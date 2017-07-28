Economía con un rostro de humanidades

CHICAGO – En una encuesta de 2006 se les preguntó a profesores universitarios norteamericanos si era mejor tener conocimiento de varios campos de estudio o de uno solo. Entre los profesores de psicología, el 79% se mostró entusiasta respecto del aprendizaje interdisciplinario, al igual que el 73% de los sociólogos y el 68% de los historiadores. ¿Los menos entusiastas? Los economistas: apenas el 42% de los encuestados dijo que coincidía con la necesidad de entender el mundo a través de una lente multidisciplinaria. Como dijo sin rodeos un observador: "Los economistas literalmente piensan que no tienen nada que aprender de los demás".
Por cierto, los economistas se beneficiarían enormemente si ampliaran su foco. Al tratar, como lo hace, con seres humanos, la economía tiene mucho que aprender de las humanidades. No sólo sus modelos podrían ser más realistas y sus predicciones más precisas, sino que las políticas económicas podrían ser más efectivas y más justas.
Ya sea que se considere cómo fomentar el crecimiento económico en culturas diversas, las cuestiones morales que se plantean cuando las universidades buscan el interés propio a expensas de sus alumnos o cuestiones profundamente personales que tienen que ver con la atención médica, el matrimonio y las familias, las perspectivas económicas son necesarias pero insuficientes. Si lo único que consideramos son esas perspectivas, las políticas trastabillan y la gente sufre.
En su pasión por las explicaciones basadas en las matemáticas, los economistas tienen dificultades en por lo menos tres áreas: dar cuenta de la cultura, utilizar la explicación narrativa y abordar las cuestiones éticas que no se pueden reducir solamente a categorías económicas.
Las personas no son organismos que primero se crean y luego se implantan en alguna cultura, como Aquiles en el río Estigia. Son seres culturales desde el principio. Pero como la cultura no se puede reproducir en términos matemáticos, los economistas por lo general abrazan la idea de una humanidad pre-cultural.
Para entender a las personas como seres culturales, debemos contar historias sobre ellas. Las vidas humanas no se desarrollan de una manera predecible, como Marte orbita alrededor del sol. La contingencia, la idiosincrasia y las opciones imprevisibles juegan un papel irreducible. La vida muestra lo que podría llamarse "narratividad", que implica la necesidad de una explicación en términos de historias. Y la mejor apreciación de esto se encuentra en las novelas, que pueden considerarse no sólo una forma literaria sino también una manera distinta de entender el mundo social. Si bien los hechos que las novelas describen son ficcionales, la forma, la secuencia y las ramificaciones de esos hechos suelen ser la representación más precisa que tenemos de cómo se desarrollan las vidas.
Finalmente, la economía inevitablemente implica cuestiones éticas que no se reducen a la economía misma -o, si vamos al caso, a cualquier otra ciencia social-. Los economistas suelen introducir cuestiones éticas en sus modelos con conceptos como precio de mercado "justo". Pero existen muchas maneras de hacer que estas cuestiones sean evidentes y abrirlas al debate.
No existe mejor fuente de perspectiva ética que las novelas de Tolstoi, Dostoievski, George Eliot, Jane Austen, Henry James y los otros grandes realistas. Sus trabajos destilan la complejidad de cuestiones éticas que son demasiado importantes como para ser confiadas sin riesgo a una teoría dominante -cuestiones que exigen empatía y buen juicio, que se desarrollan a través de la experiencia y no se pueden formalizar-. Sin duda, algunas teorías de ética pueden recomendar empatía, pero leer literatura e identificarse con los personajes implica la práctica extensiva de colocarse en los zapatos del otro. Si uno no se identificó con Anna Karenina, en realidad no ha leído Anna Karenina.
Cuando uno lee una gran novela y se identifica con sus personajes, pasa horas incontables involucrándose con ellos -sintiendo desde adentro qué es ser otra persona-. Se ve al mundo desde la perspectiva de otra clase social, otro género, otra religión, otra cultura, otra orientación sexual, otro entendimiento moral u otras cuestiones que definen y diferencian la experiencia humana. Al vivir indirectamente la vida de un personaje, uno no sólo siente lo que esa persona siente, sino que también reflexiona sobre esos sentimientos, considera el carácter de las acciones a las que conducen y, con un poco de práctica, adquiere la sabiduría para apreciar a la gente real en toda su complejidad.
El punto no es abandonar los grandes logros de la economía, sino crear lo que llamamos una "humanoeconomía", que permite que cada disciplina conserve sus propias cualidades distintivas. En lugar de fusionar la economía y las humanidades, la humanoeconomía crea un diálogo entre ambas.
Esa conversación en verdad devolvería a la economía a sus raíces ilustres en el pensamiento de Adam Smith que, en La teoría de los sentimientos morales, negaba explícitamente que el comportamiento humano pudiera describirse de manera precisa en términos de la "elección racional" de la gente para maximizar su utilidad individual. Después de todo, la gente suele comportarse de manera tonta. Más importante para Smith, su preocupación por los otros es una "pasión original" que no se reduce a cuestiones egoístas.
