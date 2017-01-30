2017-нің тосын сыйлары

ЛОНДОН – Әдетте қаңтардың басында экономист сарапшылар жаңа жылға болжам жасайды (болжамдары көбіне дұрыс шықпай жатады). Алайда, биылғы әлемдік жағдай бұрынғыдан мүлде өзгеше, сондықтан ғаламдық экономика мен қаржы нарығын шайқауы мүмкін деген ең үлкен тосын сыйларды таразылау үшін АҚШ президенті Дональд Трамптың Ақ үйге толық орныққанын күту керек болды. Нарықтағы қазіргі өзгерістер мен жағдаяттарды қарайтын болсақ, әлем биыл үш тұғырлы өзгерісті бастан кешіруі мүмкін.
Біріншіден, Трамптың экономикалық саясаты АҚШ-та нарық күткендегіден жоғары пайыздық мөлшерлеме мен инфляция тудыруы ықтимал. Трамптың сайлануы 1981 жылы басталып, 35 жылға созылған, экономикалық ахуалға, әлемдегі активтердің бағасына үлкен ықпал еткен дефляция мен пайыздық мөлшерлеменің төмендеуі тенденциясына нүкте қойды десе болады. Алайда, инвесторлар мен саясаткерлер бұған әлі сене қойған жоқ. АҚШ Федералдық резерві комиссиясы жариялаған болжамға қарасақ, биыл мөлшерлеме 0,75 пунктке ғана өседі, ал фьючерс нарығы тек 0,5 пайызға өспек.
Трамп жұмысқа мықтап кіріскен соң Федералдық резерв ақша-несие саясатын инаугурациядан бұрын айтылғаннан да қатаңдататын сияқты. Ең бастысы, Трамптың саясаты шынайы экономикаға серпін беріп, инфляцияны, ұзақ мерзімді пайыздық мөлшерлемені арттырады, ал бұл орталық банктер бір түнде енгізе салатын пайыздық мөлшерлемеге қарағанда әлемдік экономикаға көбірек ықпалын тигізеді.
Мұндай болжам жасауға қарапайым негіздер бар. Трамптың салық және шығындар жоспары Конгресс Барак Обама әкімшілігіне таңған бюджетті шоғырландыру саясатын кері бағытқа бұрады, егер Трамп 2008 жылғы дағдарыстан соң енгізілген банктік реттеулерді бұзу уәдесін орындаса, онда бұдан тұрмыстық қарыздар көлемі еселеп өседі. Бұл онсыз да толық қарқынмен жұмыс істеп тұрған экономиканы одан сайын үстемелеп, инфляцияны жеделдетеді, ал протекционистік сауда тарифтері мен енгізілуі мүмкін «шекара салықтары» импорттық тауарлардың бағасын тіпті аспандатып жібереді.
Бір белгісіз нәрсе – ақша-несие саясатының бұл «трампфляцияға» жауабы қандай болмақ? Дегенмен, Федералдық резерв пайыздық мөлшерлемені болжамдағыдан да тез көтеру арқылы жауап берсе де, сақтық танытып, қысқа мерзімді мөлшерлемелерді баға өсімінен баяу көтеріп отырса да бұдан облигация инвесторлары жапа шегеді. Нәтижесінде АҚШ-тың он жылдық облигацияларының табысы алдағы бір жылда 2,5 пайыздан 3,5 пайызға бірден секіріп, одан соң тіпті жоғарылауы ықтимал.
Ал Еуропа мен Жапонияда орталық банктер пайыздық мөлшерлемені нөл пайыз деңгейінде ұстап, сандық жеңілдету (СЖ) әдісін қолданатындықтан, мұнда керісінше ақша-несие ахуалы нашарлау қалыпта болады. Саясаттағы бұл алшақтық қаржы нарықтарына екінші үлкен соққы болуы мүмкін, ал қазір олар бұған дайын емес.
