Аргументы в пользу таможенного союза ЕС и Украины

Bernhard Kopp JUL 12, 2017

This is a master piece of sugar-coating of a regime, that is a light-year away from a functioning, impersonal state and the rule of law. It is appalling that an oligarchic kleptocracy, second only to Russia, with lip-service to democratic aspirations and Nato-membership can get that far, on top of the billions of outside financing. Rich Ukrainians will continue to be among the top clients of luxury property developers from Vienna to London and New York. Read more