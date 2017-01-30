ثلاث مفاجآت في عام 2017

لندن – جرت العادة أن يقدم الناقدون الاقتصاديون تنبؤاتهم حول السنة الجديدة (تنبؤات غير دقيقة عموما) في بداية يناير/ كانون الثاني.لكن الظروف الدولية هذا العام غير مألوفة بتاتا، لذلك كان يبدو من المناسب الانتظار حتى يستقر الرئيس الامريكي دونالد ترامب في البيت الأبيض لتقييم بعض المفاجآت التي قد تهز الاقتصاد العالمي والأسواق المالية في عهده. وإذا حكمنا من خلال تحركات السوق والظروف الحالية، فإن العالم يمكن أن يؤخذ على حين غرة بسبب ثلاث تطورات تحويلية محتملة.
في البداية، من المرجح أن تسفر السياسات الاقتصادية لترامب عن أعلى معدلات الفائدة والتضخم في الولايات المتحدة مما تتوقعه الأسواق المالية. لقد أنهى انتخاب ترامب بالتأكيد تقريبا 35 سنة من عدم التضخم ومن المعدلات المنخفضة والتي بدأت في عام 1981، وكان هذا من بين التأثيرات المهيمنة على الظروف الاقتصادية وأسعار الأصول في جميع أنحاء العالم. غير أنالمستثمرين وصناع القرار لا يعتقدون ذلك حتى الآن. توقعات مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأمريكي المنشورة تشير فقط إلى رفع أسعار الفائدة هذا العام بثلاثة أرباع نقطة، وقد ترتفع أسعار الأسواق المستقبلية على مرحلتين.
وفيما أطلق ترامب سياساته، فمن المرجح أن يقوم بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي بتشديد السياسة النقدية أكثر مما خطط له قبل الافتتاح، كما تتوقع الأسواق ذلك. الأهم من ذلك هو أن تعزيز سياسات ترامب للنشاط الاقتصادي والتضخم على حد سواء، فإن معدلات الفائدة الطويلة الأجل، والتي تؤثر على الاقتصاد العالمي أكثر من أسعار الفائدة التي تحددها المصارف المركزية، من المرجح أن ترتفع بشكل حاد.
الأساس المنطقي لهذا السيناريو واضح ومباشر. خطط ترامب الخاصة بالضرائب والإنفاق ستعمل على عكس توطيد الميزانية الذي فرضه الكونغرس على إدارة باراك أوباما، وسوف يرتفع اقتراض الأسر بشكل كبير إذا نفذ ترامب وعده لعكس القوانين البنكية المفروضة منذ الأزمة المالية لعام 2008 . ومع أن هذا التحفيز الإضافي لتوسيع اقتصاد يقترب بالفعل من العمالة الكاملة، يبدو التضخم ملزما بالارتفاع، ويمكن للتعريفات التجارية الحمائية ولفرض "ضريبة الحدود" أن ترفع أسعار السلع المستوردة بشكل كبير.
ويسود جو من الغموض حول كيفية استجابة السياسة النقدية لهذا "التضخم الترامبي ".ولا نعلم هل بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي سيحاول مواجهة ذلك عن طريق رفع أسعار الفائدة أكثر مما هو متوقع حاليا أو أنه سوف يتحرك بحذر، مع الإبقاء على أسعار الفائدة القصيرة الأجل بنسبة أدنى من نمو الأسعار. على أي حال سوف يعاني المستثمرون في السندات. ونتيجة لذلك، يمكن أن تقفز عائدات السندات الأمريكية لمدة عشر سنوات من 2.5٪ إلى 3.5٪ أو أكثر في العام المقبل - أو أعلى من ذلك في نهاية المطاف.
