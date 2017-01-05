Las nuevas “naciones indispensables” de Europa

BERLÍN – Tras el shock del referendo del Brexit en el Reino Unido y la elección de Donald Trump como presidente de Estados Unidos en 2016, este será un año decisivo para Europa. Las próximas elecciones parlamentarias en Francia, Alemania, Holanda y posiblemente Italia decidirán si la Unión Europea se mantendrá como un todo o si se desintegrará bajo la ola neonacionalista que barre a Occidente.
Mientras tanto, las negociaciones del Brexit comenzarán en serio, dándonos un atisbo del futuro de la relación entre la UE y el Reino Unido. Y algún día se recordará la toma de mando de Trump el 20 de enero como un punto de inflexión para Europa.
A juzgar por las declaraciones de Trump en el pasado acerca de Europa y sus relaciones con Estados Unidos, la UE debería irse preparando para cambios profundos. El próximo presidente estadounidense, exponente del nuevo nacionalismo, no cree en la integración europea.
Tiene un aliado en la figura del Presidente ruso Vladimir Putin, que por largo tiempo ha intentado desestabilizar la UE al apoyar las fuerzas y movimientos nacionalistas en sus estados miembro. Si la administración Trump apoya o hace la vista gorda ante esta actitud, la UE (atrapada entre rusos provocadores y Breitbart News) tendrá que prepararse para tiempos complejos.
Las consecuencias para la UE podrían ser todavía más serias si Trump, además de replantear la relación estadounidense con Rusia, sigue poniendo en duda la garantía de seguridad de Estados Unidos para con Europa a costa de la OTAN, que ha institucionalizado el marco de seguridad de EE.UU. por más de seis décadas. Los europeos se encontrarían repentinamente solos ante una Rusia que cada vez más ha recurrido a medios militares para cuestionar fronteras, como en el caso de Ucrania, y reafirmar su influencia (o incluso su hegemonía) en Europa oriental.
Pronto sabremos cuáles son los próximos pasos para la OTAN, pero ya se ha hecho mucho daño. Las garantías de seguridad no son solo cosa de equipos militares; el garante también debe proyectar un mensaje creíble de que está dispuesto a defender a sus aliados siempre que sea necesario. Son acuerdos que dependen en gran parte de la sicología y de la fiabilidad de un país, tanto ante sus amigos como sus enemigos. Cuando se daña esa credibilidad, se produce el riesgo de una provocación y con ella la amenaza de una escalada a crisis más graves, o incluso un conflicto armado.
Considerando este riesgo, la UE ahora debería apuntalar lo que queda de la OTAN y concentrarse en apoyar su propia integración institucional, económica y legal. Pero también debería dirigir la mirada a sus estados miembro como una opción de respaldo en términos de seguridad.
La UE misma se basa en el poder suave: no se concibió para garantizar la seguridad europea, y en su forma actual no está en posición de hacer frente a un reto de poder duro. Esto significa que Francia y Alemania, sus mayores miembros en lo geográfico y económico, deberán apuntalar la defensa europea. Otros países como Italia, Bélgica, Holanda, Luxemburgo, España y Polonia también tendrán un papel, pero Francia y Alemania son indispensables.
Por supuesto, vivir en Europa continental implica tener a Rusia de vecino, y en general las relaciones vecinales se deben basar en la paz, la cooperación y el respeto mutuo (especialmente cuando el vecino es una potencia nuclear). Pero los europeos no podemos hacernos ilusiones sobre las intenciones de Rusia. El Kremlin ve la política exterior como un juego de suma cero, lo que significa que siempre priorizará el poder militar y geopolítico por sobre los acuerdos de cooperación de seguridad.
Rusia no ve la debilidad o la falta de amenazas por parte de sus vecinos como una base para la paz, sino más bien como una invitación a ampliar su propia esfera de influencia. Así, la asimetría del poder en Europa del este solo conducirá a la inestabilidad. Si Europa desea una paz estable y duradera primero debe asegurarse de que se la tome en serio, lo que claramente no es el caso hoy en día. Solo puede reforzar su seguridad de manera creíble si Francia y Alemania colaboran en la misma dirección, y después de las elecciones de este año tendrán la oportunidad de hacerlo.
Los diplomáticos de la UE solían murmurar extraoficialmente que Alemania y Francia nunca tratarían cara a cara temas de índole militar o financiera, debido a sus diferentes historias y culturas, pero puede que ya no sea el caso si las condiciones de seguridad dan un giro para peor. De hecho, no debería ser tan difícil llegar a un acuerdo a ambos lados del Rin: no hay duda de que Francia tiene la experiencia para liderar en el ámbito de la defensa, y lo mismo se puede decir de Alemania en cuanto a los asuntos financieros.
Tanto mejor si al impulsar esta opción de seguridad europea, Estados Unidos renueva su propia garantía de seguridad. Mientras tanto, la UE debería crear un acuerdo de cooperación estratégica post-Brexit con el Reino Unido, cuya posición geopolítica e intereses de seguridad no cambiarán.
La antigua UE se convirtió en una potencia económica porque estaba protegida por el marco de seguridad de Estados Unidos. Pero sin esa garantía, solo podrá dar respuesta a sus realidades geopolíticas actuales mediante el desarrollo de su propia capacidad de proyectar poder político y militar. Seis décadas después de que el Tratado de Roma creara la Comunidad Económica Europea, una vez más la historia y los acontecimientos impulsan a Francia y Alemania a dar forma al futuro de Europa.
