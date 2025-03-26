Europe’s Security Depends on a European Energy Union
Europe must urgently devise a pragmatic strategy for transforming itself from a lucrative market for others to an innovative industrial powerhouse in its own right, and enhancing its strategic autonomy in a rapidly shifting world. To succeed, a robust and cohesive energy union is essential.
MADRID – In a world in turmoil, the European Union’s security agenda is as expansive as it is urgent. From building economic resilience to achieving rapid rearmament, progress on almost any of its components depends on one thing: energy.