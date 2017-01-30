ثلاث مفاجآت في عام 2017

Mauricio Duran-Loriga JAN 31, 2017

The 800 pound gorilla is the one who always gets the bananas. By the same token, and as History proves time and again, THE country that has the capacity to guarantee the safety of international trade flows is the leading country of the world, and its currency is the world's reserve currency.



Russia has developed a star wars shield against American ICBM, making those missiles (stationed in Romania) virtually useless to strike in Russian soil.



China has developed a specific missile (Donfeng series) capable of sinking US aircraft carriers. At 10 times the speed of light, the US has no capacity to intercept them.



These two major real developments, conveniently unreported by Western media, are the major game changers that will totally alter the geopolitical status quo as we know it.



Since the US can not attack Russia, and at the same time it can not defend from China, the US can no longer guarantee international trade flows.



Russia has no intention to repeat past mistakes by overburdening itself with unwinnable wars either. And China has better things to do with its time, namely fostering domestic aggregate demand. That is the situation. And for the first time in centuries, no single country will rule.



Under these circumstances, NATO, the UN, IMF, World Bank, TPP, NAFTA, et al have become totally useless institutions, as the geopolitical arena for what they were created has disappeared.



Western media pictures Trump as a bold protectionist, and they are plain wrong, although I suspect their take is just a one in a lifetime witch hunt (Trump hunt) to make him look like the (populist) scapegoat for the overwhelming mistakes incurred in US military policy between 1988-2016.



To minimize the economic consequences for the US in this new geopolitical landscape, and at the same time avoiding a major unwinnable war against China, Trump will play a wild isolationist card. Not protectionism, ladies and gentlemen.



The US will have total dominance over the American continent (latinos get ready for a rough ride), he will suck up to Russia as a friendly commodities supplier, and play a fake media charade against China. China on its side will have total dominance over Eurasia and will also use Russia as a friendly commodities supplier.



With no commodities, with no cheap labor, with a totally dysfunctional and ill conceived monetary system, with a totally obsolete military arsenal, with a demographic shock growing in plain sight, and with a Jupiterian-uber-gargatuan-sized unfunded welfare state, if there is a single certainty it is that Europe has become the loser's corner. And in due course it will balkanize itself, once more. Those fighting the tape and betting on a "more united Europe", just brace for impact.



On a more mundane level, if Trumps deregulated the banking sector (killing Dodd-Frank and other regulatory hurdles), Europe would reply by killing draconian Basel rules on banks. Southern countries (adding France to the PIIGS) would jump into a cheap hot debt bacchanal. And Germany would well "Inflation" at the ECB as if there was no tomorrow.



Once the ensuing European banking crisis would erupt, no Southern European country could be able to withstand the shock within the Union, and Target 2 standing balances will be defaulted in full. Unless an almost total predatory levy was imposed on all the financial assets of the terrified lambs.



Interest rates at 5000 (five thousand) years lows in Europe together with Germany delivering an absolute world record trade balance surplus have created what looks like the most negative risk/reward investment option in living memory. Bearing "risk-free" German Bunds would definitely keep me up at night.



