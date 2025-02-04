The Case for Abolishing Nuclear Weapons
Despite the claims of nuclear-armed states, it was the taboo that the survivors of the attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki helped to establish and sustain, not the flawed theory of nuclear deterrence, that has prevented the further use of these weapons. In fact, deterrence doctrine increases the risk of nuclear war.
GENEVA – This will be a year of anniversaries linked to the end of World War II in 1945, with the most significant being the invention and first use of nuclear weapons. In fact, the development, testing, and use of nuclear weapons continue to shape our lives today, 80 years on.