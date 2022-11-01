Europe’s Looming Energy Disaster

Ursula von der Leyen ------ President of the European Commission

Sanna Mirella Marin ------ Prime Minister of Finland

Magdalena Andersson ------ former Prime Minister of Sweden

Zuzana Čaputová ------ President of Slovakia

Mette Frederiksen ------ Prime Minister of Denmark

Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović ------ former President of Croatia

Kersti Kaljulaid ------ former President of Estonia

Maia Sandu ------ President of Moldova

Giorgia Meloni ------ Prime Minister of Italy

Mary Elizabeth Truss ------ former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Marine Le Pen ------ Nominee of 2022 French presidential election

---

All these ladies seem to me to be sharing one thing in common, which is that they are all against Russia's Putin, and hence the current energy crises in the western part of the European Continent.

I of course don't mean a lady isn't suitable for being the political leader of a country, since the former Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, is an obvious exception.

Instead of saying those ladies are all against Putin, I would rather say they are all against pro-Putin Angela Merkel, the former long-term de facto political leader of western Europe.

---

At the end of the day, many of our political problems are essentially human nature problems.

All the important think tanks in the world should also include expert members who have been specializing in investigating and understanding human nature.

---