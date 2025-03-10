Europe’s Competitiveness Compass Points in the Wrong Direction

The increased use of public guarantees and a program of mass deregulation will not allow the European Union to become globally competitive in the twenty-first century. That can happen only if the bloc establishes a fund, financed by joint debt, to subsidize European manufacturing directly.
WARSAW – We live in tempestuous times. Russia is fighting a war of aggression in Ukraine, the United States and China are locked in an escalating trade dispute, and European industry has fallen behind in the technology race. Donald Trump’s return to the White House could derail climate action (with his orders to withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement and “unleash” oil and gas drilling), escalate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict (with his proposal to “clean out” Gaza), and embolden Russia and Europe’s far right.
