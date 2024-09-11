Egypt’s Skyrocketing C-Sections
The steep rise in the share of cesarean births in Egypt has been fueled by economic instability, inadequate health-care funding, and overreliance on private providers. This worrying trend underscores the urgent need for comprehensive health reforms to ensure equitable access to high-quality obstetric care.
CAIRO – Egypt, renowned for its vibrant culture and rich history, has fallen on hard times, grappling with both a faltering economy and a deteriorating health system. An alarming surge in births by cesarean section is emblematic of this decline, exposing deep-seated inequalities within the country’s health-care sector.