Traducido del inglés por David Meléndez Tormen
Comment Commented Henk Crop
The real threat for Europe is not coming from the East but from the South.
Invaders from the East we can stop by NATO, but for the invaders from the South we have the borders wide open.
We even operate an EU taxiservice to bring them in safely.
Over the past 2 years no European has been killed by someone from the East, while many have been killed by invaders from the South.
I hope mr. Fischer is going to address the right problems.
Read more
Comment Commented Tomas Ramirez
To all these politicians of the European Union we are going to sweep them with the rough broom of History Read more
Comment Commented M M
And for the partisans in here, see whom Trump is appointing as Scretary of State...ex Exxon....the same old, same old, just with a different face and a different name. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
Ooh, credibility vs trustworthiness, my favorite subject :-)
It's a stretch to blame the EU's troubles on inadequate defense. Financial+Banking crisis, inequality between nations, Eurozone dysfunction, reactionary politics, refugees from a mysterious spontaneous collapse of order in Iraq, Libya, Syria etc - these are serious things. But more than a million troops even without the US, the world's biggest GDP bloc, and 2-3 nuclear powers, and the worlds top scientific institutions and industry, hardly need to fear for their "credibility" in deterring any attempts at forceful subjugation of any kind.
What is at stake is the EU nations' ability to project power abroad, for the purpose of securing energy supplies, I suppose. And that has been poor indeed -- if the US were to pull the plug, the EU would have some serious negotiating to do with either the US or Russia or the carbon kingdoms of the middle east. But that's hardly the same as being defenseless.
It looks like the French will survive their coming elections without their own Trump, so at least that's something to look forward to. Dealing with the rest of the EU/EMU, should they start making demands as a group, is something else... German and French diplomats are going to have a busy year, no doubt. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Petey, it is James Bond movie, "The World is Not Enough" all over again. You seem correct about the energy issue. One of the journalists in the EU nailed it very well. Iran has plans for a pipeline all the way to thec Med crossing Iraq, Syria and Lebanon and on to Grece. The Russians, we know the routes of the pipeelines. The oil reserves that were discovered off the coasts of Israel, Cyprus and Lebanon, etc...this whole utter madness is about energy and nothing but..ah include Ukraine as well.. Read more
Comment Commented David Emery
"The old EU ... was protected beneath the US security umbrella. But without this guarantee, it can address its current geopolitical realities only by developing its own capacity ... "
Wait until the EU gets the bill for a 'near peer' force, land, sea, air, space, cyber. Read more
Comment Commented Ga Steli
It appears as though Mr. Trump is coordinating closely with Putin, and may well be moving to abandon Europe.It may be up to Republican members of Congress and the Senate to prevent this catastrophe from occurring; setting up a choice perhaps between party unity and advancing the conservative agenda; and abandoning our traditional allies and our historical support for freedom and democracy in the world at large. How many Republicans are willing to sell their souls and heritage for a nice fat tax cut for the uber-wealthy? Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
It seems possible that the election of Donald Trump in my country may actually produce one genuine benefit -- by causing Europe to remember why they undertook to create a union in the first place. But the window for securing that benefit will not be open for long, and the lights may yet go off again all over the Western world. Just one hundred years ago, troops on the Western front were being issued ropes so they could pull each other out of the mud of Flanders before they drowned in it. It could all happen again. Read more
Comment Commented Giovanna Vinci
EU is the basis for peace for all its members. EU is both a reality and a dream worth fighting for. People with imagination should help EU regain its hopes and identity. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schneider
When you learn that there are now people living in Germany with 14 different identities, when you see that uncounted numbers of people are allowed to enter the country without legal documents and without registration, when you see that policemen who tried to contain 2000 North Africans before Cologne Cathedral one year after are defamed as racists the next morning and when you are told that your government cannot do anything...
...then you could really come to the conclusion that you should be more afraid of your own government than of the Russian government. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Peter, can Trump be granted German citizenship (legally) and stand for the General elections this year? This could satisfy a few readers on PS, including PS. Read more
Comment Commented John Hampson
The situation might be more serious than this. Brexit will likely lead to a dispute with the EU, especially if they seek to make an example of the UK.
This could result in the withdrawal of both the US and UK from NATO and the creation of a new US led alliance (economic and military) leaving the EU horribly exposed.
Putin might take this opportunity to make mischief in the Ukraine, perhaps leading to the collapse of the EU as its members opt to go with the US and thereby creating a new powerful US led challenge to future Chinese dominance.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Trump is absolutely correct about this. Europe has (by far) more people and GDP than Russia. If Europe can't or won't defend itself, that is not America's problem. This isn't 1945 or 1948 anymore. The political, economic, and military logic of NATO belongs to another era. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
As of 2014, Germany spends 1.2% of GDP on defense. France spends 2.1% of GDP (Russia spend 5.4%). Given these numbers wouldn't it make a lot more sense to just surrender to Russia? After all, it's hard to imagine that Putin could be any worse than Hollande or Merkel.
Just kidding... But there are some real points here. Europe has shown little interest in self-defense in decades and the leaders of Europe have shown little interest in defending the people of Europe. Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
"Responsible subgroup liberation demands fairness and mutual compensation."
This rule-of-thumb could be applied globally if people agreed ont0 the global trend of subgroup liberation with the shared risk of mutually ignorant and mutually damaging behaviour.
We the people of the world can arm up and deter each other, if necessary. Also we can accept each others' need for liberation and try to adhere to a rule to largely safeguard the often inevitable. Read more
