الحُجة لصالح الاتحاد الجمركي بين الاتحاد الأوروبي وأوكرانيا

Henk Crop JUL 13, 2017

The development of a Customs Union should be completely seperated from question if Ukraine should become a fully integrated EU member.

Developement of trade and support to restructure their country is good.

However we, and also the Ukraine, should learn from the huge failures that have been made in developing the EU.

Brussels only dreams of an ever bigger European State and cares little about the interest of the citizen or the member states.

It probably would be better for all to develop a " limited EU membership " for countries that would like to strengthen ties with the EU but cannot meet all conditions of a full membership.

