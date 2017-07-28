Экономиканың гуманитарлық жағы

ЧИКАГО – 2006 жылы жасалған сауалнамада американдық университеттің профессорларынан көптеген зерттеу салаларынан білімдар болған немесе тек бір саланың маманы болған жақсы ма деп сұралды. Психология профессорларының арасында 79% -ы, әлеуметтанушылардың 73% -ы және тарихшылардың 68% -ы пәнаралық оқытуға ынталы болды. Ең аз ынта көрсеткендер ше? Экономистер - олардың сауалнамаға қатысқандарының 42% -ы ғана әлемді пәнаралық тұрғыдан түсіну қажеттілігінің бар екенімен келісетінін айтты. Бір маман: «Экономистер басқаларлан үйренетін ештеңе жоқ деп санайды», - деп дұрыс айтқан.
Шындығында, егер олар өздерінің назарын кеңейтсе, экономистер одан көп пайда көреді. Адамдарды түсіну тұрғысынан экономика гуманитарлық ғылымдардан көп нәрсе үйрене алады. Одан оның модельдері неғұрлым шынайы және оның болжамдары дәлірек болып ғана қоймай, сонымен қатар экономикалық саясаты да тиімді және әділірек бола алады.
Әртүрлі мәдениеттері бар елдерде экономикалық өсуді қалай көтеруге болатыны болсын, не университеттер өз студенттерінің есебінен пайда көруінің моральдық мәселелері немесе денсаулық, неке және отбасыларға қатысты жеке мәселелерге байланысты жағдайларда экономикалық түсінік қажет, бірақ ол жеткіліксіз. Егер бұл түсініктермен ғана шектелсек, онда саяси шешімдер әлсіз болып, одан адамдар зардап шегеді.
Математикалық негізделген түсініктемелерге деген ұмтылыстары салдарынан, экономистер кем дегенде үш салада қиындықтарға тап болады: мәдениетті есепке алу; түсінікті, өзара байланысты түсініктемелерді қолдану және тек экономикалық санаттарға ғана тарылтуға болмайтын этикалық мәселелерді шешу.
Адамдар алдымен жасалып және содан кейін Сикс өзеніне батырылған Ахиллес сияқты, белгілі бір мәдениетке енгізіліп тастайтын ағзалар емес. Олар басынан бастап мәдени тіршілік иелері болады. Бірақ, мәдениетті математикалық тұрғыда сипаттау мүмкін емес, сондықтан экономистер әдетте мәдениетке дейінгі адам идеясын қолданады.
Адамдарды мәдени жандар деп түсіну үшін олар туралы әңгімелер айту керек. Марстың күн орбитасын айналатыны сияқты адамның өмірі болжамды түрде өтпейді. Кездейсоқтық, жеке тұлға қасиеттері және күтпеген таңдау маңызды рөл атқарады. Өмір бізге «нарративтік» деп атауға болатын жағдайды бейнелейді, бұл түсіндірмелердің әңгімелер ретінде жасалу қажеттілігін білдіреді. Осы қажеттілікті ең жақсы түсіну романдарда кездеседі, ол тек әдеби нысан емес, сонымен қатар әлеуметтік әлемді түсінудің ерекше жолы ретінде қарастырылуы керек. Романдарда сипатталатын оқиғалар ойдан шығарылғанымен, бұл оқиғалардың пішіні, дәйектілігі және салдары көбінесе өмірдің қалай өтетіні туралы ең дәл есеп болып табылады.
Ақыр соңында, экономика сөзсіз, кез-келген басқа әлеуметтік ғылым немесе экономикамен ғана шектеуге болмайтын этикалық мәселелерді қамтиды. Экономистер әдетте осындай этикалық мәселелерді өз үлгілерінде «әділ» нарықтық баға сияқты ұғымдармен жауып, айналып өтуге тырысады. Бірақ бұл мәселелерді ашып, оларды пікірталасқа шығарудың көптеген тәсілдері бар.