في أوروبا واليابان، على النقيض من ذلك، ستبقى المتطلبات النقدية فضفاضة، مع استمرار البنوك المركزية في دعم النمو الاقتصادي بفضل انخفاض أسعار الفائدة إلى الصفر وبفضل التيسير الكمي(QE). و يشير هذا الاختلاف في السياسة النقدية إلى بروز صدمة محتملة ثانية لن تستطيع الأسواق المالية تحملها
كما يمكن للدولار الأمريكي أن يتقوى أبعد من ذلك بكثير، خصوصا إزاء عملات الأسواق الناشئة، وعلى الرغم من الرغبة المعلنة لترامب لرفع صادرات الولايات المتحدة. وسيكون النهج لرفع سعر الصرف ليس فقط رفع أسعار الفائدة في الولايات المتحدة، بل أيضا خلقأزمة الدولار في الأسواق الناشئة، حيث ارتفعت الديون الأجنبية إلى 3 تريليون دولار منذ عام 2010. وهناك التقاء قوة الدولار والاقتراض المفرط من الخارج الناجم عن أزمة الديون في أمريكا اللاتينية وآسيا التي حدثت في الثمانينيات والتسعينيات من القرن الماضي.هذه المرة، قد تجعل حمائية ترامب الوضع أسوأ من ذلك، وخاصة بالنسبة لبلدان مثل المكسيك وتركيا التي اعتمدت استراتيجياتها التنموية على توسع صادراتها السريع، وقامت بتمويل الأعمال التجارية المحلية بواسطة ديون الدولار.
هذا فيما يتعلق بالأخبار السيئة. لحسن الحظ، هناك تطور كبير ثالث لا يرتكز على أسعار الأسواق المالية والذي يمكن أن يكون أكثر ملاءمة للظروف الاقتصادية العالمية: الاتحاد الأوروبي ، وهي سوق أكثر أهمية من سوق الولايات المتحدة بالنسبة للمبادلات التجارية في كل بلد تقريبا ما عدا المكسيك وكندا - ويمكنها تحقيق ما هو أفضل من المتوقع في عام 2017.
بدأت المؤشرات الاقتصادية تتحسن بسرعة في معظم دول الاتحاد الأوروبي منذ أوائل عام 2015. ومنع البنك المركزي الأوروبي تفتيت منطقة اليورو من خلال إطلاق برنامج شراء السندات حتى أكبر من التيسير الكمي الذي يقوده بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي. لكن انخفض هذا الانتعاش الاقتصادي في العام الماضي بسبب المخاوف من تفكك سياسي. وبالنظر إلى أن هولندا، وفرنسا، وألمانيا، وإيطاليا تواجه حركات التمرد الشعبي - على الأقل الثلاثة الأوائل التي ستعرف إجراء انتخابات هذا العام – بالإضافة إلى القلق الذي أحدثه بريسكت وفوز ترامب، سيكون توالي أحداث مماثلة بمثابة لعبة الدومينو مع إمكانية خروج أحد الأعضاء المؤسسين للاتحاد الأوروبي، يليه ربما اختفاء الاتحاد الأوروبي بأكمله.
وتتيح هذه التوقعات إمكانية خلق أكبر مفاجأة في عام 2017: بدلا من التفكك، سيشهد الاتحاد الأوروبي الاستقرار، مما سيسهل الانتعاش الاقتصادي والأداء المالي القوي والمشابه إلى "فترة الاعتدال" في الولايات المتحدة ما بين عام 2010 وعام 2014، عندما انتعش الاقتصاد بطريقة معتدلة. والحدث الرئيسي سيكون الانتخابات الرئاسية الفرنسية، حيث من المرجح أن تُحسم نتائجها في الجولة الثانية في 7 ماي/ أيار المقبل. وإذا فاز فرانسوا فيون أو مانويل ماكرون، فإن فرنسا ستشرع في عملية الإصلاح الاقتصادي مماثلة لإصلاح ألمانيا في عام 2003 التي قادها المستشار جيرهارد شرودر
وحتى مجرد إصلاحات بسيطة ستشجع على تخفيف شروط التقشف التي سوف تطالب بها الحكومة الألمانية الجديدة التي ستنبثق عن الانتخابات العامة هناك يوم 24 سبتمبر/أيلول القادم. وباستطاعة التعاون البناء الفرنسي الألماني تقويض الحركة الشعبوية "خمس نجوم" في إيطاليا
وتكمن المخاطر التي يتعرض لها هذا السيناريو الحميد، بطبيعة الحال، في فوز مارين لوبان في فرنسا. في تلك الحالة سيصبح تفكك الاتحاد الأوروبي احتمالا واقعيا، مما سيزرع الذعر في الاقتصادات والأسواق المالية الأوروبية. وتشير كل استطلاعات الرأي والتحاليل الجاد للسياسة الفرنسية أن الرئيسة لوبان جزء من عالم الخيال. لكن ألم تخطيء جميع استطلاعات الرأي والتحاليل الجادة للسياسة الأميركية بشأن الرئيس ترامب في العام الماضي ؟
ron smith
Seems well-reasoned to me. By 2017, I'll choose to think "late 17 and into 18". A Marine Le Pen election, admittedly as impossible as a trump election, would be both a wild card and an almost certainly disastrous mix with trumpian dystopia. Read more
Colin Doyle
The author is ´if i want it enough, it might happen' mode. It's the China trade, which starts the fire, which makes the disruption, which shocks the markets, which makes 2017 the year of the reset of the world order. When China, Germany, Japan have to balance their trade, when trade surpluses are labelled the result of "illegal" currency manipulations, it starts the end of the ´rise of Asia' and brings turmoil in the EU. Gold prices and interest rates will be the news. You can forget about French politics. Head for the hills! Read more
