2017年的三大惊奇

伦敦—传统上，经济专家总是在1月伊始进行新年预测（传统上，这样的预测总是不正确的）。但今年的全球环境一点都不传统，因此，似乎应该等到美国总统特朗普入主白宫再来掂量在他任内可能震动世界经济和金融市场的主要冲击。从目前的市场波动和条件看，世界可能被三大潜在变革性发展趋势搞得猝不及防。

首先，特朗普的经济政策有可能大幅提高美国的利率和通胀，远高于金融市场的预期。特朗普的当选几乎肯定结束了1981年以来35年的无通胀利率下行趋势，而这给全球经济条件和资产价格带来了重大影响。但投资者和决策者尚未信服。美联储发布的预测显示今年的升息将以四分之三个百分点为节奏进行，期货市场价格则只体现了两次如此幅度的升息。

但是，随着特朗普政策的公布，美联储可能会比就职演说前所计划的幅度更大地收紧货币政策，而不是如市场仍然预期的那样幅度更小。更重要的是，随着特朗普的政策刺激实体经济活动和通胀，长期利率——比央行设定的隔夜利率更能影响世界经济——有可能剧烈上升。

这一情景背后的逻辑很简单。特朗普的税收和支出计划将强烈逆转国会强迫奥巴马政府采取的预算整合，而如果特朗普兑现其取消2008年金融危机后所实施的银行监管措施的承诺，家庭借贷将大幅扩张。随着这一额外的刺激助推已经接近充分就业的经济，通胀必然会加速，而保护主义贸易关税和可能的“边境税”将更进一步推高进口商品价格。

唯一的不确定性是货币政策如何对这一“特朗普通胀”发生反应。但不论美联储是通过比其当前预测所暗示的更激进地提高利率，还是通过保持短期利率大大落后于物价增长的上升曲线来应对，债券投资者都将遭受损失。因此，未来一年十年期美国国债收益率可能从2.5%上升到3.5%或以上，并最终进一步大幅提高。

相反，在欧洲和日本，货币条件将保持宽松，因为央行将继续用零利率和量化宽松（QE）支持经济增长。这一政策趋异暗示了金融市场似乎尚未做好准备的第二个潜在冲击。

尽管特朗普表示要提振美国出口，但美元可能继续大幅升值，特别是美元兑新兴市场货币汇率。汇率升值的催化剂不但在于美国的利率，也在于新兴市场的美元挤兑。2010年以来，新兴市场外部债务增加了3万亿美元。美元升值和过度对外借贷的综合作用在20世纪80年代和90年代引发了拉美和亚洲债务危机。这一回，特朗普的保护主义将让情况更加糟糕，特别是对于墨西哥和土耳其等国家，它们的发展战略以出口迅速扩张为基础，并通过美元债务来为国内商业活动融资。

坏消息到此为止。幸运的是，尚未体现在金融市场价格中的第三个重要发展趋势或许对全球经济条件较为有利：欧盟——对于除墨西哥和加拿大几乎所有国家来说，欧盟是比美国还要重要的市场——在2017年的表现可能会大大好于预期。

2015年初，欧洲央行通过启动规模比美联储量化宽松还要大的债券购买计划来阻止欧元区解体，此后，大部分欧盟国家经济指标开始迅速改善。但去年这一经济复苏被政治解体的担忧所压倒。荷兰、法国、德国和意大利都面临民粹主义反动——前三个国家今年都要举行选举——英国退欧和特朗普冲击当然也引发了焦虑：下一块多米诺骨牌很可能是这些欧盟创始成员国之一，甚至整个欧盟都要沦陷。

这一预期形成了2017年最大的惊奇：欧盟不会解体，反而会稳定化，推动经济反弹和强劲的金融表现，类似于2010年到2014年的美国“金发姑娘时期”，即经济复苏既不过热，也不过冷。关键事件将是法国总统大选，其结果几乎肯定要等到5月7日的第二轮选举才能落定。不管是弗朗索瓦·菲永（François Fillon）还是艾曼努尔·马克隆（Emmanuel Macron）胜出，法国都将采取可以与2003年的德国时任总理施罗德相提并论的经济改革。

即使是对这些改革的温和期待，都将鼓励9月24日大选产生的德国新政府放松其紧缩要求。更加合作和建设性的法德关系反过来又将削弱民粹主义的五星运动（Five Star Movement）在意大利的支持率。

当然，这一良好前景的风险是马琳·勒庞（Marine Le Pen）赢得法国大选。若是如此，欧盟解体将成为非常现实的前景，引发欧洲金融市场和经济体的恐慌。所有民调和对法国政治的严肃分析都表明勒庞成为总统只是不可能的幻想。但在去年美国总统大选前，关于美国政治的所有民调和严肃分析不也是如此吗？