Толстой, Достоевский, Джордж Элиот, Джейн Остин, Генри Джеймс және басқа да ұлы реалисттердің романдары этикалық түсінікке жетудің табылмас қайнар көзі. Олардың еңбектері жалпы теорияларға сеніп тапсыра салу үшін тым маңызды этикалық мәселелердің күрделілігін айқындайды. Бұл мәселелер тәжірибе арқылы дамыған және формализацияға келмейтін эмпатия мен жақсы түсінікті талап етеді. Әрине, кейбір этикалық теорияларда эмпатия ұсынылуы мүмкін, бірақ әдебиеттерді оқу, және кейіпкерлермен танысу өзгелерді түсінуді, олардың орнына өзіңді қоя білуді үйрететін кең ауқымды тәжірибені құрайды. Егер адам өзін Анна Каренинаның орнына қойып көрмесе, онда ол Анна Каренинаны шынымен де оқыған жоқ.
Сіз керемет роман оқып, оның кейіпкерлерімен танысқан кезде, олармен сөйлескенде, олардың өмірінде бірнеше сағат өткізесіз - бұл іштей басқа біреудің орнында болудың қандай екенін сезіну. Сіз әлемді басқа әлеуметтік тап, жыныс, дін, мәдениет, жыныстық бағдар, моральдық ұғыным, және басқа да адамзат тәжірибесін анықтайтын және адамды басқалардан ерекшелейтін басқа да мүмкіндіктер тұрғысынан көре аласыз. Роман кейіпкерінің өмірі мен сезімдерін ғана сезініп қоймай, сіз сол сезімдер туралы ойланып, олар жүргізген іс-әрекеттердің сипатын қарастырып, тәжірибе жүзінде шынайы адамдарды, олардың бар күрделілігін ескере отырып, түсіне білу даналығына ие боласыз.
Мәселе экономикадағы үлкен жетістіктерден бас тарту емес, әрбір пәнге өз ерекшеліктерін сақтап қалуға мүмкіндік беретін «гуманомиканы» жасау. Гуманитарлық ғылымдар мен экономиканың бірігуінің орнына, гуманомика олардың арасындағы диалогты құрады.
Мұндай диалог, шын мәнінде, экономиканы оның түпкі бас тамырларына, Адам Смит идеяларына қайта апара алады. Смит «Өнегелі сезімдер теориясы» еңбегінде олардың жеке пайдалылығын арттыру мақсатымен «рационалды таңдау» ұғымдары арқылы адамдардың әрекеттерін дұрыс түсіндіре алу мүмкін емес деп айтып өткен. Өйткені адамдар жиі ақымақтық жасайды. Смит үшін аса маңыздысы, адамдардың басқа адамдарға деген қамқорлығы - бұл өзімшілдікке жатпайтын олардың «табиғи құмарлығы» екені болды.
Смиттің экономикалық және этика туралы жазбалары ақыл шекарасының терең сезімімен бөліседі. Орталықтандырылған жоспарлау мінез-құлықтың алгебралық үлгілері тәрізді сәтсіздікке ұшырайды. Смиттің моральдық трактаты жазылған кезден жарты ғасыр соң Джейн Остин мен оның ізбасарлары жазып өткен ерекше сезімталдық, ерекшеліктерді түсіне білу қабілеті қажет. Ұлы психолог ретінде Смит бізге центтің де, сезімталдықтың да қажет екенін білді.
Эконометриялық әдістер мен математикалық модельдер бізге көп нәрсе үйретеді, бірақ оның шегі бар. Адам өміріне келетін болсақ, онда кездейсоқтық пен әңгімелесушілік бар болғандықтан, әңгімелер әлемді білу мен танудың ажырамас тәсілі болып табылады. Сондықтан сандық қаталдық, саяси мәселерге деген басты назар, және экономикалық логиканы гуманитарлық ғылымдарда барынша қолданылатын эмпатия, пікір және даналықпен толықтыру керек. Экономистердің басқа пәндермен диалог құрып, оларға құлақ асуы керек.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (7)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
OK, call (neo-neo-marxist) critical theory a "narrative" and get as far away as possible from the feed-lots and happy-face factories of Chicago. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
'There is no better source of ethical insight than the novels of Tolstoy, Dostoevsky, George Eliot, Jane Austen, Henry James, and the other great realists. ' If this were true, we would expect poor illiterate people to be less capable of ethical insight and empathy than well read people- more particularly those who have spent a lot of money attending Prof Morson's lectures. There was a view, in the Nineteenth Century, that the suffrage should be restricted to educated people from the class represented and addressed by the 'great realist novels' of the Nineteenth Century. However, this 'bildungsburgertum' proved bad stewards of the Economy. Jane Austen's readers were comfortable with slavery on the West Indian plantations which supplied their wealth. It was perfectly possible to read Tolstoy and Doestoevsky while firmly believing that the backwardness and anarchic inclinations of the Russian peasants and lower order of townsfolk meant that autocracy was inevitable. Even Henry James- an American- showed little sympathy for the poorer classes in England. Princess Cassamassima shows little faith in the intelligent working man's ability to support socially beneficial political change rather than plunge into anarchic terrorism.