Трамптың АҚШ экспортын дамыту ниетіне қарамастан, АҚШ долларының әсіресе дамушы нарықтардың валютасына қатысты бағамы нығая түсуі мүмкін. Доллардың құнының өсуіне тек АҚШ-тағы пайыздық мөлшерлеменің жоғарылығы ғана емес, дамушы елдерде доллардың азаюы да әсер етеді, 2010 жылдан бері олардың сыртқы қарызы 3 триллион долларға артты. Доллардың күшеюі мен сыртқы қарыз салмағының артуы 1980-90 жылдары Латын Америкасы мен Азияда қарыз дағдарысын тудырған еді. Бұл жолы Трамптың протекционизмі әсіресе экспортты арттырып, ішкі бизнесті доллар қарыздарымен дамытып отырған Мексика, Түркия сияқты елдерде жағдайды тіпті нашарлатып жіберуі ықтимал.
Жағымсыз жаңалық көп-ақ. Бір жақсысы, қаржы нарықтарына көп пайда келтірмейтін үшінші өзгеріс ғаламдық экономикалық ахуалға жақсылық әкелуі мүмкін: Мексика мен Канаданы қоспағанда басқалар үшін АҚШ-тан да маңызды сауда нарығы саналатын Еуропа Одағы 2017 жылы болжамдағаннан тәуір нәтижеге жетуі ықтимал.
Еуропа Орталық банкі еуроаймақты бөлшектеуді тоқтатып, Федералдық резерв ұсынған сандық жеңілдету бағдарламасынан да ауқымды облигация сатып алу бағдарламасын іске қосқан 2015 жылдың басынан бері Еуроодақ елдерінің көпшілігінде экономикалық индикаторлар жылдам жоғарылай бастады. Алайда, бұл экономикалық серпілісті былтырғы саяси ыдырау қаупі қайта басып тастады. Нидерланды, Франция, Германия мен Италияда популистік бүлік қаупі бар және биыл бұл елдерде кемінде үш сайлау өтеді, осындай жағдайда Брекзит пен Трамптың соққысынан ес жимаған Еуроодақ енді домино тасы Еуропа одағының негізін қалаған осы үш елдің біріне, сосын бәлкім бүкіл одаққа құлап түсе ме деп үрейленіп отыр.
Осы үрей бәлкім 2017 жылдың ең үлкен тосын жаңалығына алып келетін түрі бар: ыдыраудың орнына Еуроодақ тұрақты қалыпқа келіп, экономикасын қайта түзетіп, 2010-2014 жылдар аралығында АҚШ-та болған «экономикалық мамыражай кезеңге» өтуі мүмкін. Ыстық та, суық та емес мұндай кезеңде экономика жылдам күш алады. Ең шешуші оқиға – Франциядағы президент сайлауы болмақ, оның тағдыры мамырдың 7-сінде, сайлаудың екінші турында шешілетін сыңайлы. Франсуа Фийон мен Эммануэль Макронның бірі жеңсе, Франция 2003 жылғы канцлер Герхард Шредердің тұсындағы Германия сияқты экономикалық реформа процесін бастайтын болады.
Экономикалық реформаға деген аз-маз үміттің өзі Германия үкіметін қатаң үнемдеу саясатын аздап босаңсытуға итермелейді, бұл үкімет 24 қыркүйекте өтетін жалпыұлттық сайлаудан аман-есен өтуі керек. Тығыз ынтымақтастық пен конструктивтілікке ұмтылған франко-герман қарым-қатынасы өз кезегінде Италиядағы «Бес жұлдыз» қозғалысын қолдаушылардың қарасын азайтуы мүмкін.
Францияда Марин Ле Пен жеңсе, бұл жақсы сценарийге қауіп төнеді. Бұл жағдайда Еуроодақтық ыдырауы шынайы болжамға айналып, Еуропа қаржы нарықтары мен экономикаларында дүрбелең тудыруы мүмкін. Сауалнамалар мен байыпты зерттеулердің барлығы Ле Пеннің президент болуы – жай қиял ғана дейді. Бірақ былтыр да барлық сауалнамалар мен АҚШ саясатына жасалған талдаулар президент Трамп туралы дәл осындай болжам жасаған жоқ па еді?
