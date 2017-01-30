9

2017-нің тосын сыйлары

ЛОНДОН – Әдетте қаңтардың басында экономист сарапшылар жаңа жылға болжам жасайды (болжамдары көбіне дұрыс шықпай жатады). Алайда, биылғы әлемдік жағдай бұрынғыдан мүлде өзгеше, сондықтан ғаламдық экономика мен қаржы нарығын шайқауы мүмкін деген ең үлкен тосын сыйларды таразылау үшін АҚШ президенті Дональд Трамптың Ақ үйге толық орныққанын күту керек болды. Нарықтағы қазіргі өзгерістер мен жағдаяттарды қарайтын болсақ, әлем биыл үш  тұғырлы өзгерісті бастан кешіруі мүмкін.

Біріншіден, Трамптың экономикалық саясаты АҚШ-та нарық күткендегіден жоғары пайыздық мөлшерлеме мен инфляция тудыруы ықтимал. Трамптың сайлануы 1981 жылы басталып, 35 жылға созылған, экономикалық ахуалға, әлемдегі активтердің бағасына үлкен ықпал еткен дефляция мен пайыздық мөлшерлеменің төмендеуі тенденциясына нүкте қойды десе болады. Алайда, инвесторлар мен саясаткерлер бұған әлі сене қойған жоқ. АҚШ Федералдық резерві комиссиясы жариялаған болжамға қарасақ, биыл мөлшерлеме 0,75 пунктке ғана өседі, ал фьючерс нарығы тек 0,5 пайызға өспек.

Трамп жұмысқа мықтап кіріскен соң Федералдық резерв ақша-несие саясатын инаугурациядан бұрын айтылғаннан да қатаңдататын сияқты. Ең бастысы, Трамптың саясаты шынайы экономикаға серпін беріп, инфляцияны, ұзақ мерзімді пайыздық мөлшерлемені арттырады, ал бұл орталық банктер бір түнде енгізе салатын пайыздық мөлшерлемеге қарағанда әлемдік экономикаға көбірек ықпалын тигізеді.

Мұндай болжам жасауға қарапайым негіздер бар. Трамптың салық және шығындар жоспары Конгресс Барак Обама әкімшілігіне таңған бюджетті шоғырландыру саясатын кері бағытқа бұрады, егер Трамп 2008 жылғы дағдарыстан соң енгізілген банктік реттеулерді бұзу уәдесін орындаса, онда бұдан тұрмыстық қарыздар көлемі еселеп өседі. Бұл онсыз да толық қарқынмен жұмыс істеп тұрған экономиканы одан сайын үстемелеп, инфляцияны жеделдетеді, ал протекционистік сауда тарифтері мен енгізілуі мүмкін «шекара салықтары» импорттық тауарлардың бағасын тіпті аспандатып жібереді.

Бір белгісіз нәрсе – ақша-несие саясатының бұл «трампфляцияға» жауабы қандай болмақ? Дегенмен, Федералдық резерв пайыздық мөлшерлемені болжамдағыдан да тез көтеру арқылы жауап берсе де, сақтық танытып, қысқа мерзімді мөлшерлемелерді баға өсімінен баяу көтеріп отырса да бұдан облигация инвесторлары жапа шегеді. Нәтижесінде АҚШ-тың он жылдық облигацияларының табысы алдағы бір жылда 2,5 пайыздан 3,5 пайызға бірден секіріп, одан соң тіпті жоғарылауы ықтимал.

Ал Еуропа мен Жапонияда орталық банктер пайыздық мөлшерлемені нөл пайыз деңгейінде ұстап, сандық жеңілдету (СЖ) әдісін қолданатындықтан, мұнда керісінше ақша-несие ахуалы нашарлау қалыпта болады. Саясаттағы бұл алшақтық қаржы нарықтарына екінші үлкен соққы болуы мүмкін, ал қазір олар бұған дайын емес.

