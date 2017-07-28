7

Экономиканың гуманитарлық жағы

ЧИКАГО – 2006 жылы жасалған сауалнамада американдық университеттің профессорларынан көптеген зерттеу салаларынан білімдар болған немесе тек бір саланың маманы болған жақсы ма деп сұралды. Психология профессорларының арасында 79% -ы, әлеуметтанушылардың 73% -ы және тарихшылардың 68% -ы пәнаралық оқытуға ынталы болды. Ең аз ынта көрсеткендер ше? Экономистер - олардың сауалнамаға қатысқандарының 42% -ы ғана әлемді пәнаралық тұрғыдан түсіну қажеттілігінің бар екенімен келісетінін айтты. Бір маман: «Экономистер басқаларлан үйренетін ештеңе жоқ деп санайды», - деп дұрыс айтқан.

Шындығында, егер олар өздерінің назарын кеңейтсе, экономистер одан көп пайда көреді. Адамдарды түсіну тұрғысынан экономика гуманитарлық ғылымдардан көп нәрсе үйрене алады. Одан оның модельдері неғұрлым шынайы және оның болжамдары дәлірек болып ғана қоймай, сонымен қатар экономикалық саясаты да тиімді және әділірек бола алады.

Әртүрлі мәдениеттері бар елдерде экономикалық өсуді қалай көтеруге болатыны болсын, не университеттер өз студенттерінің есебінен пайда көруінің моральдық мәселелері немесе денсаулық, неке және отбасыларға қатысты жеке мәселелерге байланысты жағдайларда экономикалық түсінік қажет, бірақ ол жеткіліксіз. Егер бұл түсініктермен ғана шектелсек, онда саяси шешімдер әлсіз болып, одан адамдар зардап шегеді.

Математикалық негізделген түсініктемелерге деген ұмтылыстары салдарынан, экономистер кем дегенде үш салада қиындықтарға тап болады: мәдениетті есепке алу; түсінікті, өзара байланысты түсініктемелерді қолдану және тек экономикалық санаттарға ғана тарылтуға болмайтын этикалық мәселелерді шешу.

Адамдар алдымен жасалып және содан кейін Сикс өзеніне батырылған Ахиллес сияқты, белгілі бір мәдениетке енгізіліп тастайтын ағзалар емес. Олар басынан бастап мәдени тіршілік иелері болады. Бірақ, мәдениетті математикалық тұрғыда сипаттау мүмкін емес, сондықтан экономистер әдетте мәдениетке дейінгі адам идеясын қолданады.

Адамдарды мәдени жандар деп түсіну үшін олар туралы әңгімелер айту керек. Марстың күн орбитасын айналатыны сияқты адамның өмірі болжамды түрде өтпейді. Кездейсоқтық, жеке тұлға қасиеттері және күтпеген таңдау маңызды рөл атқарады. Өмір бізге «нарративтік» деп атауға болатын жағдайды бейнелейді, бұл түсіндірмелердің әңгімелер ретінде жасалу қажеттілігін білдіреді. Осы қажеттілікті ең жақсы түсіну романдарда кездеседі, ол тек әдеби нысан емес, сонымен қатар әлеуметтік әлемді түсінудің ерекше жолы ретінде қарастырылуы керек. Романдарда сипатталатын оқиғалар ойдан шығарылғанымен, бұл оқиғалардың пішіні, дәйектілігі және салдары көбінесе өмірдің қалай өтетіні туралы ең дәл есеп болып табылады.

Ақыр соңында, экономика сөзсіз, кез-келген басқа әлеуметтік ғылым немесе экономикамен ғана шектеуге болмайтын этикалық мәселелерді қамтиды. Экономистер әдетте осындай этикалық мәселелерді өз үлгілерінде «әділ» нарықтық баға сияқты ұғымдармен жауып, айналып өтуге тырысады. Бірақ бұл мәселелерді ашып, оларды пікірталасқа шығарудың көптеген тәсілдері бар.

