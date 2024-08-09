The EU Should Help Ukrainian Refugees Return Home
Beginning the process of rebuilding Ukraine’s economy now – rather than after the war ends – would strengthen the country’s capacity to resist Russia and support its economic recovery and EU integration. The first step is to ensure that Ukrainian refugees have the resources and incentives they need to return home.
BERKELEY/BRUSSELS – After Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, millions of Ukrainians found refuge in the European Union, with Germany and Poland alone taking in about one million refugees each. But this was always meant to be a temporary solution. The protracted war of attrition that is now underway in Ukraine demands a different approach.