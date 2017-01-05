Europe’s New “Indispensable Nations”

BERLIN – After the shock of the United Kingdom’s Brexit referendum and Donald Trump’s election as President of the United States in 2016, this will be a decisive year for Europe. Upcoming parliamentary elections in France, Germany, the Netherlands, and possibly Italy will decide whether the European Union will hold together, or whether it will disintegrate under the neo-nationalist wave sweeping the West.
Meanwhile, the Brexit negotiations will begin in earnest, providing a glimpse of the future of the EU-UK relationship. And Trump’s inauguration on January 20 may someday be remembered as a watershed moment for Europe.
Judging by Trump’s past statements about Europe and its relationship with the US, the EU should be preparing for some profound shocks. The incoming US president, an exponent of the new nationalism, does not believe in European integration.
Here he has an ally in Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has long tried to destabilize the EU by supporting nationalist forces and movements in its member states. If the Trump administration supports or turns a blind eye to those efforts, the EU – sandwiched between Russian trolls and Breitbart News – will have to brace itself for challenging times indeed.
The consequences for the EU will be even more serious if, in addition to setting the US relationship with Russia on a new foundation, Trump continues to call into question America’s security guarantee for Europe. Such a move would be at the expense of NATO, which has institutionalized the US security umbrella for more than six decades. Europeans would suddenly find themselves standing alone against a Russia that has increasingly employed military means to challenge borders, such as in Ukraine, and to reassert its influence – or even hegemony – over Eastern Europe.
We will soon know what comes next for NATO, but much harm has already been done. Security guarantees are not just a matter of military hardware. The guarantor also must project a credible message that it is willing to defend its allies whenever necessary. Thus, such arrangements depend largely on psychology, and on a country’s trustworthiness vis-à-vis friends and foes alike. When that credibility is damaged, there is a growing risk of provocation – and, with it, the threat of escalation into larger crises, or even armed conflict.
Given this risk, the EU should now shore up what it has left with respect to NATO and focus on salvaging its own institutional, economic, and legal integration. But it should also look to its member states to provide a second security option.
The EU itself is based on soft power: it was not designed to guarantee European security, and it is not positioned in its current form to confront a hard-power challenge. This means that it will fall to its two largest and economically strongest countries, France and Germany, to bolster Europe’s defense. Other countries such as Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Spain, and Poland will also have a role to play, but France and Germany are indispensable.
Of course, living in continental Europe means having Russia as a neighbor, and neighborly relations, generally speaking, should be based on peace, cooperation, and mutual respect (especially when one’s neighbor is a nuclear power). But Europeans cannot harbor any illusions about Russia’s intent. The Kremlin approaches foreign policy as a zero-sum game, which means that it will always prioritize military strength and geopolitical power over cooperative security arrangements.
Russia does not view weakness or the lack of a threat from its neighbors as a basis for peace, but rather as an invitation to extend its own sphere of influence. So, power asymmetry in Eastern Europe will lead only to instability. If Europe wants a stable, enduring peace, it first must ensure that it is taken seriously, which is clearly not the case today. Europe can credibly strengthen its security only if France and Germany work together toward the same goal, which they will have an opportunity to do after their elections this year.
EU diplomats used to murmur off the record that Germany and France would never see eye to eye on military and financial issues, owing to their different histories and cultures. But if security conditions take a turn for the worse, that may no longer be the case. Indeed, reaching a compromise on both sides of the Rhine should not be so difficult: France undoubtedly has the experience to lead on defense; and the same goes for Germany on financial matters.
If pursuing this European security option prompts the US to renew its own security guarantee, so much the better. Meanwhile, the EU should also forge a post-Brexit cooperative strategic arrangement with the UK, whose geopolitical position and security interests will remain unchanged.
The old EU developed into an economic power because it was protected beneath the US security umbrella. But without this guarantee, it can address its current geopolitical realities only by developing its own capacity to project political and military power. Six decades after the Treaty of Rome established the European Economic Community, history and current developments are pushing France and Germany to shape Europe’s future once again.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (15)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Henk Crop
The real threat for Europe is not coming from the East but from the South.
Invaders from the East we can stop by NATO, but for the invaders from the South we have the borders wide open.
We even operate an EU taxiservice to bring them in safely.
Over the past 2 years no European has been killed by someone from the East, while many have been killed by invaders from the South.
I hope mr. Fischer is going to address the right problems.
Read more
Comment Commented Tomas Ramirez
To all these politicians of the European Union we are going to sweep them with the rough broom of History Read more
Comment Commented M M
And for the partisans in here, see whom Trump is appointing as Scretary of State...ex Exxon....the same old, same old, just with a different face and a different name. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
Ooh, credibility vs trustworthiness, my favorite subject :-)
It's a stretch to blame the EU's troubles on inadequate defense. Financial+Banking crisis, inequality between nations, Eurozone dysfunction, reactionary politics, refugees from a mysterious spontaneous collapse of order in Iraq, Libya, Syria etc - these are serious things. But more than a million troops even without the US, the world's biggest GDP bloc, and 2-3 nuclear powers, and the worlds top scientific institutions and industry, hardly need to fear for their "credibility" in deterring any attempts at forceful subjugation of any kind.