Трамптың АҚШ экспортын дамыту ниетіне қарамастан, АҚШ долларының әсіресе дамушы нарықтардың валютасына қатысты бағамы нығая түсуі мүмкін. Доллардың құнының өсуіне тек АҚШ-тағы пайыздық мөлшерлеменің жоғарылығы ғана емес, дамушы елдерде доллардың азаюы да әсер етеді, 2010 жылдан бері олардың сыртқы қарызы 3 триллион долларға артты. Доллардың күшеюі мен сыртқы қарыз салмағының артуы 1980-90 жылдары Латын Америкасы мен Азияда қарыз дағдарысын тудырған еді. Бұл жолы Трамптың протекционизмі әсіресе экспортты арттырып, ішкі бизнесті доллар қарыздарымен дамытып отырған Мексика, Түркия сияқты елдерде жағдайды тіпті нашарлатып жіберуі ықтимал.

Жағымсыз жаңалық көп-ақ. Бір жақсысы, қаржы нарықтарына көп пайда келтірмейтін үшінші өзгеріс ғаламдық экономикалық ахуалға жақсылық әкелуі мүмкін: Мексика мен Канаданы қоспағанда басқалар үшін АҚШ-тан да маңызды сауда нарығы саналатын Еуропа Одағы 2017 жылы болжамдағаннан тәуір нәтижеге жетуі ықтимал.

Еуропа Орталық банкі еуроаймақты бөлшектеуді тоқтатып, Федералдық резерв ұсынған сандық жеңілдету бағдарламасынан да ауқымды облигация сатып алу бағдарламасын іске қосқан 2015 жылдың басынан бері Еуроодақ елдерінің көпшілігінде экономикалық индикаторлар жылдам жоғарылай бастады. Алайда, бұл экономикалық серпілісті былтырғы саяси ыдырау қаупі қайта басып тастады. Нидерланды, Франция, Германия мен Италияда популистік бүлік қаупі бар және биыл бұл елдерде кемінде үш сайлау өтеді,  осындай жағдайда Брекзит пен Трамптың соққысынан ес жимаған Еуроодақ енді домино тасы Еуропа одағының негізін қалаған осы үш елдің біріне, сосын бәлкім бүкіл одаққа құлап түсе ме деп үрейленіп отыр.

Осы үрей бәлкім 2017 жылдың ең үлкен тосын жаңалығына алып келетін түрі бар: ыдыраудың орнына Еуроодақ тұрақты қалыпқа келіп, экономикасын қайта түзетіп, 2010-2014 жылдар аралығында АҚШ-та болған «экономикалық мамыражай кезеңге» өтуі мүмкін. Ыстық та, суық та емес мұндай кезеңде экономика жылдам күш алады. Ең шешуші оқиға – Франциядағы президент сайлауы болмақ, оның тағдыры мамырдың 7-сінде, сайлаудың екінші турында шешілетін сыңайлы. Франсуа Фийон мен Эммануэль Макронның бірі жеңсе, Франция 2003 жылғы канцлер Герхард Шредердің тұсындағы Германия сияқты экономикалық реформа процесін бастайтын болады. 

Экономикалық реформаға деген аз-маз үміттің өзі Германия үкіметін қатаң үнемдеу саясатын аздап босаңсытуға итермелейді, бұл үкімет 24 қыркүйекте өтетін жалпыұлттық сайлаудан аман-есен өтуі керек. Тығыз ынтымақтастық пен конструктивтілікке ұмтылған франко-герман қарым-қатынасы өз кезегінде Италиядағы «Бес жұлдыз» қозғалысын қолдаушылардың қарасын азайтуы мүмкін.

Францияда Марин Ле Пен жеңсе, бұл жақсы сценарийге қауіп төнеді. Бұл жағдайда Еуроодақтық ыдырауы шынайы болжамға айналып, Еуропа қаржы нарықтары мен экономикаларында дүрбелең тудыруы мүмкін. Сауалнамалар мен байыпты зерттеулердің барлығы Ле Пеннің президент болуы – жай қиял ғана дейді. Бірақ былтыр да барлық сауалнамалар мен АҚШ саясатына жасалған талдаулар президент Трамп туралы дәл осындай болжам жасаған жоқ па еді?