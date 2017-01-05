15

Las nuevas “naciones indispensables” de Europa

BERLÍN – Tras el shock del referendo del Brexit en el Reino Unido y la elección de Donald Trump como presidente de Estados Unidos en 2016, este será un año decisivo para Europa. Las próximas elecciones parlamentarias en Francia, Alemania, Holanda y posiblemente Italia decidirán si la Unión Europea se mantendrá como un todo o si se desintegrará bajo la ola neonacionalista que barre a Occidente.

Mientras tanto, las negociaciones del Brexit comenzarán en serio, dándonos un atisbo del futuro de la relación entre la UE y el Reino Unido. Y algún día se recordará la toma de mando de Trump el 20 de enero como un punto de inflexión para Europa.

A juzgar por las declaraciones de Trump en el pasado acerca de Europa y sus relaciones con Estados Unidos, la UE debería irse preparando para cambios profundos. El próximo presidente estadounidense, exponente del nuevo nacionalismo, no cree en la integración europea.

Tiene un aliado en la figura del Presidente ruso Vladimir Putin, que por largo tiempo ha intentado desestabilizar la UE al apoyar las fuerzas y movimientos nacionalistas en sus estados miembro. Si la administración Trump apoya o hace la vista gorda ante esta actitud, la UE (atrapada entre rusos provocadores y Breitbart News) tendrá que prepararse para tiempos complejos.

Las consecuencias para la UE podrían ser todavía más serias si Trump, además de replantear la relación estadounidense con Rusia, sigue poniendo en duda la garantía de seguridad de Estados Unidos para con Europa a costa de la OTAN, que ha institucionalizado el marco de seguridad de EE.UU. por más de seis décadas. Los europeos se encontrarían repentinamente solos ante una Rusia que cada vez más ha recurrido a medios militares para cuestionar fronteras, como en el caso de Ucrania, y reafirmar su influencia (o incluso su hegemonía) en Europa oriental.

Pronto sabremos cuáles son los próximos pasos para la OTAN, pero ya se ha hecho mucho daño. Las garantías de seguridad no son solo cosa de equipos militares; el garante también debe proyectar un mensaje creíble de que está dispuesto a defender a sus aliados siempre que sea necesario.  Son acuerdos que dependen en gran parte de la sicología y de la fiabilidad de un país, tanto ante sus amigos como sus enemigos. Cuando se daña esa credibilidad, se produce el riesgo de una provocación y con ella la amenaza de una escalada a crisis más graves, o incluso un conflicto armado.

Considerando este riesgo, la UE ahora debería apuntalar lo que queda de la OTAN y concentrarse en apoyar su propia integración institucional, económica y legal. Pero también debería dirigir la mirada a sus estados miembro como una opción de respaldo en términos de seguridad.

La UE misma se basa en el poder suave: no se concibió para garantizar la seguridad europea, y en su forma actual no está en posición de hacer frente a un reto de poder duro. Esto significa que Francia y Alemania, sus mayores miembros en lo geográfico y económico, deberán apuntalar la defensa europea. Otros países como Italia, Bélgica, Holanda, Luxemburgo, España y Polonia también tendrán un papel, pero Francia y Alemania son indispensables.

Por supuesto, vivir en Europa continental implica tener a Rusia de vecino, y en general las relaciones vecinales se deben basar en la paz, la cooperación y el respeto mutuo (especialmente cuando el vecino es una potencia nuclear). Pero los europeos no podemos hacernos ilusiones sobre las intenciones de Rusia. El Kremlin ve la política exterior como un juego de suma cero, lo que significa que siempre priorizará el poder militar y geopolítico por sobre los acuerdos de cooperación de seguridad.

Rusia no ve la debilidad o la falta de amenazas por parte de sus vecinos como una base para la paz, sino más bien como una invitación a ampliar su propia esfera de influencia. Así, la asimetría del poder en Europa del este solo conducirá a la inestabilidad. Si Europa desea una paz estable y duradera primero debe asegurarse de que se la tome en serio, lo que claramente no es el caso hoy en día. Solo puede reforzar su seguridad de manera creíble si Francia y Alemania colaboran en la misma dirección, y después de las elecciones de este año tendrán la oportunidad de hacerlo.

Los diplomáticos de la UE solían murmurar extraoficialmente que Alemania y Francia nunca tratarían cara a cara temas de índole militar o financiera, debido a sus diferentes historias y culturas, pero puede que ya no sea el caso si las condiciones de seguridad dan un giro para peor. De hecho, no debería ser tan difícil llegar a un acuerdo a ambos lados del Rin: no hay duda de que Francia tiene la experiencia para liderar en el ámbito de la defensa, y lo mismo se puede decir de Alemania en cuanto a los asuntos financieros.

Tanto mejor si al impulsar esta opción de seguridad europea, Estados Unidos renueva su propia garantía de seguridad. Mientras tanto, la UE debería crear un acuerdo de cooperación estratégica post-Brexit con el Reino Unido, cuya posición geopolítica e intereses de seguridad no cambiarán.

La antigua UE se convirtió en una potencia económica porque estaba protegida por el marco de seguridad de Estados Unidos. Pero sin esa garantía, solo podrá dar respuesta a sus realidades geopolíticas actuales mediante el desarrollo de su propia capacidad de proyectar poder político y militar. Seis décadas después de que el Tratado de Roma creara la Comunidad Económica Europea, una vez más la historia y los acontecimientos impulsan a Francia y Alemania a dar forma al futuro de Europa.

