Who Will Lead the Democratic World?

With the end of Pax Americana in sight, the main question is whether European and East Asian democracies will form new defense alliances. But while doing so will require the leadership of Germany and Japan, respectively, it remains to be seen whether either is willing to revive a martial spirit.
NEW YORK – The end of Pax Americana is clearly in sight. While this has long been the goal of many leftists battling “American imperialism,” it is not really all that strange that a US government of right-wing zealots ultimately took a wrecking ball to the world order. America’s far right was always more isolationist than its liberal establishment. The question is how America’s main allies in Europe and East Asia, dependent on the United States for their security, will react.
