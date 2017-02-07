Cómo funciona el populismo económico

SANTIAGO – Hoy día, ante la llegada al poder de los populistas en el mundo occidental, se está gestando un conflicto sobre la propiedad intelectual de su orientación. Escritores como John Judis afirman que los estadounidenses decimonónicos inventaron el populismo político, con su postura antielitista y su inflamatoria retórica. Acaso no estén de acuerdo con esto los argentinos, que aportaron al mundo el ultrapopulista Juan Domingo Perón, ni tampoco los brasileños con su conocido Getúlio Vargas.
Pero no puede haber desacuerdo alguno en que los latinoamericanos han sido los mejores y más antiguos practicantes del populismo económico. En el siglo XX, Perón y Vargas, junto con Alan García en Perú (por lo menos durante su primer período), Daniel Ortega en Nicaragua, Salvador Allende en Chile y muchos otros, practicaron el proteccionismo comercial, incurrieron en altos déficits presupuestarios, sobrecalentaron sus economías, permitieron el alza de la inflación, y eventualmente sufrieron crisis cambiarias. En años recientes, Hugo Chávez y Nicolás Maduro de Venezuela han practicado estas políticas en forma aún más extrema.
¿Qué debería aprender el mundo rico, que actualmente pasa por su propia racha de populismo económico, a partir de la experiencia de América Latina?
No nos equivoquemos: a juzgar por la trayectoria de los expertos de su establishment, el mundo rico necesita algunas lecciones. En el Reino Unido, los opositores al Brexit insistieron en que si se optaba por abandonar la Unión Europea, no se podría evitar una recesión, o incluso una crisis económica a gran escala. Con posterioridad al referendo, la libra esterlina se depreció algo, pero no sucedió mucho más, y actualmente la economía británica continúa creciendo.
En Estados Unidos, los economistas académicos advirtieron repetidamente que los planes económicos de Trump eran poco menos que una locura. Luego de su sorprendente victoria, muchos profetizaron una catástrofe económica inmediata. Pero desde entonces el mercado bursátil ha batido récords por lo alto, los precios de los productos básicos han vuelto a subir, y los pronósticos sobre el crecimiento económico del país siguen al alza.
¿Han estado fumando algo los expertos? O, ¿habrán derogado Trump y Nigel Farage, el líder pro Brexit, los principios de la macroeconomía básica?
En realidad, no es así. Pero para comprender las consecuencias de las políticas populistas, primero se debe comprender su lógica. En un estudio clásico, Sebastián Edwards de UCLA y el fallecido Rudiger Dornbusch de MIT, definen el populismo económico como "un acercamiento a la economía que enfatiza el crecimiento y la redistribución del ingreso y resta importancia a los riesgos de la inflación y del financiamiento deficitario, a las restricciones externas, y a la reacción de los agentes económicos ante políticas agresivas ajenas al mercado". Agregan que los enfoques populistas "a la larga fracasan", no porque la economía conservadora sea mejor, sino como "resultado de políticas insostenibles".
"A la larga" puede ser mucho tiempo. Las políticas populistas se llaman así precisamente porque son populares; y lo son porque funcionan –por lo menos durante algún tiempo–.
En una economía deprimida, un estímulo fiscal considerable produce un repunte en el crecimiento y en la creación de empleo. Si los mercados financieros se entusiasman (como suelen hacerlo), el tipo de cambio se aprecia, lo que aplaca las nacientes presiones inflacionarias y abarata las importaciones. Y, como lo sostiene desde hace tiempo Guillermo Calvo, economista argentino y profesor de la Universidad de Columbia, precisamente porque son insostenibles, las políticas populistas hacen que la gente traslade sus gastos de un futuro incierto al presente, el momento de las vacas gordas. Esto refuerza el impacto expansivo del estímulo, con un efecto que resulta especialmente potente bajo un sistema de tipo de cambio fijo. Por lo tanto, países de la eurozona: ¡cuidado!
