Der deutsch-französische Motor und die Zukunft Europas

BERLIN – 2017 wird für Europa wohl ein entscheidendes Jahr werden: Nach dem Schock des Brexit und der Wahl von Donald Trump zum US-Präsidenten in 2016 werden im kommenden Jahr Neuwahlen in Frankreich, Deutschland, den Niederlanden und vielleicht auch in Italien unter anderem darüber entscheiden, ob die EU zusammenhalten oder ob die neonationalistische Welle in nahezu allen Mitgliedstaaten zum Zerfall der EU führen wird.
In 2017 wird es Ernst werden mit der praktischen Ausgestaltung des Brexit und damit der Beantwortung der Frage, wie sich das zukünftige Verhältnis zwischen der EU und Großbritannien gestalten wird. Und gleich zum Beginn des Jahres, am 20. Januar 2017, wird Donald Trump das Amt als 45. Präsident der Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika antreten. Für Europa kann dieses Datum eine dramatische Zäsur bedeuten.
Wenn man die bisherigen Äußerungen des gewählten Präsidenten Trump zu Europa zur Grundlage für seine zukünftige Politik gegenüber dem alten Kontinent heranzieht, dann darf sich die EU auf tiefgehende Erschütterungen einstellen, denn Trump hält nichts von der europäischen Integration, dafür aber umso mehr von dem in nahezu allen Mitgliedstaaten grassierenden neuen Nationalismus. Diese Haltung teilt er ganz offensichtlich mit seinem russischen Gegenüber.
Wladimir Putin versucht schon seit längerem, die EU durch die Förderung nationalistischer Kräfte und Bewegungen in deren Mitgliedstaaten zu destabilisieren und wenn dieser Trend in Zukunft auch von Washington unterstützt wird, dann darf sich die EU – eingeklemmt zwischen russischen Trollen und Breitbart News – auf einiges gefasst machen.
Noch sehr viele weiterreichende Konsequenzen für Europa und damit auch die EU wird allerdings die Ankündigung des neuen amerikanischen Präsidenten haben, die amerikanische Sicherheitsgarantie für Europa überprüfen und das Verhältnis der USA zu Russland auf eine neue Grundlage zu stellen. Wird diese Ankündigung zulasten der NATO gehen, jener institutionalisierten Form der amerikanischen Sicherheitsgarantie für Europa über mehr als sechs Jahrzehnte hinweg? Dies würde die Sicherheitslage für Europa radikal verändern, denn die Europäer wären plötzlich sehr allein und das in einer Zeit, in der Russland unter Einsatz militärischer Mittel die Grenzen seines westlichen Nachbarn Ukraine in Frage stellt, eine Einflusszone und damit wieder die Hegemonie zumindest in Osteuropa anstrebt.
Wir werden die Antwort auf diese Frage bald wissen, aber ein großer Schaden ist bereits heute eingetreten, denn Sicherheitsgarantien sind eine komplizierte Sache. Sie bestehen sowohl zu großen Teilen aus militärischer Hardware als auch aus der Glaubwürdigkeit des politischen Willens, diese zum Schutze seiner Verbündeten im Fall der Fälle auch einzusetzen.
Sicherheitsgarantien leben also ganz wesentlich von Psychologie, von ihrer Glaubwürdigkeit gegenüber Freund und Feind. Leidet diese, so kann es zu falschen Reaktionen bis hin zu Krisen, ja bewaffneten Konflikten kommen. Genau hier ist aber Schaden bereits eingetreten, denn die Äußerungen des Kandidaten Trump haben die Glaubwürdigkeitsfrage der amerikanischen Sicherheitsgarantie aufgeworfen.
Europa wird angesichts dieser neuen Lage gut beraten sein, einerseits das Erreichte an gemeinsamer Sicherheit in der NATO und an institutioneller, wirtschaftlicher und Rechtsintegration in der EU so weit wie möglich zu bewahren, zugleich aber sich eine zweite Sicherheitsoption auf der Grundlage der Nationalstaaten zu eröffnen. Denn dies wird nach Lage der Dinge die auf Soft Power gegründete EU nicht können, da sie für eine solche machtpolitische Herausforderung weder vorbereitet noch konstruiert wurde, noch in ihrer heutigen Verfassung besonders handlungsfähig ist, sondern wird von ihren beiden größten, wirtschaftlich stärksten Mitgliedstaaten geleistet werden müssen – von Frankreich und Deutschland. Andere, wie etwa Italien, Benelux, Spanien oder Polen und weitere sollten dabei nicht ausgeschlossen werden, aber Frankreich und Deutschland sind unverzichtbar.
