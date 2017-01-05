15

Der deutsch-französische Motor und die Zukunft Europas

BERLIN – 2017 wird für Europa wohl ein entscheidendes Jahr werden: Nach dem Schock des Brexit und der Wahl von Donald Trump zum US-Präsidenten in 2016 werden im kommenden Jahr Neuwahlen in Frankreich, Deutschland, den Niederlanden und vielleicht auch in Italien unter anderem darüber entscheiden, ob die EU zusammenhalten oder ob die neonationalistische Welle in nahezu allen Mitgliedstaaten zum Zerfall der EU führen wird.

In 2017 wird es Ernst werden mit der praktischen Ausgestaltung des Brexit und damit der Beantwortung der Frage, wie sich das zukünftige Verhältnis zwischen der EU und Großbritannien gestalten wird. Und gleich zum Beginn des Jahres, am 20. Januar 2017, wird Donald Trump das Amt als 45. Präsident der Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika antreten. Für Europa kann dieses Datum eine dramatische Zäsur bedeuten.

Wenn man die bisherigen Äußerungen des gewählten Präsidenten Trump zu Europa zur Grundlage für seine zukünftige Politik gegenüber dem alten Kontinent heranzieht, dann darf sich die EU auf tiefgehende Erschütterungen einstellen, denn Trump hält nichts von der europäischen Integration, dafür aber umso mehr von dem in nahezu allen Mitgliedstaaten grassierenden neuen Nationalismus. Diese Haltung teilt er ganz offensichtlich mit seinem russischen Gegenüber.

Wladimir Putin versucht schon seit längerem, die EU durch die Förderung nationalistischer Kräfte und Bewegungen in deren Mitgliedstaaten zu destabilisieren und wenn dieser Trend in Zukunft auch von Washington unterstützt wird, dann darf sich die EU – eingeklemmt zwischen russischen Trollen und Breitbart News – auf einiges gefasst machen.

Noch sehr viele weiterreichende Konsequenzen für Europa und damit auch die EU wird allerdings die Ankündigung des neuen amerikanischen Präsidenten haben, die amerikanische Sicherheitsgarantie für Europa überprüfen und das Verhältnis der USA zu Russland auf eine neue Grundlage zu stellen. Wird diese Ankündigung zulasten der NATO gehen, jener institutionalisierten Form der amerikanischen Sicherheitsgarantie für Europa über mehr als sechs Jahrzehnte hinweg? Dies würde die Sicherheitslage für Europa radikal verändern, denn die Europäer wären plötzlich sehr allein und das in einer Zeit, in der Russland unter Einsatz militärischer Mittel die Grenzen seines westlichen Nachbarn Ukraine in Frage stellt, eine Einflusszone und damit wieder die Hegemonie zumindest in Osteuropa anstrebt.

Wir werden die Antwort auf diese Frage bald wissen, aber ein großer Schaden ist bereits heute eingetreten, denn Sicherheitsgarantien sind eine komplizierte Sache. Sie bestehen sowohl zu großen Teilen aus militärischer Hardware als auch aus der Glaubwürdigkeit des politischen Willens, diese zum Schutze seiner Verbündeten im Fall der Fälle auch einzusetzen.

Sicherheitsgarantien leben also ganz wesentlich von Psychologie, von ihrer Glaubwürdigkeit gegenüber Freund und Feind. Leidet diese, so kann es zu falschen Reaktionen bis hin zu Krisen, ja bewaffneten Konflikten kommen. Genau hier ist aber Schaden bereits eingetreten, denn die Äußerungen des Kandidaten Trump haben die Glaubwürdigkeitsfrage der amerikanischen Sicherheitsgarantie aufgeworfen.