Con el consumo, el crédito y el empleo en auge, y los precios de los activos por las nubes, una cálida y agradable sensación de prosperidad permea la sociedad. Los líderes populistas se sienten reivindicados, y no tienen vergüenza en atribuirse el mérito. Sus índices de popularidad sólo pueden subir, y así sucede.
Al cabo de un tiempo, los abstemios comienzan a advertir que la deuda se está acumulando demasiado rápido, que la calidad del crédito se está deteriorando, que se están incubando presiones inflacionarias y que el tipo de cambio sobrevalorado está provocando daño duradero a los exportadores. Pero la música está tan alta y el baile tan animado, que nadie escucha las advertencias.
¿Cuánto puede durar la fiesta? Hemos aprendido de los episodios latinoamericanos que la respuesta depende, ante todo, de las condiciones iniciales. La mayoría de las economías industriales han crecido poco con posterioridad a la crisis financiera. El problema no ha sido la inflación, sino la deflación.
En efecto, en Estados Unidos la tasa de desempleo ha disminuido considerablemente. Pero después de los numerosos shocks y cambios tecnológicos ocurridos en los últimos diez años, existe bastante incertidumbre acerca de cuánta capacidad no utilizada queda y de dónde se ubica la tasa de desempleo que garantiza que la inflación no se acelere (la famosa NAIRU, según su sigla en inglés). Bien podría ser que alguien como Trump descubra que es posible estimular la economía durante bastante tiempo antes de que surjan desequilibrios obvios.
Lo segundo que hemos aprendido es que la deuda, tanto pública como privada, de hecho se convierte en una restricción. Pero cómo y cuándo ello ocurre depende, de manera crucial, de qué tipo de deuda se trate. Hoy día, las economías avanzadas obtienen créditos en sus propias monedas a tasas de interés cercanas a cero (y a veces negativas). Incluso si el punto de partida es una relación deuda-PIB alta, puede pasar mucho tiempo antes de que los aumentos de la deuda desencadenen una emergencia. Basta con preguntarles a los japoneses.
¿Qué sucede cuando los mercados financieros finalmente se atemorizan y dejan de otorgar créditos? Como Paul Krugman, economista ganador del Nobel, se esforzó por demostrar en un estudio reciente, una economía con tipo de cambio flexible y una deuda denominada en su propia moneda, no se contrae sino que se expande en respuesta al shock provocado por un congelamiento del crédito externo y un posterior desapalancamiento. (Por supuesto que Krugman abogaba por la expansión fiscal bajo un presidente demócrata, pero el punto sigue siendo válido). Ni siquiera entonces se produce una crisis inmediata.
En 1953, Perón envió un mensaje al presidente chileno Carlos Ibáñez, otro general de ejército. "Mi querido amigo: Dé al pueblo, especialmente a los trabajadores, todo lo que pueda", escribe. "Nada hay más elástico que esa economía que todos temen tanto porque no la conocen". Es posible que, si llegara a pensarlo, Trump diera con la misma conclusión.
Los antipopulistas en Estados Unidos, el Reino Unido y otros lugares, deben aceptar la realidad de que malas políticas dan resultados positivos, tanto económica como políticamente, mucho antes de volverse tóxicas. Por supuesto que el exceso de deuda privada y pública, la pérdida de la capacidad exportadora y el debilitamiento de las instituciones, perjudican a la economía (y al orden político), pero solo en el largo plazo. Si los críticos no comprenden esto y actúan de manera acorde, en los países ricos los populistas estarán en el poder por un período tan largo (y destructivo) como alguna vez lo estuvieron en América Latina.