There were some novelists- Balzac most notably- who were acute observers of the Economic scene. At a later point, some authors made a systematic study of Economic and Social conditions and wrote books and plays which advanced a progressive agenda. Bernard Shaw and H.G Wells are examples. The former played a big role in the creation of the L.S.E which in turn gave a boost to a new type of Econometric research.
There are good economists who have used rational choice hermeneutics to illumine literature. Robert Aumann, a Nobel laureate, has shown how the Talmud applied Game theory. But there is no evidence that Economists with a good knowledge of Literature- like Amartya Sen- make better policy prescriptions as a result. On the contrary, literary culture can go hand in hand with an elitist attitude which considers only 'top down' measures to be feasible.
Do Economists think they 'have nothing to learn from anyone'? No, they seek to increase their debt to Pure Mathematics, to Statistical Physics, and to paradigms from Evolutionary Biology.
The truth is, the type of Operations Research associated with a Planned Economy- such as the US and the UK used during the Second World war- did make lives better for ordinary people because such applied mathematical techniques enabled a better use of scarce resources.
There was a type of 'Historical' or 'Institutionalist' Economics which gave a higher place to Literature as developing 'Verstehen'. However, it was useless. When applied to developing countries like India, it made terrible policy prescriptions and painted a gloomy picture.
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Avraam
Before you have an economic vehicle you need a road, and before you have a road you need a map. Thus economists need to talk to cartographers to start with; to avoid putting the cart before the horse. Do they have a Mappa Mundi. I would not want to think of economics as being the 'Academy of Projectors' as described by Jonathan Swift in 'Travels into Several Remote Nations of the World. In Four Parts. By Lemuel Gulliver, First a Surgeon, and then a Captain of Several Ships'. I do recognise 42 as a important number because it was a key number in the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy another travel guide. Other than that I am at a loss to understand economic's scientific basis. Perhaps an economist can elucidate. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Jason
I find the rationale very similar between the need for citizens to hold currency in order to pay tax and the initiation of apartheid. In that case the need for labour in the diamond mines was solved by placing the demand to pay with cash a newly introduced tax. It left the rural subsistence worker with no alternative than to work in the mines, the only ready source of cash, which was the whole point of the tax. Not that I am saying it is on par with apartheid, that is on a completely different scale Read more
Comment Commented Jason H
There's only one economics field that's scientific in just explaining how modern money works: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Modern_Monetary_Theory Read more
Comment Commented Avraam Dectis
.
A driver, an engine and a transmission are all separate and independent. You cannot discuss drivers in terms of engines, you cannot discuss transmissions in terms of drivers, and so forth. Yet, they must work together for the best result.
So it is with economics, culture and social environment.
They have to work together to get you “THERE”. If there is a deficiency, you may still have movement, but a suboptimal experience.
Other sciences are integral to economics. Psychology is very important, and not just at the micro level.
But the key thing, the absolutely key thing, is that, like an orchestra, each component must be tuned and constantly refined. Failing that, an unpleasant cacophony can result.
We have the misconception that culture, social organizations and even basic economic constructs essentially build themselves in the most robust fashion. This is the hubris of the wealthy inheritor thinking his wealth is a function of himself and not luck. This is a dangerous mistake.
Entropy is not a helpful economic, cultural or social philosophy.
--
--
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
If irrational exuberance is a crisis condition you need to know about how do you mathematically model irrationality; and if you can't... Read more
