Addressing Europe’s Corporate Technology Gap

Upholding Tradition and maintaining a high Social Safety-net are the two things Europeans have been proud of, but it’s gone too far. Arrogance, naivety and an envy of Americans have taken over. The new technologies out of America were seen as a threat to the privacy of information. Just one example: In 2020 almost all correspondence between hospitals and doctors in Germany and in Austria was still tediously done by Fax machines, not by email, due to privacy issues. That’s Stone Age. Austria still doesn’t have a freedom of information act, and most government contracts for road, rail and building construction are shrouded in mystery with no access for the general public. There is a reason why a crackdown on Big Tech has originated out of the EU. The media in Europe is heavily controlled, manipulated by the governments and unions (with up to 50% of revenues coming from government advertising). The US and China are capitalist systems, and to compete Europeans need to embrace capitalism! That’s not going to happen, so Europe will fall further behind.