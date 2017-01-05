15

"الأمم الأساسية" الجديدة لأوروبا

برلين - بعد صدمة استفتاء البريكست في المملكة المتحدة وانتخاب دونالد ترامب رئيسا للولايات المتحدة في 2016، سيكون هذا العام حاسما بالنسبة لأوروبا. فالانتخابات البرلمانية المقبلة في فرنسا، وألمانيا، وهولندا، وربما إيطاليا ستقرر ما إذا كان الاتحاد الأوروبي سيبقى متماسكا، أو سيتفكك تحت وطأة موجة القومية الحديثة التي تجتاح الغرب.

وفي هذه الأثناء، سوف تبدأ مفاوضات البريكست بشكل جدي، وستكون مؤشرا لمستقبل العلاقة بين الاتحاد الأوروبي والمملكة المتحدة. وسيكون تنصيب ترامب في 20 يناير/كانون الثاني لحظة فاصلة لا تنسى بالنسبة لأوروبا.

وإذا نظرنا إلى تصريحات ترامب السابقة حول أوروبا وعلاقتها مع الولايات المتحدة، فقد يتوجب على الاتحاد الأوروبي الاستعداد لبعض الصدمات العميقة، حيث إن الرئيس الأميركي المقبل، ممثل القومية الجديدة، لا يؤمن بالاندماج الأوروبي.

ولديه حليف ألا وهو الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، الذي حاول منذ فترة طويلة زعزعة استقرار الاتحاد الأوروبي من خلال دعم القوى والحركات القومية في الدول الأعضاء لديه. وإذا كانت حكومة ترامب تدعم أو تغض النظر عن تلك الجهود، فعلى الاتحاد الأوروبي - الذي يواجه خطر المتربصين الروس وأخبار بريتبارت - أن يستعد لمواجهة هذه الأوقات الصعبة.

وستصبح التهديدات التي تواجه الاتحاد الأوروبي أكثر خطورة، بالإضافة إلى تحديد علاقة الولايات المتحدة مع روسيا على أساس جديد، إذ لا يزال ترامب يشكك في استمرار ضمان أمن أميركا لأوروبا. ومن شأن هذه الخطوة أن تكون على حساب منظمة حلف شمال الأطلسي، التي استفادت من المظلة الأمنية الأمريكية لأكثر من ستة عقود. وسيقف الأوروبيون أنفسهم فجأة وحدهم ضد روسيا التي استخدمت على نحو متزايد الوسائل العسكرية لتحدي الحدود، كما هو الحال في أوكرانيا، ولتأكيد نفوذها - أو هيمنتها - على أوروبا الشرقية.

سنعرف قريبا ماذا سيحل بحلف شمال الأطلسي، وقد تم إلحاق ضرر كبير به بالفعل. إن الضمانات الأمنية ليست مجرد مسألة معدات عسكرية. يجب على الضامن أيضا توجيه رسالة ذات مصداقية بأنه مستعد للدفاع عن حلفائه كلما كان ذلك ضروريا. وبالتالي، تعتمد هذه الترتيبات إلى حد كبير على السيكولوجية، وعلى الثقة في البلدان الصديقة وفي الأعداء على حد سواء. إذا ما دمرت هذه المصداقية، سيتزايد خطر الاستفزاز - وكذلك، خطر التصعيد إلى أزمات أكبر، أو صراع مسلح.

ونظرا لهذا الخطر، يتعين على الاتحاد الأوروبي الآن دعم ما تبقى من حلف شمال الأطلسي والتركيز على إنقاذ التكامل المؤسسي والاقتصادي والقانوني الخاص به. لكن عليه أن ينظر أيضا إلى الدول الأعضاء لتوفير خيار أمني ثاني.

كما يستند الاتحاد الأوروبي نفسه على القوة الناعمة: لم يتم تصميمه لضمان الأمن الأوروبي، ولم يتم وضعه في مكانه الحالي لمواجهة التحدي الصعب للسلطة. هذا يعني أنه سيخضع إلى أكبر وأقوى دولتيه اقتصاديا، فرنسا وألمانيا، لتعزيز الدفاع في أوروبا. وسيكون لدى بلدان أخرى مثل إيطاليا، بلجيكا، هولندا، لوكسمبورغ، وإسبانيا، وبولندا أيضا دورا تقوم به، لكن فرنسا وألمانيا لا غنى عنهما.

وبطبيعة الحال، العيش في أوروبا القارية يعني وجود روسيا كدولة مجاورة، والعلاقات الودية، بصفة عامة، ينبغي أن تقوم على السلام والتعاون والاحترام المتبادل (وخصوصا عندما يملك البلد الجار الطاقة النووية). لكن الأوروبيين لا يمكنهم إخفاء أية أوهام حول نوايا روسيا. ويعتبر الكرملين السياسة الخارجية كلعبة خاسرة، مما يعني أنه سيعطي دائما الأولوية للقوة العسكرية والقوة الجيوسياسية والترتيبات الأمنية التعاونية.

غير أن روسيا لا تعتبر ضعف وأمن واستقرار جيرانها أساسا للسلام، بل دعوة لتوسيع مجال نفوذها. لذلك، لن يؤدي عدم توازن القوى في أوروبا الشرقية إلا إلى عدم الاستقرار. وإذا أرادت أوروبا سلاما ثابتا ودائما، فعليها أولا أخذ المسائل على محمل الجد، ومن الواضح أنه ليس الحال كذلك اليوم. يمكن لأوروبا تعزيز أمنها فقط إذا عملت فرنسا وألمانيا معا نحو نفس الهدف، كما ستكون لديهما الفرصة للقيام بذلك بعد انتخاباتهما هذا العام.

لقد تَعَود دبلوماسيو الاتحاد الأوروبي بشكل غير رسمي على الشك بأن ألمانيا وفرنسا لن تتفقا على القضايا العسكرية والمالية، نظرا لتاريخهما وثقافاتهما المختلفة. لكن إذا أخذت الأوضاع الأمنية منعطفا سيئا، فسيتغير الأمر آنذاك. في الواقع، إن التوصل إلى حل وسط على جانبي نهر الراين لن يكون صعبا للغاية: فرنسا لديها بلا شك الخبرة لقيادة الدفاع؛ والشيء نفسه ينطبق على ألمانيا بشأن المسائل المالية.

إذا كان السعي وراء خيار الأمن الأوروبي هذا سيدفع الولايات المتحدة لتجديد ضمان أمنها، فذلك سيكون أفضل بكثير. وفي هذه الأثناء، يتعين على الاتحاد الأوروبي أيضا صياغة اتفاق استراتيجي تعاوني مع المملكة المتحدة لما بعد البريكست، التي سيبقى موقفها الجيوسياسي ومصالحها الأمنية دون تغيير.

لقد تطور الاتحاد الأوروبي القديم إلى قوة اقتصادية لأنه كان محميا من قبل أمن الولايات المتحدة. لكن من دون هذا الضمان، لن يستطيع معالجة الحقائق الجيوسياسية الحالية إلا من خلال تطوير قدرته على إظهار قوته السياسية والعسكرية. ستة عقود بعد إنشاء معاهدة روما للجماعة الاقتصادية الأوروبية، يقوم التاريخ والتطورات الراهنة بدفع فرنسا وألمانيا لتشكيل مستقبل أوروبا مرة أخرى.