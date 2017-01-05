Der deutsch-französische Motor und die Zukunft Europas

Petey Bee JAN 6, 2017

Ooh, credibility vs trustworthiness, my favorite subject :-)



It's a stretch to blame the EU's troubles on inadequate defense. Financial+Banking crisis, inequality between nations, Eurozone dysfunction, reactionary politics, refugees from a mysterious spontaneous collapse of order in Iraq, Libya, Syria etc - these are serious things. But more than a million troops even without the US, the world's biggest GDP bloc, and 2-3 nuclear powers, and the worlds top scientific institutions and industry, hardly need to fear for their "credibility" in deterring any attempts at forceful subjugation of any kind.



What is at stake is the EU nations' ability to project power abroad, for the purpose of securing energy supplies, I suppose. And that has been poor indeed -- if the US were to pull the plug, the EU would have some serious negotiating to do with either the US or Russia or the carbon kingdoms of the middle east. But that's hardly the same as being defenseless.



It looks like the French will survive their coming elections without their own Trump, so at least that's something to look forward to. Dealing with the rest of the EU/EMU, should they start making demands as a group, is something else... German and French diplomats are going to have a busy year, no doubt. Read more