Los textos de Smith sobre economía y ética comparten una profunda sensación de los límites de la razón. La planificación central está destinada a fallar, pero lo mismo es válido para los modelos algebraicos de comportamiento. Hace falta una apreciación sutil de los particulares, el tipo de sensibilidad que fue dramatizada, medio siglo después del tratado moral de Smith, por Jane Austen y sus sucesores. Smith, un gran psicólogo, sabía que necesitamos centavos y también sensatez.
Los métodos econométricos y los modelos matemáticos nos enseñan mucho, pero no tanto. Cuando se trata de vidas humanas, caracterizadas como están por la contingencia y la narratividad, las historias son una manera indispensable de conocer. Es por eso que el rigor cuantitativo, el foco en las políticas y la lógica de la economía deben complementarse con la empatía, el criterio y la sabiduría que mejor define a las humanidades. Los economistas deben hablar con otras disciplinas -y también permitirles responder.
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
OK, call (neo-neo-marxist) critical theory a "narrative" and get as far away as possible from the feed-lots and happy-face factories of Chicago. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
'There is no better source of ethical insight than the novels of Tolstoy, Dostoevsky, George Eliot, Jane Austen, Henry James, and the other great realists. ' If this were true, we would expect poor illiterate people to be less capable of ethical insight and empathy than well read people- more particularly those who have spent a lot of money attending Prof Morson's lectures. There was a view, in the Nineteenth Century, that the suffrage should be restricted to educated people from the class represented and addressed by the 'great realist novels' of the Nineteenth Century. However, this 'bildungsburgertum' proved bad stewards of the Economy. Jane Austen's readers were comfortable with slavery on the West Indian plantations which supplied their wealth. It was perfectly possible to read Tolstoy and Doestoevsky while firmly believing that the backwardness and anarchic inclinations of the Russian peasants and lower order of townsfolk meant that autocracy was inevitable. Even Henry James- an American- showed little sympathy for the poorer classes in England. Princess Cassamassima shows little faith in the intelligent working man's ability to support socially beneficial political change rather than plunge into anarchic terrorism.
There were some novelists- Balzac most notably- who were acute observers of the Economic scene. At a later point, some authors made a systematic study of Economic and Social conditions and wrote books and plays which advanced a progressive agenda. Bernard Shaw and H.G Wells are examples. The former played a big role in the creation of the L.S.E which in turn gave a boost to a new type of Econometric research.
There are good economists who have used rational choice hermeneutics to illumine literature. Robert Aumann, a Nobel laureate, has shown how the Talmud applied Game theory. But there is no evidence that Economists with a good knowledge of Literature- like Amartya Sen- make better policy prescriptions as a result. On the contrary, literary culture can go hand in hand with an elitist attitude which considers only 'top down' measures to be feasible.
Do Economists think they 'have nothing to learn from anyone'? No, they seek to increase their debt to Pure Mathematics, to Statistical Physics, and to paradigms from Evolutionary Biology.
The truth is, the type of Operations Research associated with a Planned Economy- such as the US and the UK used during the Second World war- did make lives better for ordinary people because such applied mathematical techniques enabled a better use of scarce resources.
There was a type of 'Historical' or 'Institutionalist' Economics which gave a higher place to Literature as developing 'Verstehen'. However, it was useless. When applied to developing countries like India, it made terrible policy prescriptions and painted a gloomy picture.
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Avraam
Before you have an economic vehicle you need a road, and before you have a road you need a map. Thus economists need to talk to cartographers to start with; to avoid putting the cart before the horse. Do they have a Mappa Mundi. I would not want to think of economics as being the 'Academy of Projectors' as described by Jonathan Swift in 'Travels into Several Remote Nations of the World. In Four Parts. By Lemuel Gulliver, First a Surgeon, and then a Captain of Several Ships'. I do recognise 42 as a important number because it was a key number in the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy another travel guide. Other than that I am at a loss to understand economic's scientific basis. Perhaps an economist can elucidate. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Jason
I find the rationale very similar between the need for citizens to hold currency in order to pay tax and the initiation of apartheid. In that case the need for labour in the diamond mines was solved by placing the demand to pay with cash a newly introduced tax. It left the rural subsistence worker with no alternative than to work in the mines, the only ready source of cash, which was the whole point of the tax. Not that I am saying it is on par with apartheid, that is on a completely different scale Read more
Comment Commented Jason H
There's only one economics field that's scientific in just explaining how modern money works: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Modern_Monetary_Theory Read more
Comment Commented Avraam Dectis
.
A driver, an engine and a transmission are all separate and independent. You cannot discuss drivers in terms of engines, you cannot discuss transmissions in terms of drivers, and so forth. Yet, they must work together for the best result.
So it is with economics, culture and social environment.
They have to work together to get you “THERE”. If there is a deficiency, you may still have movement, but a suboptimal experience.
Other sciences are integral to economics. Psychology is very important, and not just at the micro level.
But the key thing, the absolutely key thing, is that, like an orchestra, each component must be tuned and constantly refined. Failing that, an unpleasant cacophony can result.
We have the misconception that culture, social organizations and even basic economic constructs essentially build themselves in the most robust fashion. This is the hubris of the wealthy inheritor thinking his wealth is a function of himself and not luck. This is a dangerous mistake.
Entropy is not a helpful economic, cultural or social philosophy.
--
--
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
If irrational exuberance is a crisis condition you need to know about how do you mathematically model irrationality; and if you can't... Read more
