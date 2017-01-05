"الأمم الأساسية" الجديدة لأوروبا

برلين - بعد صدمة استفتاء البريكست في المملكة المتحدة وانتخاب دونالد ترامب رئيسا للولايات المتحدة في 2016، سيكون هذا العام حاسما بالنسبة لأوروبا. فالانتخابات البرلمانية المقبلة في فرنسا، وألمانيا، وهولندا، وربما إيطاليا ستقرر ما إذا كان الاتحاد الأوروبي سيبقى متماسكا، أو سيتفكك تحت وطأة موجة القومية الحديثة التي تجتاح الغرب.
وفي هذه الأثناء، سوف تبدأ مفاوضات البريكست بشكل جدي، وستكون مؤشرا لمستقبل العلاقة بين الاتحاد الأوروبي والمملكة المتحدة. وسيكون تنصيب ترامب في 20 يناير/كانون الثاني لحظة فاصلة لا تنسى بالنسبة لأوروبا.
وإذا نظرنا إلى تصريحات ترامب السابقة حول أوروبا وعلاقتها مع الولايات المتحدة، فقد يتوجب على الاتحاد الأوروبي الاستعداد لبعض الصدمات العميقة، حيث إن الرئيس الأميركي المقبل، ممثل القومية الجديدة، لا يؤمن بالاندماج الأوروبي.
ولديه حليف ألا وهو الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، الذي حاول منذ فترة طويلة زعزعة استقرار الاتحاد الأوروبي من خلال دعم القوى والحركات القومية في الدول الأعضاء لديه. وإذا كانت حكومة ترامب تدعم أو تغض النظر عن تلك الجهود، فعلى الاتحاد الأوروبي - الذي يواجه خطر المتربصين الروس وأخبار بريتبارت - أن يستعد لمواجهة هذه الأوقات الصعبة.
وستصبح التهديدات التي تواجه الاتحاد الأوروبي أكثر خطورة، بالإضافة إلى تحديد علاقة الولايات المتحدة مع روسيا على أساس جديد، إذ لا يزال ترامب يشكك في استمرار ضمان أمن أميركا لأوروبا. ومن شأن هذه الخطوة أن تكون على حساب منظمة حلف شمال الأطلسي، التي استفادت من المظلة الأمنية الأمريكية لأكثر من ستة عقود. وسيقف الأوروبيون أنفسهم فجأة وحدهم ضد روسيا التي استخدمت على نحو متزايد الوسائل العسكرية لتحدي الحدود، كما هو الحال في أوكرانيا، ولتأكيد نفوذها - أو هيمنتها - على أوروبا الشرقية.
سنعرف قريبا ماذا سيحل بحلف شمال الأطلسي، وقد تم إلحاق ضرر كبير به بالفعل. إن الضمانات الأمنية ليست مجرد مسألة معدات عسكرية. يجب على الضامن أيضا توجيه رسالة ذات مصداقية بأنه مستعد للدفاع عن حلفائه كلما كان ذلك ضروريا. وبالتالي، تعتمد هذه الترتيبات إلى حد كبير على السيكولوجية، وعلى الثقة في البلدان الصديقة وفي الأعداء على حد سواء. إذا ما دمرت هذه المصداقية، سيتزايد خطر الاستفزاز - وكذلك، خطر التصعيد إلى أزمات أكبر، أو صراع مسلح.
ونظرا لهذا الخطر، يتعين على الاتحاد الأوروبي الآن دعم ما تبقى من حلف شمال الأطلسي والتركيز على إنقاذ التكامل المؤسسي والاقتصادي والقانوني الخاص به. لكن عليه أن ينظر أيضا إلى الدول الأعضاء لتوفير خيار أمني ثاني.
كما يستند الاتحاد الأوروبي نفسه على القوة الناعمة: لم يتم تصميمه لضمان الأمن الأوروبي، ولم يتم وضعه في مكانه الحالي لمواجهة التحدي الصعب للسلطة. هذا يعني أنه سيخضع إلى أكبر وأقوى دولتيه اقتصاديا، فرنسا وألمانيا، لتعزيز الدفاع في أوروبا. وسيكون لدى بلدان أخرى مثل إيطاليا، بلجيكا، هولندا، لوكسمبورغ، وإسبانيا، وبولندا أيضا دورا تقوم به، لكن فرنسا وألمانيا لا غنى عنهما.
