Europa’s nieuwe “onmisbare landen”

BERLIJN – Na de schok van het Britse Brexit-referendum en de verkiezing van Donald Trump als president van de Verenigde Staten in 2016 zal dit een beslissend jaar zijn voor Europa. De komende parlementsverkiezingen in Frankrijk, Duitsland, Nederland en mogelijk Italië zullen beslissend zijn voor de vraag of de Europese Unie bij elkaar zal blijven, dan wel uiteen zal vallen onder de neo-nationalistische golf die het Westen overspoelt.
Intussen zullen de Brexit-onderhandelingen in alle ernst beginnen en een glimp laten zien van de toekomst van de verhoudingen tussen de Europese Unie en Groot-Brittannië. En de inauguratie van Trump op 20 januari kan op een goede dag als een moment van waterscheiding voor Europa worden beschouwd.
Te oordelen naar vroegere uitspraken van Trump over Europa en de Europese verhouding met de VS moet de EU zich voorbereiden op een paar diepgaande schokken. De aanstaande Amerikaanse president, een exponent van het nieuwe nationalisme, gelooft niet in Europese integratie.
Op dit punt heeft hij een bondgenoot in de Russische president Vladimir Poetin, die lang heeft geprobeerd de EU te destabiliseren door nationalistische krachten en bewegingen in de lidstaten van de EU te steunen. Als de regering-Trump deze pogingen steunt of er geen aandacht aan schenkt, zal de EU – gemangeld tussen Russische 'internet-trollen' en Breitbart News – zich moeten opmaken voor problematische tijden.
De gevolgen voor de EU zullen zelfs nóg ernstiger zijn als Trump, naast het op een nieuwe leest schoeien van de Amerikaanse verhouding met Rusland, de Amerikaanse veiligheidsgaranties voor Europa in twijfel blijft trekken. Zo'n stap zou ten koste gaan van de NAVO, die de Amerikaanse veiligheidsparaplu ruim zestig jaar heeft geïnstitutionaliseerd. De Europeanen zouden er plotseling achter komen dat ze alleen staan tegenover een Rusland dat steeds meer militaire middelen heeft ingezet om grenzen ter discussie te stellen, zoals in Oekraïne, en zijn invloed opnieuw te doen gelden in Oost-Europa.
We zullen spoedig weten wat er voor de NAVO in het vat zit, maar er is al veel schade aangericht. Veiligheidsgaranties zijn niet louter een kwestie van militaire hardware. De waarborgende partij moet de geloofwaardige boodschap uitstralen dat hij bereid is zijn bondgenoten te verdedigen wanneer dat ook maar nodig is. Zulke arrangementen zijn dus grotendeels afhankelijk van psychologische elementen, en van de betrouwbaarheid van een land tegenover vriend en vijand. Als die geloofwaardigheid wordt geschaad, wordt het risico op provocaties groter – en daarmee de dreiging van een escalatie tot een majeure crisis of zelfs een gewapend conflict.
Gezien dit risico moet de EU nu schragen wat er over is van de NAVO en zich richten op het veiligstellen van haar eigen institutionele, economische en wettelijke integratie. Maar zij zou ook naar haar lidstaten moeten kijken, teneinde een tweede veiligheidsoptie mogelijk te maken.
De EU zelf is gebaseerd op “zachte macht”: zij is niet ontworpen om de Europese veiligheid te garanderen, en verkeert in haar huidige vorm niet in de positie om het hoofd te bieden aan een krachtige uitdaging. Dit betekent dat het op de twee grootste en economisch sterkste landen, Frankrijk en Duitsland, zal neerkomen om de Europese defensie te verstevigen. Andere landen zoals Italië, België, Nederland, Luxemburg, Spanje en Polen zullen ook een rol moeten spelen, maar Frankrijk en Duitsland zijn onmisbaar.
Leven in Midden-Europa betekent uiteraard dat je Rusland als buurland hebt, en vriendschappelijke verhoudingen – in algemene zin – moeten gebaseerd zijn op vrede, samenwerking en wederzijds respect (vooral als je buurland een kernmacht is). Maar de Europeanen mogen geen illusies koesteren over de bedoelingen van Rusland. Het Kremlin benadert de buitenlandse politiek als een nulsomspel, wat betekent dat het altijd prioriteit zal geven aan militaire macht en geopolitieke kracht boven coöperatieve veiligheidsarrangementen.