Auf dem europäischen Kontinent zu leben heißt mit Russland als Nachbarn zu leben. Dies bleibt ein unumstößliches Faktum. Nachbarschaft muss generell auf Frieden, Kooperation und gegenseitigem Respekt gründen, zumal wenn es sich um die Nachbarschaft mit einer Atommacht handelt.
Und die Europäer werden sich in Zukunft weniger denn je Illusionen erlauben können. In Moskau wird Außenpolitik nicht als Win-Win-Spiel betrachtet (beide gewinnen), sondern als Null–Summen-Spiel (ich gewinne, du verlierst!). Deshalb geht auch für ein solches Denken nationale militärische Stärke und Einflusszone immer vor kooperativer Sicherheit.
Die Schwäche des Nachbarn wird nicht als Grundlage für eine stabile Friedensarchitektur gesehen, sondern vielmehr als Einladung zum Ausdehnen der eigenen Einflusszone verstanden. Wenn Europa daher auf dem europäischen Kontinent eine stabile dauerhafte Friedensordnung will, dann wird es zuerst und vor allem ernst genommen werden müssen, was gegenwärtig eindeutig nicht der Fall ist. Dazu wird es aber, in der Ära Trump, jenseits der amerikanischen Sicherheitsgarantie, seine eigenen Fähigkeiten wesentlich stärken müssen. Dies werden Frankreich und Deutschland nur gemeinsam leisten können. Der Zeitpunkt dafür dürfte nach der Amtseinführung Donald Trumps und nach den Wahlen im vor uns liegenden Jahr in beiden Ländern gekommen sein.
Ohne ein ernstzunehmendes Minimum an machtpolitischer Symmetrie lässt sich eine stabile Friedensordnung kaum vorstellen. Asymmetrie wird vielmehr zu Instabilität beitragen und eben nicht zum Frieden.
Wenn eine solche zweite europäische Sicherheitsoption zu einer Fortdauer der amerikanischen Sicherheitsgarantie führt, umso besser. Und auch mit Großbritannien könnte sich dadurch eine neue Plattform für eine Zusammenarbeit jenseits des Brexits auftun, denn die geopolitische Lage des Landes und seine Sicherheitsinteressen werden sich dadurch nicht ändern.
Hinter vorgehaltener Hand pflegten bisweilen EU-Diplomaten zu raunen, Deutschland und Frankreich würden sich in zwei Fragen niemals einigen, nämlich in Finanz- und Militärfragen. Dazu wären die historischen und kulturellen Differenzen einfach zu groß.
Nun, Wladimir Putin und Donald Trump werden, wenn es schlecht kommt, auch diesen Teil der Realität für Europa neu definieren. Betrachtet man sich daher die Fakten, so sollte ein Kompromiss auf beiden Seiten des Rheins nicht allzu schwer fallen: Verkürzt gesagt, verfügt Frankreich in strategischen und Sicherheitsfragen eindeutig über die größere Erfahrung, in Finanzfragen empfiehlt sich aus demselben Grund die Orientierung am deutschen Modell.
Die alte EU konnte sich im Schutz der amerikanischen Sicherheitsgarantie als Wirtschaftsmacht entwickeln. Fällt diese aber weg, so wird der EU angesichts der geopolitischen Realitäten nichts anderes übrig bleiben, als selbst eine ernsthafte machtpolitische Dimension zu entwickeln. Frankreich und Deutschland sind jetzt ein weiteres Mal, sechzig Jahre nach den römischen Verträgen durch die Geschichte und ihren Verlauf gefragt, Europa zu gestalten.
Comment Commented Henk Crop
The real threat for Europe is not coming from the East but from the South.
Invaders from the East we can stop by NATO, but for the invaders from the South we have the borders wide open.
We even operate an EU taxiservice to bring them in safely.
Over the past 2 years no European has been killed by someone from the East, while many have been killed by invaders from the South.
I hope mr. Fischer is going to address the right problems.
Comment Commented Tomas Ramirez
To all these politicians of the European Union we are going to sweep them with the rough broom of History Read more
Comment Commented M M
And for the partisans in here, see whom Trump is appointing as Scretary of State...ex Exxon....the same old, same old, just with a different face and a different name. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
Ooh, credibility vs trustworthiness, my favorite subject :-)
It's a stretch to blame the EU's troubles on inadequate defense. Financial+Banking crisis, inequality between nations, Eurozone dysfunction, reactionary politics, refugees from a mysterious spontaneous collapse of order in Iraq, Libya, Syria etc - these are serious things. But more than a million troops even without the US, the world's biggest GDP bloc, and 2-3 nuclear powers, and the worlds top scientific institutions and industry, hardly need to fear for their "credibility" in deterring any attempts at forceful subjugation of any kind.
