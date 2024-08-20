A Glimmer of Hope for Afghanistan’s Girls and Women
Afghan girls and women, increasingly denied their rights to education and employment, are often confined to their homes and isolated from anyone outside their immediate families. A new initiative seeks to combat hunger while also providing women with a vital space to socialize with peers.
KABUL – A 2023 survey conducted by three United Nations agencies in Afghanistan revealed a grim reality: nearly one-fifth of Afghan women had not interacted with anyone outside their immediate families over the previous three months.