What is at stake is the EU nations' ability to project power abroad, for the purpose of securing energy supplies, I suppose. And that has been poor indeed -- if the US were to pull the plug, the EU would have some serious negotiating to do with either the US or Russia or the carbon kingdoms of the middle east. But that's hardly the same as being defenseless.
It looks like the French will survive their coming elections without their own Trump, so at least that's something to look forward to. Dealing with the rest of the EU/EMU, should they start making demands as a group, is something else... German and French diplomats are going to have a busy year, no doubt. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Petey, it is James Bond movie, "The World is Not Enough" all over again. You seem correct about the energy issue. One of the journalists in the EU nailed it very well. Iran has plans for a pipeline all the way to thec Med crossing Iraq, Syria and Lebanon and on to Grece. The Russians, we know the routes of the pipeelines. The oil reserves that were discovered off the coasts of Israel, Cyprus and Lebanon, etc...this whole utter madness is about energy and nothing but..ah include Ukraine as well.. Read more
Comment Commented David Emery
"The old EU ... was protected beneath the US security umbrella. But without this guarantee, it can address its current geopolitical realities only by developing its own capacity ... "
Wait until the EU gets the bill for a 'near peer' force, land, sea, air, space, cyber. Read more
Comment Commented Ga Steli
It appears as though Mr. Trump is coordinating closely with Putin, and may well be moving to abandon Europe.It may be up to Republican members of Congress and the Senate to prevent this catastrophe from occurring; setting up a choice perhaps between party unity and advancing the conservative agenda; and abandoning our traditional allies and our historical support for freedom and democracy in the world at large. How many Republicans are willing to sell their souls and heritage for a nice fat tax cut for the uber-wealthy? Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
It seems possible that the election of Donald Trump in my country may actually produce one genuine benefit -- by causing Europe to remember why they undertook to create a union in the first place. But the window for securing that benefit will not be open for long, and the lights may yet go off again all over the Western world. Just one hundred years ago, troops on the Western front were being issued ropes so they could pull each other out of the mud of Flanders before they drowned in it. It could all happen again. Read more
Comment Commented Giovanna Vinci
EU is the basis for peace for all its members. EU is both a reality and a dream worth fighting for. People with imagination should help EU regain its hopes and identity. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schneider
When you learn that there are now people living in Germany with 14 different identities, when you see that uncounted numbers of people are allowed to enter the country without legal documents and without registration, when you see that policemen who tried to contain 2000 North Africans before Cologne Cathedral one year after are defamed as racists the next morning and when you are told that your government cannot do anything...
...then you could really come to the conclusion that you should be more afraid of your own government than of the Russian government. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Peter, can Trump be granted German citizenship (legally) and stand for the General elections this year? This could satisfy a few readers on PS, including PS. Read more
Comment Commented John Hampson
The situation might be more serious than this. Brexit will likely lead to a dispute with the EU, especially if they seek to make an example of the UK.
This could result in the withdrawal of both the US and UK from NATO and the creation of a new US led alliance (economic and military) leaving the EU horribly exposed.
Putin might take this opportunity to make mischief in the Ukraine, perhaps leading to the collapse of the EU as its members opt to go with the US and thereby creating a new powerful US led challenge to future Chinese dominance.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Trump is absolutely correct about this. Europe has (by far) more people and GDP than Russia. If Europe can't or won't defend itself, that is not America's problem. This isn't 1945 or 1948 anymore. The political, economic, and military logic of NATO belongs to another era. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
As of 2014, Germany spends 1.2% of GDP on defense. France spends 2.1% of GDP (Russia spend 5.4%). Given these numbers wouldn't it make a lot more sense to just surrender to Russia? After all, it's hard to imagine that Putin could be any worse than Hollande or Merkel.
Just kidding... But there are some real points here. Europe has shown little interest in self-defense in decades and the leaders of Europe have shown little interest in defending the people of Europe. Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
"Responsible subgroup liberation demands fairness and mutual compensation."
This rule-of-thumb could be applied globally if people agreed ont0 the global trend of subgroup liberation with the shared risk of mutually ignorant and mutually damaging behaviour.
We the people of the world can arm up and deter each other, if necessary. Also we can accept each others' need for liberation and try to adhere to a rule to largely safeguard the often inevitable. Read more
Featured
Trump’s Unrealpolitik
Shlomo Ben-Ami rebuts the argument that the US president-elect is the foreign-policy realist the country needs.
Lessons from the Populist Revolt
Michael J. Sandel identifies four main issues that progressive political parties must address in the face of rising populism.
Can the EU Survive Populism?
Daniel Gros explains why European integration has become a primary target of populist ire.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.