وبطبيعة الحال، العيش في أوروبا القارية يعني وجود روسيا كدولة مجاورة، والعلاقات الودية، بصفة عامة، ينبغي أن تقوم على السلام والتعاون والاحترام المتبادل (وخصوصا عندما يملك البلد الجار الطاقة النووية). لكن الأوروبيين لا يمكنهم إخفاء أية أوهام حول نوايا روسيا. ويعتبر الكرملين السياسة الخارجية كلعبة خاسرة، مما يعني أنه سيعطي دائما الأولوية للقوة العسكرية والقوة الجيوسياسية والترتيبات الأمنية التعاونية.
غير أن روسيا لا تعتبر ضعف وأمن واستقرار جيرانها أساسا للسلام، بل دعوة لتوسيع مجال نفوذها. لذلك، لن يؤدي عدم توازن القوى في أوروبا الشرقية إلا إلى عدم الاستقرار. وإذا أرادت أوروبا سلاما ثابتا ودائما، فعليها أولا أخذ المسائل على محمل الجد، ومن الواضح أنه ليس الحال كذلك اليوم. يمكن لأوروبا تعزيز أمنها فقط إذا عملت فرنسا وألمانيا معا نحو نفس الهدف، كما ستكون لديهما الفرصة للقيام بذلك بعد انتخاباتهما هذا العام.
لقد تَعَود دبلوماسيو الاتحاد الأوروبي بشكل غير رسمي على الشك بأن ألمانيا وفرنسا لن تتفقا على القضايا العسكرية والمالية، نظرا لتاريخهما وثقافاتهما المختلفة. لكن إذا أخذت الأوضاع الأمنية منعطفا سيئا، فسيتغير الأمر آنذاك. في الواقع، إن التوصل إلى حل وسط على جانبي نهر الراين لن يكون صعبا للغاية: فرنسا لديها بلا شك الخبرة لقيادة الدفاع؛ والشيء نفسه ينطبق على ألمانيا بشأن المسائل المالية.
إذا كان السعي وراء خيار الأمن الأوروبي هذا سيدفع الولايات المتحدة لتجديد ضمان أمنها، فذلك سيكون أفضل بكثير. وفي هذه الأثناء، يتعين على الاتحاد الأوروبي أيضا صياغة اتفاق استراتيجي تعاوني مع المملكة المتحدة لما بعد البريكست، التي سيبقى موقفها الجيوسياسي ومصالحها الأمنية دون تغيير.
لقد تطور الاتحاد الأوروبي القديم إلى قوة اقتصادية لأنه كان محميا من قبل أمن الولايات المتحدة. لكن من دون هذا الضمان، لن يستطيع معالجة الحقائق الجيوسياسية الحالية إلا من خلال تطوير قدرته على إظهار قوته السياسية والعسكرية. ستة عقود بعد إنشاء معاهدة روما للجماعة الاقتصادية الأوروبية، يقوم التاريخ والتطورات الراهنة بدفع فرنسا وألمانيا لتشكيل مستقبل أوروبا مرة أخرى.
Comment Commented Henk Crop
The real threat for Europe is not coming from the East but from the South.
Invaders from the East we can stop by NATO, but for the invaders from the South we have the borders wide open.
We even operate an EU taxiservice to bring them in safely.
Over the past 2 years no European has been killed by someone from the East, while many have been killed by invaders from the South.
I hope mr. Fischer is going to address the right problems.
Comment Commented Tomas Ramirez
To all these politicians of the European Union we are going to sweep them with the rough broom of History Read more
Comment Commented M M
And for the partisans in here, see whom Trump is appointing as Scretary of State...ex Exxon....the same old, same old, just with a different face and a different name. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
Ooh, credibility vs trustworthiness, my favorite subject :-)
It's a stretch to blame the EU's troubles on inadequate defense. Financial+Banking crisis, inequality between nations, Eurozone dysfunction, reactionary politics, refugees from a mysterious spontaneous collapse of order in Iraq, Libya, Syria etc - these are serious things. But more than a million troops even without the US, the world's biggest GDP bloc, and 2-3 nuclear powers, and the worlds top scientific institutions and industry, hardly need to fear for their "credibility" in deterring any attempts at forceful subjugation of any kind.
