2017年的三大惊奇

伦敦—传统上，经济专家总是在1月伊始进行新年预测（传统上，这样的预测总是不正确的）。但今年的全球环境一点都不传统，因此，似乎应该等到美国总统特朗普入主白宫再来掂量在他任内可能震动世界经济和金融市场的主要冲击。从目前的市场波动和条件看，世界可能被三大潜在变革性发展趋势搞得猝不及防。
首先，特朗普的经济政策有可能大幅提高美国的利率和通胀，远高于金融市场的预期。特朗普的当选几乎肯定结束了1981年以来35年的无通胀利率下行趋势，而这给全球经济条件和资产价格带来了重大影响。但投资者和决策者尚未信服。美联储发布的预测显示今年的升息将以四分之三个百分点为节奏进行，期货市场价格则只体现了两次如此幅度的升息。
但是，随着特朗普政策的公布，美联储可能会比就职演说前所计划的幅度更大地收紧货币政策，而不是如市场仍然预期的那样幅度更小。更重要的是，随着特朗普的政策刺激实体经济活动和通胀，长期利率——比央行设定的隔夜利率更能影响世界经济——有可能剧烈上升。
这一情景背后的逻辑很简单。特朗普的税收和支出计划将强烈逆转国会强迫奥巴马政府采取的预算整合，而如果特朗普兑现其取消2008年金融危机后所实施的银行监管措施的承诺，家庭借贷将大幅扩张。随着这一额外的刺激助推已经接近充分就业的经济，通胀必然会加速，而保护主义贸易关税和可能的“边境税”将更进一步推高进口商品价格。
唯一的不确定性是货币政策如何对这一“特朗普通胀”发生反应。但不论美联储是通过比其当前预测所暗示的更激进地提高利率，还是通过保持短期利率大大落后于物价增长的上升曲线来应对，债券投资者都将遭受损失。因此，未来一年十年期美国国债收益率可能从2.5%上升到3.5%或以上，并最终进一步大幅提高。
相反，在欧洲和日本，货币条件将保持宽松，因为央行将继续用零利率和量化宽松（QE）支持经济增长。这一政策趋异暗示了金融市场似乎尚未做好准备的第二个潜在冲击。
尽管特朗普表示要提振美国出口，但美元可能继续大幅升值，特别是美元兑新兴市场货币汇率。汇率升值的催化剂不但在于美国的利率，也在于新兴市场的美元挤兑。2010年以来，新兴市场外部债务增加了3万亿美元。美元升值和过度对外借贷的综合作用在20世纪80年代和90年代引发了拉美和亚洲债务危机。这一回，特朗普的保护主义将让情况更加糟糕，特别是对于墨西哥和土耳其等国家，它们的发展战略以出口迅速扩张为基础，并通过美元债务来为国内商业活动融资。
坏消息到此为止。幸运的是，尚未体现在金融市场价格中的第三个重要发展趋势或许对全球经济条件较为有利：欧盟——对于除墨西哥和加拿大几乎所有国家来说，欧盟是比美国还要重要的市场——在2017年的表现可能会大大好于预期。
2015年初，欧洲央行通过启动规模比美联储量化宽松还要大的债券购买计划来阻止欧元区解体，此后，大部分欧盟国家经济指标开始迅速改善。但去年这一经济复苏被政治解体的担忧所压倒。荷兰、法国、德国和意大利都面临民粹主义反动——前三个国家今年都要举行选举——英国退欧和特朗普冲击当然也引发了焦虑：下一块多米诺骨牌很可能是这些欧盟创始成员国之一，甚至整个欧盟都要沦陷。
这一预期形成了2017年最大的惊奇：欧盟不会解体，反而会稳定化，推动经济反弹和强劲的金融表现，类似于2010年到2014年的美国“金发姑娘时期”，即经济复苏既不过热，也不过冷。关键事件将是法国总统大选，其结果几乎肯定要等到5月7日的第二轮选举才能落定。不管是弗朗索瓦·菲永（François Fillon）还是艾曼努尔·马克隆（Emmanuel Macron）胜出，法国都将采取可以与2003年的德国时任总理施罗德相提并论的经济改革。
即使是对这些改革的温和期待，都将鼓励9月24日大选产生的德国新政府放松其紧缩要求。更加合作和建设性的法德关系反过来又将削弱民粹主义的五星运动（Five Star Movement）在意大利的支持率。
当然，这一良好前景的风险是马琳·勒庞（Marine Le Pen）赢得法国大选。若是如此，欧盟解体将成为非常现实的前景，引发欧洲金融市场和经济体的恐慌。所有民调和对法国政治的严肃分析都表明勒庞成为总统只是不可能的幻想。但在去年美国总统大选前，关于美国政治的所有民调和严肃分析不也是如此吗？
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (9)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented ron smith
Seems well-reasoned to me. By 2017, I'll choose to think "late 17 and into 18". A Marine Le Pen election, admittedly as impossible as a trump election, would be both a wild card and an almost certainly disastrous mix with trumpian dystopia. Read more
Comment Commented Colin Doyle
The author is ´if i want it enough, it might happen' mode. It's the China trade, which starts the fire, which makes the disruption, which shocks the markets, which makes 2017 the year of the reset of the world order. When China, Germany, Japan have to balance their trade, when trade surpluses are labelled the result of "illegal" currency manipulations, it starts the end of the ´rise of Asia' and brings turmoil in the EU. Gold prices and interest rates will be the news. You can forget about French politics. Head for the hills! Read more
Comment Commented Robert Davis
You give Donald Trump too much credit. One would hope that under any other US Presidental outcome the US would witness rising rates and higher inflation. If not, then it is reasonable to believe the economic backdrop that limited higher inflation and rates is poor. At November 2016 Fed Rates, are you implying that under another US president, the "declining rates that began in 1981" trend would continue or remain flat? Read more
Comment Commented B Wilds
