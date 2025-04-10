Europe’s Democrats Must Forge a Will to Fight

With security threats proliferating, the European Union is scrambling to strengthen its capacity to defend itself. But the biggest obstacle Europe faces on this front is that decades of reliance on the United States have fostered a widespread belief that security is guaranteed, not earned.
WARSAW/BERLIN – With America’s commitment to upholding its European allies’ security in serious doubt, and revisionist powers like China and Russia increasingly emboldened, the European Union is scrambling to strengthen its capacity to defend itself. But this effort could be thwarted by a fundamental paradox: while Europeans cherish peace, they largely lack the resolve to fight for it.