Comment Commented ron smith
Seems well-reasoned to me. By 2017, I'll choose to think "late 17 and into 18". A Marine Le Pen election, admittedly as impossible as a trump election, would be both a wild card and an almost certainly disastrous mix with trumpian dystopia. Read more
Comment Commented Colin Doyle
The author is ´if i want it enough, it might happen' mode. It's the China trade, which starts the fire, which makes the disruption, which shocks the markets, which makes 2017 the year of the reset of the world order. When China, Germany, Japan have to balance their trade, when trade surpluses are labelled the result of "illegal" currency manipulations, it starts the end of the ´rise of Asia' and brings turmoil in the EU. Gold prices and interest rates will be the news. You can forget about French politics. Head for the hills! Read more
Comment Commented Robert Davis
You give Donald Trump too much credit. One would hope that under any other US Presidental outcome the US would witness rising rates and higher inflation. If not, then it is reasonable to believe the economic backdrop that limited higher inflation and rates is poor. At November 2016 Fed Rates, are you implying that under another US president, the "declining rates that began in 1981" trend would continue or remain flat? Read more
Comment Commented B Wilds
The author is far more hopeful of a Euro-zone turn around than I. The Euro-zone has entered the post-Brexit referendum stage that is certain to hold great challenges and increased risk. In my opinion, many people have greatly discounted the test awaiting governments faced with growing opposition to expanding the control of those in Brussels. To make matters worse the recent coup attempt in Turkey has created even more problems for the troubled union.
The growing anti-globalization movement which has gained support in developed countries across the world is very strong in areas of high unemployment and many people would like the option of voting against more political power flowing to a growing power grabbing bureaucracy in Brussels. The article below delves into some of the problems the Euro-zone currently faces.
http://brucewilds.blogspot.com/2016/07/euro-zone-post-brexit-is-bit-of-snake.html Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
What a fantastic kind of analysis- too bad the Euro Disney® trademark is already taken. The future may actually be shaped in the longer term by as few as seven dwarves Trump assigns to two key american institutions in some combination, the Fed and the Supreme Court. Like Anatole, Martin Feldstein in these pages outlines a marvelous scenario where the USD strengthens according to the logic of proposed tariffs. But Trump has threatened to "renegotiate" the unpayable US debt, which could be pursued by packing the Fed with crooked doves and using both deficits and policy plus the courts to try his tiny hand at an alarming FDRish shaping of the american legal space to create domestic legislative diversions even as inflation now ascends, even in Europe.
This could fulfill the nominal pay-raised fantasy life of his white trash constituency and result in the reintroduction of the Hummer, a renaissance for struggling public golf courses and boost attendance at america's CERN, the EPCOT Center in Florida. The question is whether Trump develops as a Disney/Berlusconi or as an L. Ron Hubbard/Mussolini, and how the hell a douche d'or could get away with taking the world for such an E ticket/USD ride. Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
@David,
Now that you mention it, I do regret leaving off the standard, currently fashionable pseudo-intellectual adverb, as in 'cognitive' white trash. Since I grew up as a very affluent and cosmopolitan faculty brat in the socialist bastion that is the Berkeley hills, and likely omitted the relevant term above because I'm hurriedly packing to travel to build my third home in one of the garden spots of Jalisco, I probably don't qualify as basura blanco, at least for economic reasons. Stylewise, consider catching Colbert's current daily monologues online - your cognition might thank you someday. Read more
Comment Commented David Kinder
MARC, have you ever thought YOU might be white trash? Probably not! Like many pseudo-intellectuals, you seem to rely on insults and hyperbole. I watched, not heard, how the democrats obstructed Reagan for his two terms. Let's be candid! The democrat party is the socialist party in America. This is confirmed by the candidacy of Bernie Sanders for President. I never thought America would see a openly Socialist candidate get as far as Sanders in his presidential run.