The author is far more hopeful of a Euro-zone turn around than I. The Euro-zone has entered the post-Brexit referendum stage that is certain to hold great challenges and increased risk. In my opinion, many people have greatly discounted the test awaiting governments faced with growing opposition to expanding the control of those in Brussels. To make matters worse the recent coup attempt in Turkey has created even more problems for the troubled union.
The growing anti-globalization movement which has gained support in developed countries across the world is very strong in areas of high unemployment and many people would like the option of voting against more political power flowing to a growing power grabbing bureaucracy in Brussels. The article below delves into some of the problems the Euro-zone currently faces.
http://brucewilds.blogspot.com/2016/07/euro-zone-post-brexit-is-bit-of-snake.html Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
What a fantastic kind of analysis- too bad the Euro Disney® trademark is already taken. The future may actually be shaped in the longer term by as few as seven dwarves Trump assigns to two key american institutions in some combination, the Fed and the Supreme Court. Like Anatole, Martin Feldstein in these pages outlines a marvelous scenario where the USD strengthens according to the logic of proposed tariffs. But Trump has threatened to "renegotiate" the unpayable US debt, which could be pursued by packing the Fed with crooked doves and using both deficits and policy plus the courts to try his tiny hand at an alarming FDRish shaping of the american legal space to create domestic legislative diversions even as inflation now ascends, even in Europe.
This could fulfill the nominal pay-raised fantasy life of his white trash constituency and result in the reintroduction of the Hummer, a renaissance for struggling public golf courses and boost attendance at america's CERN, the EPCOT Center in Florida. The question is whether Trump develops as a Disney/Berlusconi or as an L. Ron Hubbard/Mussolini, and how the hell a douche d'or could get away with taking the world for such an E ticket/USD ride. Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
@David,
Now that you mention it, I do regret leaving off the standard, currently fashionable pseudo-intellectual adverb, as in 'cognitive' white trash. Since I grew up as a very affluent and cosmopolitan faculty brat in the socialist bastion that is the Berkeley hills, and likely omitted the relevant term above because I'm hurriedly packing to travel to build my third home in one of the garden spots of Jalisco, I probably don't qualify as basura blanco, at least for economic reasons. Stylewise, consider catching Colbert's current daily monologues online - your cognition might thank you someday. Read more
Comment Commented David Kinder
MARC, have you ever thought YOU might be white trash? Probably not! Like many pseudo-intellectuals, you seem to rely on insults and hyperbole. I watched, not heard, how the democrats obstructed Reagan for his two terms. Let's be candid! The democrat party is the socialist party in America. This is confirmed by the candidacy of Bernie Sanders for President. I never thought America would see a openly Socialist candidate get as far as Sanders in his presidential run.