What is at stake is the EU nations' ability to project power abroad, for the purpose of securing energy supplies, I suppose. And that has been poor indeed -- if the US were to pull the plug, the EU would have some serious negotiating to do with either the US or Russia or the carbon kingdoms of the middle east. But that's hardly the same as being defenseless.
It looks like the French will survive their coming elections without their own Trump, so at least that's something to look forward to. Dealing with the rest of the EU/EMU, should they start making demands as a group, is something else... German and French diplomats are going to have a busy year, no doubt. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Petey, it is James Bond movie, "The World is Not Enough" all over again. You seem correct about the energy issue. One of the journalists in the EU nailed it very well. Iran has plans for a pipeline all the way to thec Med crossing Iraq, Syria and Lebanon and on to Grece. The Russians, we know the routes of the pipeelines. The oil reserves that were discovered off the coasts of Israel, Cyprus and Lebanon, etc...this whole utter madness is about energy and nothing but..ah include Ukraine as well.. Read more
Comment Commented David Emery
"The old EU ... was protected beneath the US security umbrella. But without this guarantee, it can address its current geopolitical realities only by developing its own capacity ... "
Wait until the EU gets the bill for a 'near peer' force, land, sea, air, space, cyber. Read more
Comment Commented Ga Steli
It appears as though Mr. Trump is coordinating closely with Putin, and may well be moving to abandon Europe.It may be up to Republican members of Congress and the Senate to prevent this catastrophe from occurring; setting up a choice perhaps between party unity and advancing the conservative agenda; and abandoning our traditional allies and our historical support for freedom and democracy in the world at large. How many Republicans are willing to sell their souls and heritage for a nice fat tax cut for the uber-wealthy? Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
It seems possible that the election of Donald Trump in my country may actually produce one genuine benefit -- by causing Europe to remember why they undertook to create a union in the first place. But the window for securing that benefit will not be open for long, and the lights may yet go off again all over the Western world. Just one hundred years ago, troops on the Western front were being issued ropes so they could pull each other out of the mud of Flanders before they drowned in it. It could all happen again. Read more
Comment Commented Giovanna Vinci
EU is the basis for peace for all its members. EU is both a reality and a dream worth fighting for. People with imagination should help EU regain its hopes and identity. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schneider
When you learn that there are now people living in Germany with 14 different identities, when you see that uncounted numbers of people are allowed to enter the country without legal documents and without registration, when you see that policemen who tried to contain 2000 North Africans before Cologne Cathedral one year after are defamed as racists the next morning and when you are told that your government cannot do anything...
...then you could really come to the conclusion that you should be more afraid of your own government than of the Russian government. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Peter, can Trump be granted German citizenship (legally) and stand for the General elections this year? This could satisfy a few readers on PS, including PS. Read more
Comment Commented John Hampson
The situation might be more serious than this. Brexit will likely lead to a dispute with the EU, especially if they seek to make an example of the UK.
This could result in the withdrawal of both the US and UK from NATO and the creation of a new US led alliance (economic and military) leaving the EU horribly exposed.
Putin might take this opportunity to make mischief in the Ukraine, perhaps leading to the collapse of the EU as its members opt to go with the US and thereby creating a new powerful US led challenge to future Chinese dominance.
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Trump is absolutely correct about this. Europe has (by far) more people and GDP than Russia. If Europe can't or won't defend itself, that is not America's problem. This isn't 1945 or 1948 anymore. The political, economic, and military logic of NATO belongs to another era. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
As of 2014, Germany spends 1.2% of GDP on defense. France spends 2.1% of GDP (Russia spend 5.4%). Given these numbers wouldn't it make a lot more sense to just surrender to Russia? After all, it's hard to imagine that Putin could be any worse than Hollande or Merkel.
Just kidding... But there are some real points here. Europe has shown little interest in self-defense in decades and the leaders of Europe have shown little interest in defending the people of Europe. Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
"Responsible subgroup liberation demands fairness and mutual compensation."
This rule-of-thumb could be applied globally if people agreed ont0 the global trend of subgroup liberation with the shared risk of mutually ignorant and mutually damaging behaviour.
We the people of the world can arm up and deter each other, if necessary. Also we can accept each others' need for liberation and try to adhere to a rule to largely safeguard the often inevitable. Read more
