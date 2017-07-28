اقتصاد يحمل وجها إنسانيا

شيكاغو ــ في استطلاع أجري عام 2006، سُئِل أساتذة الجامعات الأميركيون ما إذا كان امتلاك المعرفة من مجالات الدراسة المختلفة، أو من فرع واحد، أفضل. وبين أساتذة علم النفس، أبدى 79% تحمسهم للتعلم المتعدد التخصصات، وكانت هذه أيضا حال 73% من علماء الاجتماع و68% من المؤرخين. وكان خبراء الاقتصاد هم الأقل تحمسا: فقد ذكر 42% فقط من المشاركين في الاستطلاع من خبراء الاقتصاد أنهم يوافقون على الحاجة إلى فهم العالَم من خلال عدسة متعددة التخصصات. وعلى حد تعبير أحد المراقبين: "يعتقد أهل الاقتصاد حرفيا أن أي شخص آخر ليس لديه أي شيء يعلمهم إياه".
الواقع أن أهل الاقتصاد بوسعهم أن يستفيدوا كثيرا إذا وسعوا نطاق تركيزهم. فالاقتصاد من الممكن أن يتعلم الكثير من العلوم الإنسانية لأنه يتعامل مع البشر. وبهذا لن تكون نماذج الاقتصاد أكثر واقعية وتوقعاته أكثر دقة فحسب، بل وسوف تُصبِح السياسات الاقتصادية أيضا أكثر فعالية وعدلا.
فإذا كان المرء ينظر في كيفية تعزيز النمو الاقتصادي في ثقافات متنوعة، أو المسائل الأخلاقية التي تُثار عندما تلاحق الجامعات مصالح ذاتية على حساب طلابها، أو قضايا شخصية عميقة تتعلق بالرعاية الصحية والزواج والأسر، تُصبِح الرؤى الاقتصادية الثاقبة ضرورية ولكنها غير كافية. وإذا كانت هذه الرؤي هي كل ما نضعه في الاعتبار، فسوف تتعثر السياسات ويعاني الناس.
في شغفهم بالتفسيرات القائمة على الرياضيات، يواجه خبراء الاقتصاد وقتا عصيبا في ثلاثة مجالات على الأقل: وضع الثقافة في الحسبان، واستخدام التفسير السردي، ومعالجة القضايا الأخلاقية التي لا يمكن اختزالها في الفئات الاقتصادية وحدها.
إن البشر ليسوا كائنات حية تُصنَع أولا ثم تُغمَس في ثقافة ما، مثل أخيل في نهر ستيكس. بل هم كائنات ثقافية منذ البداية. ولكن لأن الثقافة لا يمكن وضعها في معادلات حسابية، فإن خبراء الاقتصاد يتبنون عادة فكرة إنسان ما قبل الحضارة.
لفهم الناس ككائنات ثقافية، ينبغي للمرء أن يروي قصصا عنهم. فحياة البشر لا تتوالى فصولها بطريقة يمكن التنبؤ بها على النحو الذي يدور به كوكب المريخ حول الشمس. إذ تلعب المصادفات، والطبائع الشخصية، والاختيارات غير المتوقعة دورا لا يمكن اختزاله. وتَعرِض الحياة ما يمكن أن يسمى "السردية"، التي تعني ضمنا الحاجة إلى التفسير في ما يتصل بالقصص. وأفضل تقدير لهذا ربما يكون موجودا في الروايات، والتي يمكن اعتبارها ليس فقط مجرد شكل أدبي، بل وأيضا وسيلة متميزة لفهم العالَم الاجتماعي. ورغم أن الأحداث التي تصفها الروايات تخيلية، فإن شكل، وتسلسل، وتشعب هذه الأحداث يكون غالبا الرواية الأكثر دقة لدينا للكيفية التي تتكشف بها أحداث الحياة.
وأخيرا، ينطوي الاقتصاد حتما على مسائل أخلاقية لا يمكن اختزالها في الاقتصاد ذاته ــ أو في أي عِلم اجتماعي آخر. وكثيرا ما يقوم خبراء الاقتصاد بتهريب المخاوف الأخلاقية إلى نماذجهم من خلال مفاهيم مثل سعر السوق "العادل". ولكن هناك العديد من السبل لجعل هذه القضايا صريحة ومفتوحة للمناقشة.