Reagan, like Trump, had many skeptics! But, he got the economy going mostly by quadrupling the national debt. If Trump can renegotiate the terms of the national debt, it would be a start to fiscal responsibility. The entire world's governments combined are $250 trillion in debt, and many countries are far worse than ours. If Trump can save us from the inevitable depression that lies ahead, he will have to shame the democrats into capitulation. Or, our worst fears will come true! Read more
Comment Commented Mauricio Duran-Loriga
The 800 pound gorilla is the one who always gets the bananas. By the same token, and as History proves time and again, THE country that has the capacity to guarantee the safety of international trade flows is the leading country of the world, and its currency is the world's reserve currency.
Russia has developed a star wars shield against American ICBM, making those missiles (stationed in Romania) virtually useless to strike in Russian soil.
China has developed a specific missile (Donfeng series) capable of sinking US aircraft carriers. At 10 times the speed of light, the US has no capacity to intercept them.
These two major real developments, conveniently unreported by Western media, are the major game changers that will totally alter the geopolitical status quo as we know it.
Since the US can not attack Russia, and at the same time it can not defend from China, the US can no longer guarantee international trade flows.
Russia has no intention to repeat past mistakes by overburdening itself with unwinnable wars either. And China has better things to do with its time, namely fostering domestic aggregate demand. That is the situation. And for the first time in centuries, no single country will rule.
Under these circumstances, NATO, the UN, IMF, World Bank, TPP, NAFTA, et al have become totally useless institutions, as the geopolitical arena for what they were created has disappeared.
Western media pictures Trump as a bold protectionist, and they are plain wrong, although I suspect their take is just a one in a lifetime witch hunt (Trump hunt) to make him look like the (populist) scapegoat for the overwhelming mistakes incurred in US military policy between 1988-2016.
To minimize the economic consequences for the US in this new geopolitical landscape, and at the same time avoiding a major unwinnable war against China, Trump will play a wild isolationist card. Not protectionism, ladies and gentlemen.
The US will have total dominance over the American continent (latinos get ready for a rough ride), he will suck up to Russia as a friendly commodities supplier, and play a fake media charade against China. China on its side will have total dominance over Eurasia and will also use Russia as a friendly commodities supplier.
With no commodities, with no cheap labor, with a totally dysfunctional and ill conceived monetary system, with a totally obsolete military arsenal, with a demographic shock growing in plain sight, and with a Jupiterian-uber-gargatuan-sized unfunded welfare state, if there is a single certainty it is that Europe has become the loser's corner. And in due course it will balkanize itself, once more. Those fighting the tape and betting on a "more united Europe", just brace for impact.
On a more mundane level, if Trumps deregulated the banking sector (killing Dodd-Frank and other regulatory hurdles), Europe would reply by killing draconian Basel rules on banks. Southern countries (adding France to the PIIGS) would jump into a cheap hot debt bacchanal. And Germany would well "Inflation" at the ECB as if there was no tomorrow.
Once the ensuing European banking crisis would erupt, no Southern European country could be able to withstand the shock within the Union, and Target 2 standing balances will be defaulted in full. Unless an almost total predatory levy was imposed on all the financial assets of the terrified lambs.
Interest rates at 5000 (five thousand) years lows in Europe together with Germany delivering an absolute world record trade balance surplus have created what looks like the most negative risk/reward investment option in living memory. Bearing "risk-free" German Bunds would definitely keep me up at night.
Read more
Comment Commented Alexander Koukoulas
Thank you for the thoughtful commentary. Regarding your scenario for a strengthening dollar, how does this reconcile with statements by the President and others that the dollar may be too strong? In a WSJ interview (Jan 16), he is quoted as saying that the U.S. dollar is “too strong.” He added, “Our companies can’t compete with [China] now because our currency is too strong. And it’s killing us.” Of course, a weaker dollar would also fly in the face of the idea that a border tax would be "transparent" to U.S. consumers. Read more