Europa wird angesichts dieser neuen Lage gut beraten sein, einerseits das Erreichte an gemeinsamer Sicherheit in der NATO und an institutioneller, wirtschaftlicher und Rechtsintegration in der EU so weit wie möglich zu bewahren, zugleich aber sich eine zweite Sicherheitsoption auf der Grundlage der Nationalstaaten zu eröffnen. Denn dies wird nach Lage der Dinge die auf Soft Power gegründete EU nicht können, da sie für eine solche machtpolitische Herausforderung weder vorbereitet noch konstruiert wurde, noch in ihrer heutigen Verfassung besonders handlungsfähig ist, sondern wird von ihren beiden größten, wirtschaftlich stärksten Mitgliedstaaten geleistet werden müssen – von Frankreich und Deutschland. Andere, wie etwa Italien, Benelux, Spanien oder Polen und weitere sollten dabei nicht ausgeschlossen werden, aber Frankreich und Deutschland sind unverzichtbar.

Auf dem europäischen Kontinent zu leben heißt mit Russland als Nachbarn zu leben. Dies bleibt ein unumstößliches Faktum. Nachbarschaft muss generell auf Frieden, Kooperation und gegenseitigem Respekt gründen, zumal wenn es sich um die Nachbarschaft mit einer Atommacht handelt.

Und die Europäer werden sich in Zukunft weniger denn je Illusionen erlauben können. In Moskau wird Außenpolitik nicht als Win-Win-Spiel betrachtet (beide gewinnen), sondern als Null–Summen-Spiel (ich gewinne, du verlierst!). Deshalb geht auch für ein solches Denken nationale militärische Stärke und Einflusszone immer vor kooperativer Sicherheit.

Die Schwäche des Nachbarn wird nicht als Grundlage für eine stabile Friedensarchitektur gesehen, sondern vielmehr als Einladung zum Ausdehnen der eigenen Einflusszone verstanden. Wenn Europa daher auf dem europäischen Kontinent eine stabile dauerhafte Friedensordnung will, dann wird es zuerst und vor allem ernst genommen werden müssen, was gegenwärtig eindeutig nicht der Fall ist. Dazu wird es aber, in der Ära Trump, jenseits der amerikanischen Sicherheitsgarantie, seine eigenen Fähigkeiten wesentlich stärken müssen. Dies werden Frankreich und Deutschland nur gemeinsam leisten können. Der Zeitpunkt dafür dürfte nach der Amtseinführung Donald Trumps und nach den Wahlen im vor uns liegenden Jahr in beiden Ländern gekommen sein.

Ohne ein ernstzunehmendes Minimum an machtpolitischer Symmetrie lässt sich eine stabile Friedensordnung kaum vorstellen. Asymmetrie wird vielmehr zu Instabilität beitragen und eben nicht zum Frieden.

Wenn eine solche zweite europäische Sicherheitsoption zu einer Fortdauer der amerikanischen Sicherheitsgarantie führt, umso besser. Und auch mit Großbritannien könnte sich dadurch eine neue Plattform für eine Zusammenarbeit jenseits des Brexits auftun, denn die geopolitische Lage des Landes und seine Sicherheitsinteressen werden sich dadurch nicht ändern.

Hinter vorgehaltener Hand pflegten bisweilen EU-Diplomaten zu raunen, Deutschland und Frankreich würden sich in zwei Fragen niemals einigen, nämlich in Finanz- und Militärfragen. Dazu wären die historischen und kulturellen Differenzen einfach zu groß.

Nun, Wladimir Putin und Donald Trump werden, wenn es schlecht kommt, auch diesen Teil der Realität für Europa neu definieren. Betrachtet man sich daher die Fakten, so sollte ein Kompromiss auf beiden Seiten des Rheins nicht allzu schwer fallen: Verkürzt gesagt, verfügt Frankreich in strategischen und Sicherheitsfragen eindeutig über die größere Erfahrung, in Finanzfragen empfiehlt sich aus demselben Grund die Orientierung am deutschen Modell.

Die alte EU konnte sich im Schutz der amerikanischen Sicherheitsgarantie als Wirtschaftsmacht entwickeln. Fällt diese aber weg, so wird der EU angesichts der geopolitischen Realitäten nichts anderes übrig bleiben, als selbst eine ernsthafte machtpolitische Dimension zu entwickeln. Frankreich und Deutschland sind jetzt ein weiteres Mal, sechzig Jahre nach den römischen Verträgen durch die Geschichte und ihren Verlauf gefragt, Europa zu gestalten.