BERLIN – Après les chocs de 2016 qu’ont été le référendum au Royaume-Uni sur le Brexit et l’élection de Donald Trump à la présidence des États-Unis, la nouvelle année sera décisive pour l’Europe. Les prochaines élections législatives et présidentielles en France, Allemagne, aux Pays-Bas et éventuellement en Italie détermineront si l’Union européenne maintiendra sa cohésion ou si elle se désintégrera sous l’assaut de la vague néo-nationaliste qui balaye l’Occident.
Dans le même temps, les négociations sur le Brexit commenceront véritablement, ce qui donnera un aperçu des futures relations entre l’Union européenne et le Royaume-Uni. Et il est possible que l’on se souvienne un jour de l’investiture de Trump le 20 janvier prochain comme un tournant décisif pour l’Europe.
Compte tenu des remarques passées de Trump sur l’Europe et ses relations avec les États-Unis, l’UE doit s’attendre à de sérieuses mauvaises surprises. Le prochain président américain, un représentant de ce nouveau nationalisme, ne croit pas en l’intégration européenne.
Il a à cet égard un allié en la personne du président russe Vladimir Poutine qui cherche depuis longtemps de déstabiliser l’UE en soutenant des forces et des mouvements nationalistes dans les États membres de l’Union. Si l’administration Trump soutient ou ferme les yeux sur ces tentatives, l’UE – coincée entre les trolls russes et Breitbart News – devra se préparer à des moments vraiment difficiles.
Les conséquences de cette conjoncture seront encore plus graves si, en sus de jeter de nouvelles bases à la relation entre les États-Unis et la Russie, Trump continue à remettre en cause la garantie de sécurité accordée par les États-Unis à l’Europe, au détriment de l’Otan qui a institutionnalisé ce dispositif de sécurité depuis plus de six décennies. Les Européens se retrouveraient alors soudainement seuls face à une Russie qui a de plus en plus souvent recours à la force armée pour redessiner les frontières, comme en Ukraine, et pour réaffirmer son influence – et même son hégémonie – en Europe de l’Est.
Nous saurons bientôt ce qu’il adviendra de l’Otan, mais les dommages sont d’ores et déjà considérables. Les garanties de sécurité ne reposent pas uniquement sur les équipements militaires. Le garant doit également faire comprendre de manière crédible qu’il est prêt à défendre ses alliés à chaque fois que cela s’avérera nécessaire. Ces arrangements dépendent donc en grande partie de la dimension psychologique et de la fiabilité du comportement que manifeste un pays envers ses amis comme envers ses ennemis. Lorsque cette crédibilité est mise à mal, le risque de provocation va croissant, et par là même la possibilité d’une escalade vers des crises plus vastes, voire d’un conflit armé.
Dans ce contexte, l’UE doit aujourd’hui renforcer ce qui lui reste dans le cadre de l’Otan et s’atteler à sauvegarder sa propre intégration institutionnelle, économique et juridique. Mais elle doit également se tourner vers ses États membres pour envisager une deuxième option de sécurité.
Le pouvoir de l’Union européenne est de l’ordre de la persuasion ; elle n’a pas été conçue pour garantir la sécurité de l’Europe et sous sa forme actuelle, elle n’est pas en mesure de relever les défis posés par une puissance coercitive. Cela signifie qu’il reviendra à la France et à l’Allemagne, les deux plus grands pays de l’UE et les plus forts au plan économique, d’assurer la défense de l’Europe. D’autres pays, comme l’Italie, la Belgique, les Pays-Bas, le Luxembourg, l’Espagne et la Pologne auront aussi un rôle à jouer, mais la France et l’Allemagne sont les nations indispensables.