Толстой, Достоевский, Джордж Элиот, Джейн Остин, Генри Джеймс және басқа да ұлы реалисттердің романдары этикалық түсінікке жетудің табылмас қайнар көзі. Олардың еңбектері жалпы теорияларға сеніп тапсыра салу үшін тым маңызды этикалық мәселелердің күрделілігін айқындайды. Бұл мәселелер тәжірибе арқылы дамыған және формализацияға келмейтін эмпатия мен жақсы түсінікті талап етеді. Әрине, кейбір этикалық теорияларда эмпатия ұсынылуы мүмкін, бірақ әдебиеттерді оқу, және кейіпкерлермен танысу өзгелерді түсінуді, олардың орнына өзіңді қоя білуді үйрететін кең ауқымды тәжірибені құрайды. Егер адам өзін Анна Каренинаның орнына қойып көрмесе, онда ол Анна Каренинаны шынымен де оқыған жоқ.

Сіз керемет роман оқып, оның кейіпкерлерімен танысқан кезде, олармен сөйлескенде, олардың өмірінде бірнеше сағат өткізесіз - бұл іштей басқа біреудің орнында болудың қандай екенін сезіну. Сіз әлемді басқа әлеуметтік тап, жыныс, дін, мәдениет, жыныстық бағдар, моральдық ұғыным, және басқа да адамзат тәжірибесін анықтайтын және адамды басқалардан ерекшелейтін басқа да мүмкіндіктер тұрғысынан көре аласыз. Роман кейіпкерінің өмірі мен сезімдерін ғана сезініп қоймай, сіз сол сезімдер туралы ойланып, олар жүргізген іс-әрекеттердің сипатын қарастырып, тәжірибе жүзінде шынайы адамдарды, олардың бар күрделілігін ескере отырып, түсіне білу даналығына ие боласыз.

Мәселе экономикадағы үлкен жетістіктерден бас тарту емес, әрбір пәнге өз ерекшеліктерін сақтап қалуға мүмкіндік беретін «гуманомиканы» жасау. Гуманитарлық ғылымдар мен экономиканың бірігуінің орнына, гуманомика олардың арасындағы диалогты құрады.

Мұндай диалог, шын мәнінде, экономиканы оның түпкі бас тамырларына, Адам Смит идеяларына қайта апара алады. Смит «Өнегелі сезімдер теориясы» еңбегінде олардың жеке пайдалылығын арттыру мақсатымен «рационалды таңдау» ұғымдары арқылы адамдардың әрекеттерін дұрыс түсіндіре алу мүмкін емес деп айтып өткен. Өйткені адамдар жиі ақымақтық жасайды. Смит үшін аса маңыздысы, адамдардың басқа адамдарға деген қамқорлығы - бұл өзімшілдікке жатпайтын олардың «табиғи құмарлығы» екені болды.

Смиттің экономикалық және этика туралы жазбалары ақыл шекарасының терең сезімімен бөліседі. Орталықтандырылған жоспарлау мінез-құлықтың алгебралық үлгілері тәрізді сәтсіздікке ұшырайды. Смиттің моральдық трактаты жазылған кезден жарты ғасыр соң Джейн Остин мен оның ізбасарлары жазып өткен ерекше сезімталдық, ерекшеліктерді түсіне білу  қабілеті қажет. Ұлы психолог ретінде Смит бізге центтің де, сезімталдықтың да қажет екенін білді.

Эконометриялық әдістер мен математикалық модельдер бізге көп нәрсе үйретеді, бірақ оның шегі бар. Адам өміріне келетін болсақ, онда кездейсоқтық пен әңгімелесушілік бар болғандықтан, әңгімелер әлемді білу мен танудың ажырамас тәсілі болып табылады. Сондықтан сандық қаталдық, саяси мәселерге деген басты назар, және экономикалық логиканы гуманитарлық ғылымдарда барынша қолданылатын эмпатия, пікір және даналықпен толықтыру керек. Экономистердің басқа пәндермен диалог құрып, оларға құлақ асуы керек.