Robert Davis
You give Donald Trump too much credit. One would hope that under any other US Presidental outcome the US would witness rising rates and higher inflation. If not, then it is reasonable to believe the economic backdrop that limited higher inflation and rates is poor. At November 2016 Fed Rates, are you implying that under another US president, the "declining rates that began in 1981" trend would continue or remain flat? Read more
B Wilds
The author is far more hopeful of a Euro-zone turn around than I. The Euro-zone has entered the post-Brexit referendum stage that is certain to hold great challenges and increased risk. In my opinion, many people have greatly discounted the test awaiting governments faced with growing opposition to expanding the control of those in Brussels. To make matters worse the recent coup attempt in Turkey has created even more problems for the troubled union.
The growing anti-globalization movement which has gained support in developed countries across the world is very strong in areas of high unemployment and many people would like the option of voting against more political power flowing to a growing power grabbing bureaucracy in Brussels. The article below delves into some of the problems the Euro-zone currently faces.
http://brucewilds.blogspot.com/2016/07/euro-zone-post-brexit-is-bit-of-snake.html Read more
Marc Laventurier
What a fantastic kind of analysis- too bad the Euro Disney® trademark is already taken. The future may actually be shaped in the longer term by as few as seven dwarves Trump assigns to two key american institutions in some combination, the Fed and the Supreme Court. Like Anatole, Martin Feldstein in these pages outlines a marvelous scenario where the USD strengthens according to the logic of proposed tariffs. But Trump has threatened to "renegotiate" the unpayable US debt, which could be pursued by packing the Fed with crooked doves and using both deficits and policy plus the courts to try his tiny hand at an alarming FDRish shaping of the american legal space to create domestic legislative diversions even as inflation now ascends, even in Europe.
This could fulfill the nominal pay-raised fantasy life of his white trash constituency and result in the reintroduction of the Hummer, a renaissance for struggling public golf courses and boost attendance at america's CERN, the EPCOT Center in Florida. The question is whether Trump develops as a Disney/Berlusconi or as an L. Ron Hubbard/Mussolini, and how the hell a douche d'or could get away with taking the world for such an E ticket/USD ride. Read more
Marc Laventurier
@David,
Now that you mention it, I do regret leaving off the standard, currently fashionable pseudo-intellectual adverb, as in 'cognitive' white trash. Since I grew up as a very affluent and cosmopolitan faculty brat in the socialist bastion that is the Berkeley hills, and likely omitted the relevant term above because I'm hurriedly packing to travel to build my third home in one of the garden spots of Jalisco, I probably don't qualify as basura blanco, at least for economic reasons. Stylewise, consider catching Colbert's current daily monologues online - your cognition might thank you someday. Read more
David Kinder
MARC, have you ever thought YOU might be white trash? Probably not! Like many pseudo-intellectuals, you seem to rely on insults and hyperbole. I watched, not heard, how the democrats obstructed Reagan for his two terms. Let's be candid! The democrat party is the socialist party in America. This is confirmed by the candidacy of Bernie Sanders for President. I never thought America would see a openly Socialist candidate get as far as Sanders in his presidential run.