Bien évidemment, vivre en Europe continentale signifie avoir la Russie comme voisin, et les relations de voisinage devraient, de manière générale, être basées sur la paix, la coopération et le respect mutuel (en particulier quand le voisin est une puissance nucléaire). Mais les Européens ne doivent pas se faire d’illusions sur les intentions de la Russie. Le Kremlin envisage sa stratégie de politique étrangère comme un jeu à somme nulle, et donnera donc toujours la priorité à la force militaire et géopolitique sur des accords de sécurité communs.
La Fédération russe ne perçoit pas la faiblesse ou l’absence de menace de ses voisins comme des bases susceptibles de promouvoir la paix, mais plutôt comme une invitation à étendre sa propre sphère d’influence. Une asymétrie du pouvoir en Europe de l’Est ne peut ainsi qu’être source d’instabilité. Si l’Europe veut une paix durable et stable, elle doit d’abord s’assurer d’être prise au sérieux, ce qui est loin d’être le cas aujourd’hui. L’Europe ne peut renforcer sa sécurité de manière crédible que si la France et l’Allemagne tendent ensemble vers le même objectif, ce qu’ils auront l’occasion de faire après leurs élections respectives cette année.
Les diplomates de l’UE avaient pour habitude de confier en privé que l’Allemagne et la France ne pourraient jamais s’entendre sur les questions militaires et financières en raison de leurs histoires et cultures différentes. Mais si les conditions de sécurité se dégradent sérieusement, cela pourrait changer. En fait, ces pays situés de part et d’autre du Rhin devraient sans trop de difficultés parvenir à un compromis : la France a indéniablement l’expérience nécessaire pour prendre la tête en matière de défense et il en va de même de l’Allemagne pour les questions financières.
Si le développement de cette option de sécurité européenne incite les États-Unis à renouveler leur propre garantie de sécurité, tant mieux. Dans le même temps, l’UE devra également établir un arrangement stratégique avec le Royaume-Uni dont le positionnement géopolitique et les intérêts de sécurité resteront inchangés.
L’Union européenne s’est développée en une puissance économique parce qu’elle était protégée par le parapluie sécuritaire des États-Unis. Sans cette garantie, elle ne peut faire face à ses réalités géopolitiques actuelles qu’en développant ses capacités à faire preuve d’une puissance politique et militaire qui lui soit propre. Soixante ans après que le Traité de Rome ait institué la Communauté économique européenne, l’histoire et les évolutions actuelles poussent la France et l’Allemagne à déterminer une fois de plus l’avenir de l’Europe.
Comment Commented Henk Crop
The real threat for Europe is not coming from the East but from the South.
Invaders from the East we can stop by NATO, but for the invaders from the South we have the borders wide open.
We even operate an EU taxiservice to bring them in safely.
Over the past 2 years no European has been killed by someone from the East, while many have been killed by invaders from the South.
I hope mr. Fischer is going to address the right problems.
Read more
Comment Commented Tomas Ramirez
To all these politicians of the European Union we are going to sweep them with the rough broom of History
Comment Commented M M
And for the partisans in here, see whom Trump is appointing as Scretary of State...ex Exxon....the same old, same old, just with a different face and a different name.
Comment Commented Petey Bee
Ooh, credibility vs trustworthiness, my favorite subject :-)
It's a stretch to blame the EU's troubles on inadequate defense. Financial+Banking crisis, inequality between nations, Eurozone dysfunction, reactionary politics, refugees from a mysterious spontaneous collapse of order in Iraq, Libya, Syria etc - these are serious things. But more than a million troops even without the US, the world's biggest GDP bloc, and 2-3 nuclear powers, and the worlds top scientific institutions and industry, hardly need to fear for their "credibility" in deterring any attempts at forceful subjugation of any kind.
What is at stake is the EU nations' ability to project power abroad, for the purpose of securing energy supplies, I suppose. And that has been poor indeed -- if the US were to pull the plug, the EU would have some serious negotiating to do with either the US or Russia or the carbon kingdoms of the middle east. But that's hardly the same as being defenseless.