Rusland ziet zwakte of de afwezigheid van dreiging vanuit de buurlanden niet als een basis voor vrede, maar eerder als een uitnodiging om de eigen invloedssfeer uit te breiden. Machtsasymmetrie in Oost-Europa zal dus louter tot instabiliteit leiden. Als Europa een stabiele, duurzame vrede wil, moet het er eerst voor zorgen dat het serieus wordt genomen, wat duidelijk niet het geval is vandaag de dag. Europa kan haar veiligheid alleen maar op geloofwaardige wijze versterken als Frankrijk en Duitsland samenwerken naar hetzelfde doel toe, wat zij kunnen doen na de verkiezingen van dit jaar.
EU-diplomaten plachten 'off the record' te fluisteren dat Duitsland en Frankrijk het nooit eens zouden worden over militaire en financiële kwesties, als gevolg van hun verschillende geschiedenis en cultuur. Maar als de veiligheidsomstandigheden verslechteren, hoeft dat niet langer het geval te zijn. Het bereiken van een compromis aan weerszijden van de Rijn hoeft niet zo moeilijk te zijn: Frankrijk heeft ongetwijfeld de ervaring om de leiding te geven op het gebied van de defensie; en hetzelfde geldt voor Duitsland als het om financiële zaken gaat.
Als het nastreven van deze Europese veiligheidsoptie de VS ertoe zal aanzetten de veiligheidsgarantie te hernieuwen, des te beter. Intussen moet de EU na de Brexit ook een coöperatieve strategische regeling zien te treffen met Groot-Brittannië, waarvan de geopolitieke positie en veiligheidsbelangen ongewijzigd zullen blijven.
De oude EU ontwikkelde zich tot een economische macht, omdat zij bescherming genoot onder de Amerikaanse veiligheidsparaplu. Maar zonder deze garantie kan zij de huidige geopolitieke werkelijkheid alleen maar aan door haar eigen vermogen te ontwikkelen om politieke en militaire macht uit te stralen. Zes decennia nadat door het Verdrag van Rome de Europese Economische Gemeenschap in het leven werd geroepen, dwingen de geschiedenis en de huidige ontwikkelingen Frankrijk en Duitsland ertoe de toekomst van Europa opnieuw vorm te geven.
Vertaling: Menno Grootveld
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (15)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Henk Crop
The real threat for Europe is not coming from the East but from the South.
Invaders from the East we can stop by NATO, but for the invaders from the South we have the borders wide open.
We even operate an EU taxiservice to bring them in safely.
Over the past 2 years no European has been killed by someone from the East, while many have been killed by invaders from the South.
I hope mr. Fischer is going to address the right problems.
Read more
Comment Commented Tomas Ramirez
To all these politicians of the European Union we are going to sweep them with the rough broom of History Read more
Comment Commented M M
And for the partisans in here, see whom Trump is appointing as Scretary of State...ex Exxon....the same old, same old, just with a different face and a different name. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
Ooh, credibility vs trustworthiness, my favorite subject :-)
It's a stretch to blame the EU's troubles on inadequate defense. Financial+Banking crisis, inequality between nations, Eurozone dysfunction, reactionary politics, refugees from a mysterious spontaneous collapse of order in Iraq, Libya, Syria etc - these are serious things. But more than a million troops even without the US, the world's biggest GDP bloc, and 2-3 nuclear powers, and the worlds top scientific institutions and industry, hardly need to fear for their "credibility" in deterring any attempts at forceful subjugation of any kind.
What is at stake is the EU nations' ability to project power abroad, for the purpose of securing energy supplies, I suppose. And that has been poor indeed -- if the US were to pull the plug, the EU would have some serious negotiating to do with either the US or Russia or the carbon kingdoms of the middle east. But that's hardly the same as being defenseless.