ليس هناك مصدر أفضل للبصيرة الأخلاقية من روايات تولستوي، ودوستويفسكي، وجورج إليوت، وجين أوستن، وهنري جيمس، وغيرهم من أتباع المذهب الواقعي. إذ تستقطر أعمالهم وتفكك تعقيد المسائل الأخلاقية التي من الأهمية بمكان أن يُعهَد بها بأمان إلى نظرية شاملة ــ أسئلة تدعو إلى التقمص الوجداني والحكم السديد، والتي يجري تطويرها من خلال الخبرة ولا يمكن إضفاء الطابع الرسمي عليها. من المؤكد أن بعض النظريات الأخلاقية ربما توصي بالتقمص الوجداني أو التعاطف، ولكن قراءة الأدب والتماهي مع الشخصيات ينطوي على ممارسة مطولة في وضع المرء نفسه في مكان آخرين. فإذا لم يضع المرء نفسه مكان أنا كارينينا، فهو لم يقرأ حقا أنا كارينينا.
عندما تقرأ رواية عظيمة وتضع نفسك مكان شخصياتها، فإنك تنفق ساعات لا حصر لها منخرطا معها ــ فتستشعر من داخلك كيف يكون شعورك عندما تصبح شخصا آخر. وترى العالَم من منظور طبقة مختلفة على المستوى الاجتماعي أو الجنسي أو الانتماء الديني أو الثقافي أو الميول الجنسية أو الفهم الأخلاقي، أو غير ذلك من السمات التي تحدد التجربة الإنسانية وتميزها. ومن خلال تقمص حياة شخصية روائية بشكل غير مباشر، فإنك لا تشعر بما تشعر به فحسب، بل وتتأمل أيضا في هذه المشاعر، وتنظر في طبيعة التصرفات التي تؤدي إليها هذه المشاعر، ومن خلال الممارسة تكتسب حكمة تقدير البشر الحقيقيين بكل تعقيداتهم.
والهدف من كل هذا ليس هجر الإنجازات العظيمة التي حققها الاقتصاد، بل خلق ما نسميه "اقتصاد إنساني" يسمح لكل تخصص بالحفاظ على سماته المميزة. وبدلا من الدمج بين الاقتصاد والعلوم الإنسانية، يخلق الاقتصاد الإنساني حوارا بينهما.
الواقع أن هذا الحوار من شأنه أن يعيد الاقتصاد إلى جذوره اللامعة في فِكر آدم سميث، الذي نفى صراحة في نظرية المشاعر الأخلاقية أن السلوك البشري يمكن وصفه بشكل دقيق من حيث "الاختيار العقلاني" لتعظيم فوائده الفردية. ففي نهاية المطاف، كثيرا ما يتصرف الناس بحماقة. والأمر الأكثر أهمية من منظور سميث أن اهتمامهم بالآخرين يُعَد "عاطفة أصلية" لا يمكن اختزالها في اهتمامات أنانية.
تشترك كتابات سميث في الاقتصاد والأخلاق في إحساس عميق بحدود العقل. ومن المحتم أن يفشل التخطيط المركزي، ولكن هذا أيضا مصير نماذج السلوك الجبرية. ويحتاج المرء إلى تقدير دقيق للتفاصيل، ذلك النوع من الحس ذي الطابع الدرامي، بعد نصف قرن من أطروحة سميث الأخلاقية، من قِبَل جين أوستن وخلفائها. وكان سميث، بوصفه أحد عظماء عِلم النفس، يعلم أننا في احتياج إلى المال والحِس.
الواقع أن أساليب الاقتصاد القياسي والنماذج الحسابية تعلمنا الكثير، ولكن ليس كل شيء. فعندما يتعلق الأمر بحياة البشر، التي تتسم بكثرة المصادفات والسردية، تُعَد القصص وسيلة لا غنى عنها للمعرفة. ولهذا السبب يتحتم تكميل الدقة الكمية، وتركيز السياسات، ومنطق الاقتصاد بالتعاطف، والحكم السديد، والحكمة التي تعين هيئة العلوم الإنسانية في أفضل حالاتها. ويتعين على أهل الاقتصاد أن يتحدثوا إلى أصحاب التخصصات الأخرى ــ وأن يسمحوا لهم بالرد عليهم.
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
