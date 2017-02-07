7

Cómo funciona el populismo económico

SANTIAGO – Hoy día, ante la llegada al poder de los populistas en el mundo occidental, se está gestando un conflicto sobre la propiedad intelectual de su orientación. Escritores como John Judis afirman que los estadounidenses decimonónicos inventaron el populismo político, con su postura antielitista y su inflamatoria retórica. Acaso no estén de acuerdo con esto los argentinos, que aportaron al mundo el ultrapopulista Juan Domingo Perón, ni tampoco los brasileños con su conocido Getúlio Vargas.

Pero no puede haber desacuerdo alguno en que los latinoamericanos han sido los mejores y más antiguos practicantes del populismo económico. En el siglo XX, Perón y Vargas, junto con Alan García en Perú (por lo menos durante su primer período), Daniel Ortega en Nicaragua, Salvador Allende en Chile y muchos otros, practicaron el proteccionismo comercial, incurrieron en altos déficits presupuestarios, sobrecalentaron sus economías, permitieron el alza de la inflación, y eventualmente sufrieron crisis cambiarias. En años recientes, Hugo Chávez y Nicolás Maduro de Venezuela han practicado estas políticas en forma aún más extrema.

¿Qué debería aprender el mundo rico, que actualmente pasa por su propia racha de populismo económico, a partir de la experiencia de América Latina?

No nos equivoquemos: a juzgar por la trayectoria de los expertos de su establishment, el mundo rico necesita algunas lecciones. En el Reino Unido, los opositores al Brexit insistieron en que si se optaba por abandonar la Unión Europea, no se podría evitar una recesión, o incluso una crisis económica a gran escala. Con posterioridad al referendo, la libra esterlina se depreció algo, pero no sucedió mucho más, y actualmente la economía británica continúa creciendo.

En Estados Unidos, los economistas académicos advirtieron repetidamente que los planes económicos de Trump eran poco menos que una locura. Luego de su sorprendente victoria, muchos profetizaron una catástrofe económica inmediata. Pero desde entonces el mercado bursátil ha batido récords por lo alto, los precios de los productos básicos han vuelto a subir, y los pronósticos sobre el crecimiento económico del país siguen al alza.

¿Han estado fumando algo los expertos? O, ¿habrán derogado Trump y Nigel Farage, el líder pro Brexit, los principios de la macroeconomía básica?

En realidad, no es así. Pero para comprender las consecuencias de las políticas populistas, primero se debe comprender su lógica. En un estudio clásico, Sebastián Edwards de UCLA y el fallecido Rudiger Dornbusch de MIT, definen el populismo económico como "un acercamiento a la economía que enfatiza el crecimiento y la redistribución del ingreso y resta importancia a los riesgos de la inflación y del financiamiento deficitario, a las restricciones externas, y a la reacción de los agentes económicos ante políticas agresivas ajenas al mercado". Agregan que los enfoques populistas "a la larga fracasan", no porque la economía conservadora sea mejor, sino como "resultado de políticas insostenibles".

"A la larga" puede ser mucho tiempo. Las políticas populistas se llaman así precisamente porque son populares; y lo son porque funcionan –por lo menos durante algún tiempo–.

En una economía deprimida, un estímulo fiscal considerable produce un repunte en el crecimiento y en la creación de empleo. Si los mercados financieros se entusiasman (como suelen hacerlo), el tipo de cambio se aprecia, lo que aplaca las nacientes presiones inflacionarias y abarata las importaciones. Y, como lo sostiene desde hace tiempo Guillermo Calvo, economista argentino y profesor de la Universidad de Columbia, precisamente porque son insostenibles, las políticas populistas hacen que la gente traslade sus gastos de un futuro incierto al presente, el momento de las vacas gordas. Esto refuerza el impacto expansivo del estímulo, con un efecto que resulta especialmente potente bajo un sistema de tipo de cambio fijo. Por lo tanto, países de la eurozona: ¡cuidado!

Con el consumo, el crédito y el empleo en auge, y los precios de los activos por las nubes, una cálida y agradable sensación de prosperidad permea la sociedad. Los líderes populistas se sienten reivindicados, y no tienen vergüenza en atribuirse el mérito. Sus índices de popularidad sólo pueden subir, y así sucede.

Al cabo de un tiempo, los abstemios comienzan a advertir que la deuda se está acumulando demasiado rápido, que la calidad del crédito se está deteriorando, que se están incubando presiones inflacionarias y que el tipo de cambio sobrevalorado está provocando daño duradero a los exportadores. Pero la música está tan alta y el baile tan animado, que nadie escucha las advertencias.

¿Cuánto puede durar la fiesta? Hemos aprendido de los episodios latinoamericanos que la respuesta depende, ante todo, de las condiciones iniciales. La mayoría de las economías industriales han crecido poco con posterioridad a la crisis financiera. El problema no ha sido la inflación, sino la deflación.

En efecto, en Estados Unidos la tasa de desempleo ha disminuido considerablemente. Pero después de los numerosos shocks y cambios tecnológicos ocurridos en los últimos diez años, existe bastante incertidumbre acerca de cuánta capacidad no utilizada queda y de dónde se ubica la tasa de desempleo que garantiza que la inflación no se acelere (la famosa NAIRU, según su sigla en inglés). Bien podría ser que alguien como Trump descubra que es posible estimular la economía durante bastante tiempo antes de que surjan desequilibrios obvios.

Lo segundo que hemos aprendido es que la deuda, tanto pública como privada, de hecho se convierte en una restricción. Pero cómo y cuándo ello ocurre depende, de manera crucial, de qué tipo de deuda se trate. Hoy día, las economías avanzadas obtienen créditos en sus propias monedas a tasas de interés cercanas a cero (y a veces negativas). Incluso si el punto de partida es una relación deuda-PIB alta, puede pasar mucho tiempo antes de que los aumentos de la deuda desencadenen una emergencia. Basta con preguntarles a los japoneses.

¿Qué sucede cuando los mercados financieros finalmente se atemorizan y dejan de otorgar créditos? Como Paul Krugman, economista ganador del Nobel, se esforzó por demostrar en un estudio reciente, una economía con tipo de cambio flexible y una deuda denominada en su propia moneda, no se contrae sino que se expande en respuesta al shock provocado por un congelamiento del crédito externo y un posterior desapalancamiento. (Por supuesto que Krugman abogaba por la expansión fiscal bajo un presidente demócrata, pero el punto sigue siendo válido). Ni siquiera entonces se produce una crisis inmediata.

En 1953, Perón envió un mensaje al presidente chileno Carlos Ibáñez, otro general de ejército. "Mi querido amigo: Dé al pueblo, especialmente a los trabajadores, todo lo que pueda", escribe. "Nada hay más elástico que esa economía que todos temen tanto porque no la conocen". Es posible que, si llegara a pensarlo, Trump diera con la misma conclusión.

Los antipopulistas en Estados Unidos, el Reino Unido y otros lugares, deben aceptar la realidad de que malas políticas dan resultados positivos, tanto económica como políticamente, mucho antes de volverse tóxicas. Por supuesto que el exceso de deuda privada y pública, la pérdida de la capacidad exportadora y el debilitamiento de las instituciones, perjudican a la economía (y al orden político), pero solo en el largo plazo. Si los críticos no comprenden esto y actúan de manera acorde, en los países ricos los populistas estarán en el poder por un período tan largo (y destructivo) como alguna vez lo estuvieron en América Latina.

