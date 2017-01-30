9

ثلاث مفاجآت في عام 2017

لندن – جرت العادة أن يقدم الناقدون الاقتصاديون تنبؤاتهم حول السنة الجديدة (تنبؤات غير دقيقة عموما) في بداية يناير/ كانون الثاني.لكن الظروف الدولية هذا العام غير مألوفة بتاتا، لذلك كان يبدو من المناسب الانتظار حتى يستقر الرئيس الامريكي دونالد ترامب في البيت الأبيض لتقييم بعض المفاجآت التي قد تهز الاقتصاد العالمي والأسواق المالية في عهده. وإذا حكمنا من خلال تحركات السوق والظروف الحالية، فإن العالم يمكن أن يؤخذ على حين غرة بسبب ثلاث تطورات تحويلية محتملة.

في البداية، من المرجح أن تسفر السياسات الاقتصادية لترامب عن أعلى معدلات الفائدة والتضخم في الولايات المتحدة مما تتوقعه الأسواق المالية. لقد أنهى انتخاب ترامب بالتأكيد تقريبا 35 سنة من عدم التضخم ومن المعدلات المنخفضة والتي بدأت في عام 1981،  وكان هذا من  بين التأثيرات المهيمنة على الظروف الاقتصادية وأسعار الأصول في جميع أنحاء العالم. غير أنالمستثمرين وصناع القرار لا يعتقدون ذلك حتى الآن. توقعات مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأمريكي المنشورة تشير فقط إلى رفع أسعار الفائدة هذا العام بثلاثة أرباع نقطة، وقد ترتفع أسعار الأسواق المستقبلية على مرحلتين.

وفيما أطلق ترامب سياساته، فمن المرجح أن يقوم بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي بتشديد السياسة النقدية أكثر مما خطط له قبل الافتتاح، كما تتوقع الأسواق ذلك. الأهم من ذلك هو أن تعزيز سياسات ترامب للنشاط الاقتصادي والتضخم على حد سواء، فإن معدلات الفائدة الطويلة الأجل، والتي تؤثر على الاقتصاد العالمي أكثر من أسعار الفائدة التي تحددها المصارف المركزية، من المرجح أن ترتفع بشكل حاد.

الأساس المنطقي لهذا السيناريو واضح ومباشر. خطط ترامب الخاصة بالضرائب والإنفاق ستعمل على عكس توطيد الميزانية الذي فرضه الكونغرس على إدارة باراك أوباما، وسوف يرتفع اقتراض الأسر بشكل كبير إذا نفذ ترامب وعده لعكس القوانين البنكية المفروضة منذ الأزمة المالية لعام 2008 . ومع أن هذا التحفيز الإضافي لتوسيع اقتصاد يقترب بالفعل من العمالة الكاملة، يبدو التضخم ملزما بالارتفاع، ويمكن  للتعريفات التجارية الحمائية ولفرض "ضريبة الحدود" أن ترفع أسعار السلع المستوردة بشكل كبير.

ويسود جو من الغموض حول  كيفية استجابة السياسة النقدية لهذا "التضخم الترامبي ".ولا نعلم هل بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي سيحاول مواجهة ذلك عن طريق رفع أسعار الفائدة أكثر مما هو متوقع  حاليا أو أنه سوف يتحرك بحذر، مع الإبقاء على أسعار الفائدة القصيرة الأجل بنسبة أدنى من نمو الأسعار. على أي حال  سوف يعاني المستثمرون في السندات. ونتيجة لذلك، يمكن أن تقفز عائدات السندات الأمريكية لمدة عشر سنوات من 2.5٪ إلى 3.5٪ أو أكثر في العام المقبل - أو أعلى من ذلك في نهاية المطاف.

في أوروبا واليابان، على النقيض من ذلك، ستبقى المتطلبات النقدية فضفاضة، مع استمرار البنوك المركزية في دعم النمو الاقتصادي بفضل انخفاض أسعار الفائدة إلى الصفر وبفضل التيسير الكمي(QE).  و يشير هذا الاختلاف في السياسة النقدية إلى بروز صدمة محتملة ثانية لن تستطيع  الأسواق المالية تحملها

