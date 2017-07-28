7

Economía con un rostro de humanidades

CHICAGO – En una encuesta de 2006 se les preguntó a profesores universitarios norteamericanos si era mejor tener conocimiento de varios campos de estudio o de uno solo. Entre los profesores de psicología, el 79% se mostró entusiasta respecto del aprendizaje interdisciplinario, al igual que el 73% de los sociólogos y el 68% de los historiadores. ¿Los menos entusiastas? Los economistas: apenas el 42% de los encuestados dijo que coincidía con la necesidad de entender el mundo a través de una lente multidisciplinaria. Como dijo sin rodeos un observador: "Los economistas literalmente piensan que no tienen nada que aprender de los demás".

Por cierto, los economistas se beneficiarían enormemente si ampliaran su foco. Al tratar, como lo hace, con seres humanos, la economía tiene mucho que aprender de las humanidades. No sólo sus modelos podrían ser más realistas y sus predicciones más precisas, sino que las políticas económicas podrían ser más efectivas y más justas.

Ya sea que se considere cómo fomentar el crecimiento económico en culturas diversas, las cuestiones morales que se plantean cuando las universidades buscan el interés propio a expensas de sus alumnos o cuestiones profundamente personales que tienen que ver con la atención médica, el matrimonio y las familias, las perspectivas económicas son necesarias pero insuficientes. Si lo único que consideramos son esas perspectivas, las políticas trastabillan y la gente sufre.

En su pasión por las explicaciones basadas en las matemáticas, los economistas tienen dificultades en por lo menos tres áreas: dar cuenta de la cultura, utilizar la explicación narrativa y abordar las cuestiones éticas que no se pueden reducir solamente a categorías económicas.

Las personas no son organismos que primero se crean y luego se implantan en alguna cultura, como Aquiles en el río Estigia. Son seres culturales desde el principio. Pero como la cultura no se puede reproducir en términos matemáticos, los economistas por lo general abrazan la idea de una humanidad pre-cultural.

Para entender a las personas como seres culturales, debemos contar historias sobre ellas. Las vidas humanas no se desarrollan de una manera predecible, como Marte orbita alrededor del sol. La contingencia, la idiosincrasia y las opciones imprevisibles juegan un papel irreducible. La vida muestra lo que podría llamarse "narratividad", que implica la necesidad de una explicación en términos de historias. Y la mejor apreciación de esto se encuentra en las novelas, que pueden considerarse no sólo una forma literaria sino también una manera distinta de entender el mundo social. Si bien los hechos que las novelas describen son ficcionales, la forma, la secuencia y las ramificaciones de esos hechos suelen ser la representación más precisa que tenemos de cómo se desarrollan las vidas.

Finalmente, la economía inevitablemente implica cuestiones éticas que no se reducen a la economía misma -o, si vamos al caso, a cualquier otra ciencia social-. Los economistas suelen introducir cuestiones éticas en sus modelos con conceptos como precio de mercado "justo". Pero existen muchas maneras de hacer que estas cuestiones sean evidentes y abrirlas al debate.

No existe mejor fuente de perspectiva ética que las novelas de Tolstoi, Dostoievski, George Eliot, Jane Austen, Henry James y los otros grandes realistas. Sus trabajos destilan la complejidad de cuestiones éticas que son demasiado importantes como para ser confiadas sin riesgo a una teoría dominante -cuestiones que exigen empatía y buen juicio, que se desarrollan a través de la experiencia y no se pueden formalizar-. Sin duda, algunas teorías de ética pueden recomendar empatía, pero leer literatura e identificarse con los personajes implica la práctica extensiva de colocarse en los zapatos del otro. Si uno no se identificó con Anna Karenina, en realidad no ha leído Anna Karenina.

Cuando uno lee una gran novela y se identifica con sus personajes, pasa horas incontables involucrándose con ellos -sintiendo desde adentro qué es ser otra persona-. Se ve al mundo desde la perspectiva de otra clase social, otro género, otra religión, otra cultura, otra orientación sexual, otro entendimiento moral u otras cuestiones que definen y diferencian la experiencia humana. Al vivir indirectamente la vida de un personaje, uno no sólo siente lo que esa persona siente, sino que también reflexiona sobre esos sentimientos, considera el carácter de las acciones a las que conducen y, con un poco de práctica, adquiere la sabiduría para apreciar a la gente real en toda su complejidad.

El punto no es abandonar los grandes logros de la economía, sino crear lo que llamamos una "humanoeconomía", que permite que cada disciplina conserve sus propias cualidades distintivas. En lugar de fusionar la economía y las humanidades, la humanoeconomía crea un diálogo entre ambas.

Esa conversación en verdad devolvería a la economía a sus raíces ilustres en el pensamiento de Adam Smith que, en La teoría de los sentimientos morales, negaba explícitamente que el comportamiento humano pudiera describirse de manera precisa en términos de la "elección racional" de la gente para maximizar su utilidad individual. Después de todo, la gente suele comportarse de manera tonta. Más importante para Smith, su preocupación por los otros es una "pasión original" que no se reduce a cuestiones egoístas.

Los textos de Smith sobre economía y ética comparten una profunda sensación de los límites de la razón. La planificación central está destinada a fallar, pero lo mismo es válido para los modelos algebraicos de comportamiento. Hace falta una apreciación sutil de los particulares, el tipo de sensibilidad que fue dramatizada, medio siglo después del tratado moral de Smith, por Jane Austen y sus sucesores. Smith, un gran psicólogo, sabía que necesitamos centavos y también sensatez.

Los métodos econométricos y los modelos matemáticos nos enseñan mucho, pero no tanto. Cuando se trata de vidas humanas, caracterizadas como están por la contingencia y la narratividad, las historias son una manera indispensable de conocer. Es por eso que el rigor cuantitativo, el foco en las políticas y la lógica de la economía deben complementarse con la empatía, el criterio y la sabiduría que mejor define a las humanidades. Los economistas deben hablar con otras disciplinas -y también permitirles responder.