It looks like the French will survive their coming elections without their own Trump, so at least that's something to look forward to. Dealing with the rest of the EU/EMU, should they start making demands as a group, is something else... German and French diplomats are going to have a busy year, no doubt. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Petey, it is James Bond movie, "The World is Not Enough" all over again. You seem correct about the energy issue. One of the journalists in the EU nailed it very well. Iran has plans for a pipeline all the way to thec Med crossing Iraq, Syria and Lebanon and on to Grece. The Russians, we know the routes of the pipeelines. The oil reserves that were discovered off the coasts of Israel, Cyprus and Lebanon, etc...this whole utter madness is about energy and nothing but..ah include Ukraine as well.. Read more
Comment Commented David Emery
"The old EU ... was protected beneath the US security umbrella. But without this guarantee, it can address its current geopolitical realities only by developing its own capacity ... "
Wait until the EU gets the bill for a 'near peer' force, land, sea, air, space, cyber. Read more
Comment Commented Ga Steli
It appears as though Mr. Trump is coordinating closely with Putin, and may well be moving to abandon Europe.It may be up to Republican members of Congress and the Senate to prevent this catastrophe from occurring; setting up a choice perhaps between party unity and advancing the conservative agenda; and abandoning our traditional allies and our historical support for freedom and democracy in the world at large. How many Republicans are willing to sell their souls and heritage for a nice fat tax cut for the uber-wealthy? Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
It seems possible that the election of Donald Trump in my country may actually produce one genuine benefit -- by causing Europe to remember why they undertook to create a union in the first place. But the window for securing that benefit will not be open for long, and the lights may yet go off again all over the Western world. Just one hundred years ago, troops on the Western front were being issued ropes so they could pull each other out of the mud of Flanders before they drowned in it. It could all happen again. Read more
Comment Commented Giovanna Vinci
EU is the basis for peace for all its members. EU is both a reality and a dream worth fighting for. People with imagination should help EU regain its hopes and identity. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schneider
When you learn that there are now people living in Germany with 14 different identities, when you see that uncounted numbers of people are allowed to enter the country without legal documents and without registration, when you see that policemen who tried to contain 2000 North Africans before Cologne Cathedral one year after are defamed as racists the next morning and when you are told that your government cannot do anything...
...then you could really come to the conclusion that you should be more afraid of your own government than of the Russian government. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Peter, can Trump be granted German citizenship (legally) and stand for the General elections this year? This could satisfy a few readers on PS, including PS. Read more
Comment Commented John Hampson
The situation might be more serious than this. Brexit will likely lead to a dispute with the EU, especially if they seek to make an example of the UK.
This could result in the withdrawal of both the US and UK from NATO and the creation of a new US led alliance (economic and military) leaving the EU horribly exposed.
Putin might take this opportunity to make mischief in the Ukraine, perhaps leading to the collapse of the EU as its members opt to go with the US and thereby creating a new powerful US led challenge to future Chinese dominance.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Trump is absolutely correct about this. Europe has (by far) more people and GDP than Russia. If Europe can't or won't defend itself, that is not America's problem. This isn't 1945 or 1948 anymore. The political, economic, and military logic of NATO belongs to another era. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
As of 2014, Germany spends 1.2% of GDP on defense. France spends 2.1% of GDP (Russia spend 5.4%). Given these numbers wouldn't it make a lot more sense to just surrender to Russia? After all, it's hard to imagine that Putin could be any worse than Hollande or Merkel.
Just kidding... But there are some real points here. Europe has shown little interest in self-defense in decades and the leaders of Europe have shown little interest in defending the people of Europe. Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
"Responsible subgroup liberation demands fairness and mutual compensation."
This rule-of-thumb could be applied globally if people agreed ont0 the global trend of subgroup liberation with the shared risk of mutually ignorant and mutually damaging behaviour.
We the people of the world can arm up and deter each other, if necessary. Also we can accept each others' need for liberation and try to adhere to a rule to largely safeguard the often inevitable. Read more
Featured
Trump’s Unrealpolitik
Shlomo Ben-Ami rebuts the argument that the US president-elect is the foreign-policy realist the country needs.
Lessons from the Populist Revolt
Michael J. Sandel identifies four main issues that progressive political parties must address in the face of rising populism.
Can the EU Survive Populism?
Daniel Gros explains why European integration has become a primary target of populist ire.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.