كما يمكن للدولار الأمريكي أن يتقوى أبعد من ذلك بكثير، خصوصا إزاء عملات الأسواق الناشئة، وعلى الرغم من الرغبة المعلنة لترامب لرفع صادرات الولايات المتحدة.  وسيكون النهج لرفع سعر الصرف ليس فقط رفع أسعار الفائدة في الولايات المتحدة، بل أيضا خلقأزمة الدولار في الأسواق الناشئة، حيث ارتفعت الديون الأجنبية إلى 3 تريليون دولار منذ عام 2010. وهناك التقاء قوة الدولار والاقتراض المفرط من الخارج الناجم عن أزمة الديون في أمريكا اللاتينية وآسيا التي حدثت في الثمانينيات والتسعينيات من القرن الماضي.هذه المرة، قد تجعل حمائية ترامب الوضع أسوأ من ذلك، وخاصة بالنسبة لبلدان مثل المكسيك وتركيا التي اعتمدت استراتيجياتها التنموية على  توسع صادراتها السريع،  وقامت بتمويل الأعمال التجارية المحلية بواسطة ديون الدولار.

هذا فيما يتعلق بالأخبار السيئة. لحسن الحظ، هناك تطور كبير ثالث لا يرتكز على أسعار الأسواق المالية والذي يمكن أن يكون أكثر ملاءمة للظروف الاقتصادية العالمية: الاتحاد الأوروبي ، وهي سوق أكثر أهمية من سوق الولايات المتحدة بالنسبة للمبادلات التجارية في كل بلد تقريبا ما عدا المكسيك وكندا - ويمكنها تحقيق  ما هو أفضل من المتوقع في عام 2017.

بدأت المؤشرات الاقتصادية تتحسن بسرعة في معظم دول الاتحاد الأوروبي منذ أوائل عام 2015. ومنع البنك المركزي الأوروبي تفتيت منطقة اليورو من خلال إطلاق برنامج شراء السندات حتى أكبر من التيسير الكمي الذي يقوده بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي. لكن انخفض هذا الانتعاش الاقتصادي في العام الماضي بسبب المخاوف من تفكك سياسي. وبالنظر إلى أن هولندا، وفرنسا، وألمانيا، وإيطاليا تواجه حركات التمرد الشعبي -  على الأقل الثلاثة الأوائل التي ستعرف إجراء انتخابات هذا العام – بالإضافة إلى القلق الذي أحدثه بريسكت  وفوز ترامب،  سيكون توالي أحداث مماثلة بمثابة لعبة الدومينو مع إمكانية خروج أحد الأعضاء المؤسسين للاتحاد الأوروبي، يليه ربما اختفاء الاتحاد الأوروبي بأكمله.

وتتيح هذه التوقعات إمكانية خلق أكبر مفاجأة في عام 2017: بدلا من التفكك، سيشهد الاتحاد الأوروبي الاستقرار، مما سيسهل الانتعاش الاقتصادي والأداء المالي القوي والمشابه إلى "فترة الاعتدال" في الولايات المتحدة ما بين عام 2010 وعام 2014، عندما انتعش الاقتصاد بطريقة معتدلة.  والحدث الرئيسي سيكون الانتخابات الرئاسية الفرنسية، حيث من المرجح أن تُحسم نتائجها  في الجولة الثانية في 7 ماي/ أيار المقبل. وإذا فاز فرانسوا فيون أو مانويل ماكرون، فإن فرنسا ستشرع في عملية الإصلاح الاقتصادي مماثلة لإصلاح ألمانيا في عام 2003 التي قادها المستشار جيرهارد شرودر

وحتى مجرد إصلاحات بسيطة ستشجع على تخفيف شروط التقشف التي سوف تطالب بها الحكومة الألمانية الجديدة التي ستنبثق عن الانتخابات العامة هناك  يوم 24 سبتمبر/أيلول القادم. وباستطاعة التعاون البناء الفرنسي الألماني تقويض الحركة الشعبوية "خمس نجوم" في إيطاليا

وتكمن المخاطر التي يتعرض لها هذا السيناريو الحميد، بطبيعة الحال، في فوز مارين لوبان في فرنسا. في تلك الحالة سيصبح تفكك الاتحاد الأوروبي احتمالا واقعيا، مما سيزرع الذعر في الاقتصادات والأسواق المالية الأوروبية. وتشير كل استطلاعات الرأي والتحاليل الجاد للسياسة الفرنسية أن الرئيسة لوبان جزء من عالم الخيال. لكن ألم تخطيء جميع استطلاعات  الرأي والتحاليل الجادة للسياسة الأميركية بشأن الرئيس ترامب في العام الماضي ؟