Reagan, like Trump, had many skeptics! But, he got the economy going mostly by quadrupling the national debt. If Trump can renegotiate the terms of the national debt, it would be a start to fiscal responsibility. The entire world's governments combined are $250 trillion in debt, and many countries are far worse than ours. If Trump can save us from the inevitable depression that lies ahead, he will have to shame the democrats into capitulation. Or, our worst fears will come true! Read more
Mauricio Duran-Loriga
The 800 pound gorilla is the one who always gets the bananas. By the same token, and as History proves time and again, THE country that has the capacity to guarantee the safety of international trade flows is the leading country of the world, and its currency is the world's reserve currency.
Russia has developed a star wars shield against American ICBM, making those missiles (stationed in Romania) virtually useless to strike in Russian soil.
China has developed a specific missile (Donfeng series) capable of sinking US aircraft carriers. At 10 times the speed of light, the US has no capacity to intercept them.
These two major real developments, conveniently unreported by Western media, are the major game changers that will totally alter the geopolitical status quo as we know it.
Since the US can not attack Russia, and at the same time it can not defend from China, the US can no longer guarantee international trade flows.
Russia has no intention to repeat past mistakes by overburdening itself with unwinnable wars either. And China has better things to do with its time, namely fostering domestic aggregate demand. That is the situation. And for the first time in centuries, no single country will rule.
Under these circumstances, NATO, the UN, IMF, World Bank, TPP, NAFTA, et al have become totally useless institutions, as the geopolitical arena for what they were created has disappeared.
Western media pictures Trump as a bold protectionist, and they are plain wrong, although I suspect their take is just a one in a lifetime witch hunt (Trump hunt) to make him look like the (populist) scapegoat for the overwhelming mistakes incurred in US military policy between 1988-2016.
To minimize the economic consequences for the US in this new geopolitical landscape, and at the same time avoiding a major unwinnable war against China, Trump will play a wild isolationist card. Not protectionism, ladies and gentlemen.
The US will have total dominance over the American continent (latinos get ready for a rough ride), he will suck up to Russia as a friendly commodities supplier, and play a fake media charade against China. China on its side will have total dominance over Eurasia and will also use Russia as a friendly commodities supplier.
With no commodities, with no cheap labor, with a totally dysfunctional and ill conceived monetary system, with a totally obsolete military arsenal, with a demographic shock growing in plain sight, and with a Jupiterian-uber-gargatuan-sized unfunded welfare state, if there is a single certainty it is that Europe has become the loser's corner. And in due course it will balkanize itself, once more. Those fighting the tape and betting on a "more united Europe", just brace for impact.
On a more mundane level, if Trumps deregulated the banking sector (killing Dodd-Frank and other regulatory hurdles), Europe would reply by killing draconian Basel rules on banks. Southern countries (adding France to the PIIGS) would jump into a cheap hot debt bacchanal. And Germany would well "Inflation" at the ECB as if there was no tomorrow.
Once the ensuing European banking crisis would erupt, no Southern European country could be able to withstand the shock within the Union, and Target 2 standing balances will be defaulted in full. Unless an almost total predatory levy was imposed on all the financial assets of the terrified lambs.
Interest rates at 5000 (five thousand) years lows in Europe together with Germany delivering an absolute world record trade balance surplus have created what looks like the most negative risk/reward investment option in living memory. Bearing "risk-free" German Bunds would definitely keep me up at night.
Read more
Alexander Koukoulas
Thank you for the thoughtful commentary. Regarding your scenario for a strengthening dollar, how does this reconcile with statements by the President and others that the dollar may be too strong? In a WSJ interview (Jan 16), he is quoted as saying that the U.S. dollar is “too strong.” He added, “Our companies can’t compete with [China] now because our currency is too strong. And it’s killing us.” Of course, a weaker dollar would also fly in the face of the idea that a border tax would be "transparent" to U.S. consumers. Read more
