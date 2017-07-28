披着人文外衣的经济学

Avraam Dectis JUL 28, 2017

A driver, an engine and a transmission are all separate and independent. You cannot discuss drivers in terms of engines, you cannot discuss transmissions in terms of drivers, and so forth. Yet, they must work together for the best result.



So it is with economics, culture and social environment.



They have to work together to get you “THERE”. If there is a deficiency, you may still have movement, but a suboptimal experience.



Other sciences are integral to economics. Psychology is very important, and not just at the micro level.



But the key thing, the absolutely key thing, is that, like an orchestra, each component must be tuned and constantly refined. Failing that, an unpleasant cacophony can result.



We have the misconception that culture, social organizations and even basic economic constructs essentially build themselves in the most robust fashion. This is the hubris of the wealthy inheritor thinking his wealth is a function of himself and not luck. This is a dangerous mistake.



Entropy is not a helpful economic, cultural or social philosophy.