What is at stake is the EU nations' ability to project power abroad, for the purpose of securing energy supplies, I suppose. And that has been poor indeed -- if the US were to pull the plug, the EU would have some serious negotiating to do with either the US or Russia or the carbon kingdoms of the middle east. But that's hardly the same as being defenseless.
It looks like the French will survive their coming elections without their own Trump, so at least that's something to look forward to. Dealing with the rest of the EU/EMU, should they start making demands as a group, is something else... German and French diplomats are going to have a busy year, no doubt. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Petey, it is James Bond movie, "The World is Not Enough" all over again. You seem correct about the energy issue. One of the journalists in the EU nailed it very well. Iran has plans for a pipeline all the way to thec Med crossing Iraq, Syria and Lebanon and on to Grece. The Russians, we know the routes of the pipeelines. The oil reserves that were discovered off the coasts of Israel, Cyprus and Lebanon, etc...this whole utter madness is about energy and nothing but..ah include Ukraine as well.. Read more
Comment Commented David Emery
"The old EU ... was protected beneath the US security umbrella. But without this guarantee, it can address its current geopolitical realities only by developing its own capacity ... "
Wait until the EU gets the bill for a 'near peer' force, land, sea, air, space, cyber. Read more
Comment Commented Ga Steli
It appears as though Mr. Trump is coordinating closely with Putin, and may well be moving to abandon Europe.It may be up to Republican members of Congress and the Senate to prevent this catastrophe from occurring; setting up a choice perhaps between party unity and advancing the conservative agenda; and abandoning our traditional allies and our historical support for freedom and democracy in the world at large. How many Republicans are willing to sell their souls and heritage for a nice fat tax cut for the uber-wealthy? Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
It seems possible that the election of Donald Trump in my country may actually produce one genuine benefit -- by causing Europe to remember why they undertook to create a union in the first place. But the window for securing that benefit will not be open for long, and the lights may yet go off again all over the Western world. Just one hundred years ago, troops on the Western front were being issued ropes so they could pull each other out of the mud of Flanders before they drowned in it. It could all happen again. Read more
Comment Commented Giovanna Vinci
EU is the basis for peace for all its members. EU is both a reality and a dream worth fighting for. People with imagination should help EU regain its hopes and identity. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schneider
When you learn that there are now people living in Germany with 14 different identities, when you see that uncounted numbers of people are allowed to enter the country without legal documents and without registration, when you see that policemen who tried to contain 2000 North Africans before Cologne Cathedral one year after are defamed as racists the next morning and when you are told that your government cannot do anything...
...then you could really come to the conclusion that you should be more afraid of your own government than of the Russian government. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Peter, can Trump be granted German citizenship (legally) and stand for the General elections this year? This could satisfy a few readers on PS, including PS. Read more
Comment Commented John Hampson
The situation might be more serious than this. Brexit will likely lead to a dispute with the EU, especially if they seek to make an example of the UK.
This could result in the withdrawal of both the US and UK from NATO and the creation of a new US led alliance (economic and military) leaving the EU horribly exposed.
Putin might take this opportunity to make mischief in the Ukraine, perhaps leading to the collapse of the EU as its members opt to go with the US and thereby creating a new powerful US led challenge to future Chinese dominance.
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Trump is absolutely correct about this. Europe has (by far) more people and GDP than Russia. If Europe can't or won't defend itself, that is not America's problem. This isn't 1945 or 1948 anymore. The political, economic, and military logic of NATO belongs to another era. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
As of 2014, Germany spends 1.2% of GDP on defense. France spends 2.1% of GDP (Russia spend 5.4%). Given these numbers wouldn't it make a lot more sense to just surrender to Russia? After all, it's hard to imagine that Putin could be any worse than Hollande or Merkel.
Just kidding... But there are some real points here. Europe has shown little interest in self-defense in decades and the leaders of Europe have shown little interest in defending the people of Europe. Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
"Responsible subgroup liberation demands fairness and mutual compensation."
This rule-of-thumb could be applied globally if people agreed ont0 the global trend of subgroup liberation with the shared risk of mutually ignorant and mutually damaging behaviour.
We the people of the world can arm up and deter each other, if necessary. Also we can accept each others' need for liberation and try to adhere to a rule to largely safeguard the often inevitable. Read more
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.