Reagan, like Trump, had many skeptics! But, he got the economy going mostly by quadrupling the national debt. If Trump can renegotiate the terms of the national debt, it would be a start to fiscal responsibility. The entire world's governments combined are $250 trillion in debt, and many countries are far worse than ours. If Trump can save us from the inevitable depression that lies ahead, he will have to shame the democrats into capitulation. Or, our worst fears will come true! Read more
Comment Commented Mauricio Duran-Loriga
The 800 pound gorilla is the one who always gets the bananas. By the same token, and as History proves time and again, THE country that has the capacity to guarantee the safety of international trade flows is the leading country of the world, and its currency is the world's reserve currency.
Russia has developed a star wars shield against American ICBM, making those missiles (stationed in Romania) virtually useless to strike in Russian soil.
China has developed a specific missile (Donfeng series) capable of sinking US aircraft carriers. At 10 times the speed of light, the US has no capacity to intercept them.
These two major real developments, conveniently unreported by Western media, are the major game changers that will totally alter the geopolitical status quo as we know it.
Since the US can not attack Russia, and at the same time it can not defend from China, the US can no longer guarantee international trade flows.
Russia has no intention to repeat past mistakes by overburdening itself with unwinnable wars either. And China has better things to do with its time, namely fostering domestic aggregate demand. That is the situation. And for the first time in centuries, no single country will rule.
Under these circumstances, NATO, the UN, IMF, World Bank, TPP, NAFTA, et al have become totally useless institutions, as the geopolitical arena for what they were created has disappeared.
Western media pictures Trump as a bold protectionist, and they are plain wrong, although I suspect their take is just a one in a lifetime witch hunt (Trump hunt) to make him look like the (populist) scapegoat for the overwhelming mistakes incurred in US military policy between 1988-2016.
To minimize the economic consequences for the US in this new geopolitical landscape, and at the same time avoiding a major unwinnable war against China, Trump will play a wild isolationist card. Not protectionism, ladies and gentlemen.
The US will have total dominance over the American continent (latinos get ready for a rough ride), he will suck up to Russia as a friendly commodities supplier, and play a fake media charade against China. China on its side will have total dominance over Eurasia and will also use Russia as a friendly commodities supplier.
With no commodities, with no cheap labor, with a totally dysfunctional and ill conceived monetary system, with a totally obsolete military arsenal, with a demographic shock growing in plain sight, and with a Jupiterian-uber-gargatuan-sized unfunded welfare state, if there is a single certainty it is that Europe has become the loser's corner. And in due course it will balkanize itself, once more. Those fighting the tape and betting on a "more united Europe", just brace for impact.
On a more mundane level, if Trumps deregulated the banking sector (killing Dodd-Frank and other regulatory hurdles), Europe would reply by killing draconian Basel rules on banks. Southern countries (adding France to the PIIGS) would jump into a cheap hot debt bacchanal. And Germany would well "Inflation" at the ECB as if there was no tomorrow.
Once the ensuing European banking crisis would erupt, no Southern European country could be able to withstand the shock within the Union, and Target 2 standing balances will be defaulted in full. Unless an almost total predatory levy was imposed on all the financial assets of the terrified lambs.
Interest rates at 5000 (five thousand) years lows in Europe together with Germany delivering an absolute world record trade balance surplus have created what looks like the most negative risk/reward investment option in living memory. Bearing "risk-free" German Bunds would definitely keep me up at night.
Read more
Comment Commented Alexander Koukoulas
Thank you for the thoughtful commentary. Regarding your scenario for a strengthening dollar, how does this reconcile with statements by the President and others that the dollar may be too strong? In a WSJ interview (Jan 16), he is quoted as saying that the U.S. dollar is “too strong.” He added, “Our companies can’t compete with [China] now because our currency is too strong. And it’s killing us.” Of course, a weaker dollar would also fly in the face of the idea that a border tax would be "transparent" to U.S. consumers. Read more
Featured
Is the Deflation Cycle Over?
Carmen Reinhart thinks central banks have good – if unacknowledged – reasons to let inflation rise above target.
An Unstable Economic Order?
Mohamed A. El-Erian foresees dire consequences if political attacks on multilateralism intensify.
“Alternative Facts” and US Economic Policy
Simon Johnson says that Donald Trump's data problem is far more serious than miscounting crowds and votes.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air with Nina Khrushcheva
[Listen to the podcast here.] Nina Khrushcheva, Professor at the New School, discusses truth, Russia, and the future for US-Russian relations with PS contributing editor John Andrews, Krister Paris from the Estonian newspaper Eesti Pärvaleht, and Arnout Brouwers from Holland’s de Volkskrant.