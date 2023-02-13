brown94_AKRAM SHAHIDAFP via Getty Images_school AKRAM SHAHID/AFP via Getty Images
The New Front Line of the Education Crisis

The link between climate change, forced displacement, and education has never been more glaring. Without a global mobilization to devise more creative solutions and ensure the necessary resources, the education crisis will only worsen, depriving tens of millions of children, and their countries, of the futures they deserve.

EDINBURGH – Pakistan’s catastrophic floods last year not only reminded us of the perils of climate change. They also exposed the fact that tens of millions of children are being systematically betrayed.

The torrential monsoon rains destroyed as many as 27,000 schools and brought students’ education to a halt. Worse, despite diligent efforts by United Nations agencies and NGOs, millions of children remain out of school to this day. And with millions of young Pakistanis already excluded from access to education before last year’s disaster, the Indian subcontinent now has the largest out-of-school population in the world.

The link between climate change, forced displacement, and education has never been more glaring. Climate change is increasingly displacing populations on a massive scale, with devastating knock-on effects in the form of school closures and other interruptions to education.

