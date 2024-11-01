Elon Musk Gets Trump’s Economic Plans Partly Right
Elon Musk recently admitted that Donald Trump's policy agenda would lead to economic turmoil. But if their plan to eliminate government waste involves cuts to entitlement programs such as Social Security and Medicare, rather than the necessary military, diplomatic, and financial reforms, recovery will remain elusive.
AUSTIN – One can only admire Elon Musk for the candid nihilism of his belief that Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs, deportations, and spending cuts (which Musk has volunteered to supervise) would tank financial markets and cause an “initial severe overreaction in the economy.” They would indeed.