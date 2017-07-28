披着人文外衣的经济学

芝加哥—在一份2006年的调查中，美国大学教授被问及，是从多种研究领域中汲取知识更好，还是专注于一个领域更好。在心理学教授中间，79%的人热衷于跨学科学习，社会学教授的这一比例为73%，历史学教授为68%。最不热衷的教授呢？经济学。只有42%的受访经济学教授同意应该通过跨学科视角看待世界。一位观察家尖锐地指出：“经济学家真的认为他们没有什么可以从别人身上学习的。”
事实上，如果经济学家能够拓宽视野，将大受其益。如果将经济学看成是真正的人类之学，那么经济学可以从人文学科中学到很多东西。其模型将变得更加现实，其预测将变得更加准确，而经济政策也可以变得更加有效和公平。
不管是思考如何在多样化的文化中打造经济增长——当大学通过牺牲学生来追求自身利益时，就产生了道德问题——还是与医疗、婚姻和家庭有关的非常个人的问题，经济学洞见都是必要而不充分的。如果我们只考虑这些洞见，政策就会失之偏颇，人民也会蒙受损失。
经济学家热衷于基于数学的解释，至少有三个方面，他们是几乎束手无策：考虑文化因素、使用叙事型解释，以及无法单独简化为经济类型的伦理问题。
人可不是被造出来然后浸润到某种文化中的有机体，比如冥河的阿克琉斯。人从诞生之初就是文化生物。但是，由于文化无法用数学来描述，经济学家通常会采取前文化人性（pre-cultural humanness）的处理方式。
要理解作为文化生物的人，你必须讲述关于人的故事。人的生活的展开不像火星绕着太阳旋转那么容易预测。偶然性、习性和不可预见的选择起着不可分割的作用。生活表现出一种可称之为“叙事性”的特质，这意味着需要通过讲故事来进行解释。要更好地理解这一点，可以想想小说。小说也许不仅是一种文学形式，也是理解社会世界一种方式。尽管小说所描述的事件是虚构的，但这些事件的形式、顺序和后果通常能够准确地描述我们的生活是如何展开的。
最后，经济学免不了会包含一些无法简化为经济学本身——乃至任何社会科学的伦理问题。经济学家常常将伦理问题夹带入他们的关于“公平”市场价格之类的概念的模型中。但其实可以通过多种方法让这些问题公开，供大家讨论。
论伦理洞见，没有比托尔斯泰、陀思妥耶夫斯基、乔治·艾略特、简·奥斯汀、亨利·詹姆斯和其他现实主义者的小说更好的源泉了。他们的作品能够提炼至关重要的伦理问题的复杂性，这些问题过于重要，不能通过高度概括的理论来阐述。这些问题需要同理心和很好的判断力，这些素质需要通过经验来获得，无法形式化。平心而论，某些伦理理论可能会让人产生同理心，但阅读文学作品、理解其中的角色能够很好地训练人与他人感同身受的能力。如果你不能理解安娜·卡列尼娜，你就无法真正读懂《安娜·卡列尼娜》。
当你阅读一部名著，并理解其中的角色时，你会花大量时间与他们神交——由内而外地感受另一个人的感受。你透过不同的阶级、性别、宗教、文化、性取向、道德观或其他决定和区分做人的体验的要素来看待世界。你间接地通过角色的生活来生活，不但感受到角色的感受，也会深入地思考这些感受，考察角色的行为，并在实践中获得角色所处环境中的为人处世之道。
这里的要点不是要抛弃经济学的伟大成就于不顾，而是要创造我们所谓的“人文经济学”，即让每个学科都保持自身独特的品质。人文经济学不是要让经济学和人文学融合在一起，而是要创造两者之间的对话。
这一对话实际上将让经济学回归亚当·斯密思想的辉煌的根基，他在《道德情操论》中明确否认了人的活动能够通过个人效用最大化的“理性选择”来充分描述。毕竟，人们常常做蠢事。对斯密来说，更重要的是人们对他人的关注是一种“原始的激情”，无法简化为自私的考量。
斯密关于经济学和伦理学的著作无不体现出对理性的边界的深刻认识。中央极化注定要失败，关于行为的代数模型亦然。我们需要对异常有微妙的理解，在斯密的道德名著问世半个世纪后，这种敏感性被简·奥斯汀和她的后来人发扬光大。作为一位伟大的心理学家，斯密知道我们即需要金钱，也需要情感。
计量经济学方法和数学模型教会了我们很多，但也只是这样罢了。对于人的生活，它充满了偶然性和叙事性，因此故事是不可或缺的理解途径。正因如此，经济学的定量的严格性、政策重点和逻辑需要用同理性、判断和人类所拥有的最好的智慧来补充。经济学家必须深入其他学科中——同时也让其他学科深入到经济学中。
Steve Hurst
Avraam
Before you have an economic vehicle you need a road, and before you have a road you need a map. Thus economists need to talk to cartographers to start with; to avoid putting the cart before the horse. Do they have a Mappa Mundi. I would not want to think of economics as being the 'Academy of Projectors' as described by Jonathan Swift in 'Travels into Several Remote Nations of the World. In Four Parts. By Lemuel Gulliver, First a Surgeon, and then a Captain of Several Ships'. I do recognise 42 as a important number because it was a key number in the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy another travel guide. Other than that I am at a loss to understand economic's scientific basis. Perhaps an economist can elucidate.
Avraam Dectis
.
A driver, an engine and a transmission are all separate and independent. You cannot discuss drivers in terms of engines, you cannot discuss transmissions in terms of drivers, and so forth. Yet, they must work together for the best result.
So it is with economics, culture and social environment.
They have to work together to get you “THERE”. If there is a deficiency, you may still have movement, but a suboptimal experience.
Other sciences are integral to economics. Psychology is very important, and not just at the micro level.
But the key thing, the absolutely key thing, is that, like an orchestra, each component must be tuned and constantly refined. Failing that, an unpleasant cacophony can result.
We have the misconception that culture, social organizations and even basic economic constructs essentially build themselves in the most robust fashion. This is the hubris of the wealthy inheritor thinking his wealth is a function of himself and not luck. This is a dangerous mistake.
Entropy is not a helpful economic, cultural or social philosophy.
--
--
Read more
Steve Hurst
If irrational exuberance is a crisis condition you need to know about how do you mathematically model irrationality; and if you can't...
