15

Europa’s nieuwe “onmisbare landen”

BERLIJN – Na de schok van het Britse Brexit-referendum en de verkiezing van Donald Trump als president van de Verenigde Staten in 2016 zal dit een beslissend jaar zijn voor Europa. De komende parlementsverkiezingen in Frankrijk, Duitsland, Nederland en mogelijk Italië zullen beslissend zijn voor de vraag of de Europese Unie bij elkaar zal blijven, dan wel uiteen zal vallen onder de neo-nationalistische golf die het Westen overspoelt.

Intussen zullen de Brexit-onderhandelingen in alle ernst beginnen en een glimp laten zien van de toekomst van de verhoudingen tussen de Europese Unie en Groot-Brittannië. En de inauguratie van Trump op 20 januari kan op een goede dag als een moment van waterscheiding voor Europa worden beschouwd.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Te oordelen naar vroegere uitspraken van Trump over Europa en de Europese verhouding met de VS moet de EU zich voorbereiden op een paar diepgaande schokken. De aanstaande Amerikaanse president, een exponent van het nieuwe nationalisme, gelooft niet in Europese integratie.

Op dit punt heeft hij een bondgenoot in de Russische president Vladimir Poetin, die lang heeft geprobeerd de EU te destabiliseren door nationalistische krachten en bewegingen in de lidstaten van de EU te steunen. Als de regering-Trump deze pogingen steunt of er geen aandacht aan schenkt, zal de EU – gemangeld tussen Russische 'internet-trollen' en Breitbart News – zich moeten opmaken voor problematische tijden.

De gevolgen voor de EU zullen zelfs nóg ernstiger zijn als Trump, naast het op een nieuwe leest schoeien van de Amerikaanse verhouding met Rusland, de Amerikaanse veiligheidsgaranties voor Europa in twijfel blijft trekken. Zo'n stap zou ten koste gaan van de NAVO, die de Amerikaanse veiligheidsparaplu ruim zestig jaar heeft geïnstitutionaliseerd. De Europeanen zouden er plotseling achter komen dat ze alleen staan tegenover een Rusland dat steeds meer militaire middelen heeft ingezet om grenzen ter discussie te stellen, zoals in Oekraïne, en zijn invloed opnieuw te doen gelden in Oost-Europa.

We zullen spoedig weten wat er voor de NAVO in het vat zit, maar er is al veel schade aangericht. Veiligheidsgaranties zijn niet louter een kwestie van militaire hardware. De waarborgende partij moet de geloofwaardige boodschap uitstralen dat hij bereid is zijn bondgenoten te verdedigen wanneer dat ook maar nodig is. Zulke arrangementen zijn dus grotendeels afhankelijk van psychologische elementen, en van de betrouwbaarheid van een land tegenover vriend en vijand. Als die geloofwaardigheid wordt geschaad, wordt het risico op provocaties groter – en daarmee de dreiging van een escalatie tot een majeure crisis of zelfs een gewapend conflict.

Gezien dit risico moet de EU nu schragen wat er over is van de NAVO en zich richten op het veiligstellen van haar eigen institutionele, economische en wettelijke integratie. Maar zij zou ook naar haar lidstaten moeten kijken, teneinde een tweede veiligheidsoptie mogelijk te maken.

De EU zelf is gebaseerd op “zachte macht”: zij is niet ontworpen om de Europese veiligheid te garanderen, en verkeert in haar huidige vorm niet in de positie om het hoofd te bieden aan een krachtige uitdaging. Dit betekent dat het op de twee grootste en economisch sterkste landen, Frankrijk en Duitsland, zal neerkomen om de Europese defensie te verstevigen. Andere landen zoals Italië, België, Nederland, Luxemburg, Spanje en Polen zullen ook een rol moeten spelen, maar Frankrijk en Duitsland zijn onmisbaar.

Leven in Midden-Europa betekent uiteraard dat je Rusland als buurland hebt, en vriendschappelijke verhoudingen – in algemene zin – moeten gebaseerd zijn op vrede, samenwerking en wederzijds respect (vooral als je buurland een kernmacht is). Maar de Europeanen mogen geen illusies koesteren over de bedoelingen van Rusland. Het Kremlin benadert de buitenlandse politiek als een nulsomspel, wat betekent dat het altijd prioriteit zal geven aan militaire macht en geopolitieke kracht boven coöperatieve veiligheidsarrangementen.

Rusland ziet zwakte of de afwezigheid van dreiging vanuit de buurlanden niet als een basis voor vrede, maar eerder als een uitnodiging om de eigen invloedssfeer uit te breiden. Machtsasymmetrie in Oost-Europa zal dus louter tot instabiliteit leiden. Als Europa een stabiele, duurzame vrede wil, moet het er eerst voor zorgen dat het serieus wordt genomen, wat duidelijk niet het geval is vandaag de dag. Europa kan haar veiligheid alleen maar op geloofwaardige wijze versterken als Frankrijk en Duitsland samenwerken naar hetzelfde doel toe, wat zij kunnen doen na de verkiezingen van dit jaar.

EU-diplomaten plachten 'off the record' te fluisteren dat Duitsland en Frankrijk het nooit eens zouden worden over militaire en financiële kwesties, als gevolg van hun verschillende geschiedenis en cultuur. Maar als de veiligheidsomstandigheden verslechteren, hoeft dat niet langer het geval te zijn. Het bereiken van een compromis aan weerszijden van de Rijn hoeft niet zo moeilijk te zijn: Frankrijk heeft ongetwijfeld de ervaring om de leiding te geven op het gebied van de defensie; en hetzelfde geldt voor Duitsland als het om financiële zaken gaat.

Als het nastreven van deze Europese veiligheidsoptie de VS ertoe zal aanzetten de veiligheidsgarantie te hernieuwen, des te beter. Intussen moet de EU na de Brexit ook een coöperatieve strategische regeling zien te treffen met Groot-Brittannië, waarvan de geopolitieke positie en veiligheidsbelangen ongewijzigd zullen blijven.

Fake news or real views Learn More

De oude EU ontwikkelde zich tot een economische macht, omdat zij bescherming genoot onder de Amerikaanse veiligheidsparaplu. Maar zonder deze garantie kan zij de huidige geopolitieke werkelijkheid alleen maar aan door haar eigen vermogen te ontwikkelen om politieke en militaire macht uit te stralen. Zes decennia nadat door het Verdrag van Rome de Europese Economische Gemeenschap in het leven werd geroepen, dwingen de geschiedenis en de huidige ontwikkelingen Frankrijk en Duitsland ertoe de toekomst van Europa opnieuw vorm te geven.

Vertaling: Menno Grootveld