It looks like the French will survive their coming elections without their own Trump, so at least that's something to look forward to. Dealing with the rest of the EU/EMU, should they start making demands as a group, is something else... German and French diplomats are going to have a busy year, no doubt.
Comment Commented M M
Petey, it is James Bond movie, "The World is Not Enough" all over again. You seem correct about the energy issue. One of the journalists in the EU nailed it very well. Iran has plans for a pipeline all the way to thec Med crossing Iraq, Syria and Lebanon and on to Grece. The Russians, we know the routes of the pipeelines. The oil reserves that were discovered off the coasts of Israel, Cyprus and Lebanon, etc...this whole utter madness is about energy and nothing but..ah include Ukraine as well..
Comment Commented David Emery
"The old EU ... was protected beneath the US security umbrella. But without this guarantee, it can address its current geopolitical realities only by developing its own capacity ... "
Wait until the EU gets the bill for a 'near peer' force, land, sea, air, space, cyber.
Comment Commented Ga Steli
It appears as though Mr. Trump is coordinating closely with Putin, and may well be moving to abandon Europe.It may be up to Republican members of Congress and the Senate to prevent this catastrophe from occurring; setting up a choice perhaps between party unity and advancing the conservative agenda; and abandoning our traditional allies and our historical support for freedom and democracy in the world at large. How many Republicans are willing to sell their souls and heritage for a nice fat tax cut for the uber-wealthy?
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
It seems possible that the election of Donald Trump in my country may actually produce one genuine benefit -- by causing Europe to remember why they undertook to create a union in the first place. But the window for securing that benefit will not be open for long, and the lights may yet go off again all over the Western world. Just one hundred years ago, troops on the Western front were being issued ropes so they could pull each other out of the mud of Flanders before they drowned in it. It could all happen again.
Comment Commented Giovanna Vinci
EU is the basis for peace for all its members. EU is both a reality and a dream worth fighting for. People with imagination should help EU regain its hopes and identity.
Comment Commented Peter Schneider
When you learn that there are now people living in Germany with 14 different identities, when you see that uncounted numbers of people are allowed to enter the country without legal documents and without registration, when you see that policemen who tried to contain 2000 North Africans before Cologne Cathedral one year after are defamed as racists the next morning and when you are told that your government cannot do anything...
...then you could really come to the conclusion that you should be more afraid of your own government than of the Russian government.
Comment Commented M M
Peter, can Trump be granted German citizenship (legally) and stand for the General elections this year? This could satisfy a few readers on PS, including PS.
Comment Commented John Hampson
The situation might be more serious than this. Brexit will likely lead to a dispute with the EU, especially if they seek to make an example of the UK.
This could result in the withdrawal of both the US and UK from NATO and the creation of a new US led alliance (economic and military) leaving the EU horribly exposed.
Putin might take this opportunity to make mischief in the Ukraine, perhaps leading to the collapse of the EU as its members opt to go with the US and thereby creating a new powerful US led challenge to future Chinese dominance.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Trump is absolutely correct about this. Europe has (by far) more people and GDP than Russia. If Europe can't or won't defend itself, that is not America's problem. This isn't 1945 or 1948 anymore. The political, economic, and military logic of NATO belongs to another era.
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
As of 2014, Germany spends 1.2% of GDP on defense. France spends 2.1% of GDP (Russia spend 5.4%). Given these numbers wouldn't it make a lot more sense to just surrender to Russia? After all, it's hard to imagine that Putin could be any worse than Hollande or Merkel.
Just kidding... But there are some real points here. Europe has shown little interest in self-defense in decades and the leaders of Europe have shown little interest in defending the people of Europe.
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
"Responsible subgroup liberation demands fairness and mutual compensation."
This rule-of-thumb could be applied globally if people agreed ont0 the global trend of subgroup liberation with the shared risk of mutually ignorant and mutually damaging behaviour.
We the people of the world can arm up and deter each other, if necessary. Also we can accept each others' need for liberation and try to adhere to a rule to largely safeguard the often inevitable.
