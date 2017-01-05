Joschka Fischer was German Foreign Minister and Vice Chancellor from 1998-2005, a term marked by Germany's strong support for NATO's intervention in Kosovo in 1999, followed by its opposition to the war in Iraq. Fischer entered electoral politics after participating in the anti-establishment protest… read more

BERLIN – Après les chocs de 2016 qu’ont été le référendum au Royaume-Uni sur le Brexit et l’élection de Donald Trump à la présidence des États-Unis, la nouvelle année sera décisive pour l’Europe. Les prochaines élections législatives et présidentielles en France, Allemagne, aux Pays-Bas et éventuellement en Italie détermineront si l’Union européenne maintiendra sa cohésion ou si elle se désintégrera sous l’assaut de la vague néo-nationaliste qui balaye l’Occident.

Dans le même temps, les négociations sur le Brexit commenceront véritablement, ce qui donnera un aperçu des futures relations entre l’Union européenne et le Royaume-Uni. Et il est possible que l’on se souvienne un jour de l’investiture de Trump le 20 janvier prochain comme un tournant décisif pour l’Europe.

Compte tenu des remarques passées de Trump sur l’Europe et ses relations avec les États-Unis, l’UE doit s’attendre à de sérieuses mauvaises surprises. Le prochain président américain, un représentant de ce nouveau nationalisme, ne croit pas en l’intégration européenne.

Il a à cet égard un allié en la personne du président russe Vladimir Poutine qui cherche depuis longtemps de déstabiliser l’UE en soutenant des forces et des mouvements nationalistes dans les États membres de l’Union. Si l’administration Trump soutient ou ferme les yeux sur ces tentatives, l’UE – coincée entre les trolls russes et Breitbart News – devra se préparer à des moments vraiment difficiles.

Les conséquences de cette conjoncture seront encore plus graves si, en sus de jeter de nouvelles bases à la relation entre les États-Unis et la Russie, Trump continue à remettre en cause la garantie de sécurité accordée par les États-Unis à l’Europe, au détriment de l’Otan qui a institutionnalisé ce dispositif de sécurité depuis plus de six décennies. Les Européens se retrouveraient alors soudainement seuls face à une Russie qui a de plus en plus souvent recours à la force armée pour redessiner les frontières, comme en Ukraine, et pour réaffirmer son influence – et même son hégémonie – en Europe de l’Est.

Nous saurons bientôt ce qu’il adviendra de l’Otan, mais les dommages sont d’ores et déjà considérables. Les garanties de sécurité ne reposent pas uniquement sur les équipements militaires. Le garant doit également faire comprendre de manière crédible qu’il est prêt à défendre ses alliés à chaque fois que cela s’avérera nécessaire. Ces arrangements dépendent donc en grande partie de la dimension psychologique et de la fiabilité du comportement que manifeste un pays envers ses amis comme envers ses ennemis. Lorsque cette crédibilité est mise à mal, le risque de provocation va croissant, et par là même la possibilité d’une escalade vers des crises plus vastes, voire d’un conflit armé.

Dans ce contexte, l’UE doit aujourd’hui renforcer ce qui lui reste dans le cadre de l’Otan et s’atteler à sauvegarder sa propre intégration institutionnelle, économique et juridique. Mais elle doit également se tourner vers ses États membres pour envisager une deuxième option de sécurité.

Le pouvoir de l’Union européenne est de l’ordre de la persuasion ; elle n’a pas été conçue pour garantir la sécurité de l’Europe et sous sa forme actuelle, elle n’est pas en mesure de relever les défis posés par une puissance coercitive. Cela signifie qu’il reviendra à la France et à l’Allemagne, les deux plus grands pays de l’UE et les plus forts au plan économique, d’assurer la défense de l’Europe. D’autres pays, comme l’Italie, la Belgique, les Pays-Bas, le Luxembourg, l’Espagne et la Pologne auront aussi un rôle à jouer, mais la France et l’Allemagne sont les nations indispensables.

Bien évidemment, vivre en Europe continentale signifie avoir la Russie comme voisin, et les relations de voisinage devraient, de manière générale, être basées sur la paix, la coopération et le respect mutuel (en particulier quand le voisin est une puissance nucléaire). Mais les Européens ne doivent pas se faire d’illusions sur les intentions de la Russie. Le Kremlin envisage sa stratégie de politique étrangère comme un jeu à somme nulle, et donnera donc toujours la priorité à la force militaire et géopolitique sur des accords de sécurité communs.

La Fédération russe ne perçoit pas la faiblesse ou l’absence de menace de ses voisins comme des bases susceptibles de promouvoir la paix, mais plutôt comme une invitation à étendre sa propre sphère d’influence. Une asymétrie du pouvoir en Europe de l’Est ne peut ainsi qu’être source d’instabilité. Si l’Europe veut une paix durable et stable, elle doit d’abord s’assurer d’être prise au sérieux, ce qui est loin d’être le cas aujourd’hui. L’Europe ne peut renforcer sa sécurité de manière crédible que si la France et l’Allemagne tendent ensemble vers le même objectif, ce qu’ils auront l’occasion de faire après leurs élections respectives cette année.

Les diplomates de l’UE avaient pour habitude de confier en privé que l’Allemagne et la France ne pourraient jamais s’entendre sur les questions militaires et financières en raison de leurs histoires et cultures différentes. Mais si les conditions de sécurité se dégradent sérieusement, cela pourrait changer. En fait, ces pays situés de part et d’autre du Rhin devraient sans trop de difficultés parvenir à un compromis : la France a indéniablement l’expérience nécessaire pour prendre la tête en matière de défense et il en va de même de l’Allemagne pour les questions financières.

Si le développement de cette option de sécurité européenne incite les États-Unis à renouveler leur propre garantie de sécurité, tant mieux. Dans le même temps, l’UE devra également établir un arrangement stratégique avec le Royaume-Uni dont le positionnement géopolitique et les intérêts de sécurité resteront inchangés.

L’Union européenne s’est développée en une puissance économique parce qu’elle était protégée par le parapluie sécuritaire des États-Unis. Sans cette garantie, elle ne peut faire face à ses réalités géopolitiques actuelles qu’en développant ses capacités à faire preuve d’une puissance politique et militaire qui lui soit propre. Soixante ans après que le Traité de Rome ait institué la Communauté économique européenne, l’histoire et les évolutions actuelles poussent la France et l’Allemagne à déterminer une fois de plus l’avenir de l’Europe.