Europe’s security order. But this was more of a tactical gambit than a calculated strategy, and he could not have predicted what would follow. Though Donald Trump’s return to the White House has caught Europe flat-footed, it can still keep Putin from walking away a winner.
TEL AVIV – When Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, he knew that he was upending Europe’s security order. But this was more of a tactical gambit than a calculated strategy, and he could not have predicted what would follow. Though Donald Trump’s return to the White House has caught Europe flat-footed, it can still keep Putin from walking away a winner.