Traducido del inglés por Ana María Velasco
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (7)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Paul Daley
This is all correct, but Velasco should take one more step back and recognize that protectionist pressures and indifference to large budget deficits are products of monetary policies that supported asset prices, encouraged capital inflows and reduced the cost of debt. If resistance to protectionist impulses and to new and larger deficits are to be anything more than a delaying action, then US (and UK) monetary policy will have to be reworked. Read more
Comment Commented Joe Gawronski
Funny how this description of populism by Mr Velaasco matches what happened in Spain and other EZ peripheric EU countries (PIIGS) in 2004-2008.
"With consumption, credit, and employment booming and asset prices sky-high, a warm and fuzzy feeling of prosperity permeates society... leaders feel vindicated, and they are not shy about claiming credit. Their approval rating can only go up – and it does.
Soon ... debt is accumulating too quickly, credit quality is deteriorating, inflationary pressures are incubating, and an overvalued exchange rate is doing lasting harm to exporters. But the music is too loud and the dancing too lively, so no one listens to the warnings".
I always suspected EZ eurocrats of being 'populists' and 'extremists', thankyou Mr. Velasco for providing the evidence!
Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Populist approaches injure humanity in ways quite obvious to educated folks who write and read articles as written here. But let us compare this to what has come before, a neoliberal economic approach, as practiced in America since Reagan and which spread to the rest of the 1st World shortly thereafter.
Neoliberalism also injures humanity, but in ways that are so subtle and so obscure, that most educated people cannot see it, and even more so economists are blind to it. The reason is that it is obsessed with metrics and not with people. Like Stalin implied in his famous quote the mass of people in a nation are merely a statistic, do not concern yourself with their individual suffering.
So how does Neoliberalism do this? It does the exact opposite to populism. It sacrifices the present for the future. It puts forward that nothing matters more than the lucre: growth, gdp, trade, technology, innovation, debt, budget ad nauseum. And the result is that nothing is given a chance to grow in society other than that which makes money, business if you will. For the individuals concerned it results in great tragedy, all households now require two jobs just to pay rent, mothers no longer bring up their children, careers disappear overseas, neighborhoods get taken over by foreigners, children have to learn to 'compete' at age 3 and billionaires are worshiped like the Golden Calf of the old testament. And all the while the top 1% or 0.1% just get richer and richer. Neoliberalism only allows us to pay the rent while it lets the elites be landlords of everything, a kind of modern aristocracy if you will.
In general, neoliberalism leads us live the life of slaves but like most slaves, the slaves who get 'better treatment' work very hard to preserve the hegemony of the house of their master.
So are we forced to oscillate between the wild swing of populism and drudgery of neoliberalism and live perpetually in a cycle of chaos vs slavery? I would say that yes, we are doomed to that, until such time as sufficient people begin to see things differently, to see that these social constructs of populism and neoliberalism are something we created that does not serve us except for certain people. Once there are enough people who can grasp this paradigm it will shift and then we can begin construction of a system that works for everyone - whether you are rich or poor, old or young, white skin or not, American or Muslim, left or right, populist or liberal. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Well written but fundamentally misconceived.
1) Latin American economic populism can't tell us anything about US or Western European countries because we aren't net primary producers nor net technology importers nor...urm, what's a polite way to say 'backward'?
Okay, maybe in the Seventies, UK 'cost push' inflation looked a little like Latin American 'stasis'. But only a little and anyway it was the working class which elected Thatcher who put paid to 'cost push' thesis.
I suppose a 'resource curse' or 'Dutch disease' Western Economy could look Latin- except, no it can't. There's a reason Norway will never go the way of Venezuela. I'm sure there's a polite way to explain why.
2) Countries with well developed financial and legal systems and rational investors display something like Ricardian Equivalence such that prodigality on the part of the State is almost fully anticipated. Banana republics may be different but part of the reason they may be different is because cunning insiders are stealing and hiding money abroad while naive foreigners are being scammed.
Is Brexit Britain going to go on a spending spree? Nope. Taxes will go up. Why? Brexit wasn't about populism. It was about reality biting real hard. People could see that Merkel was determined to let in millions of refugees and was going to insist everyone take a share even if their demographic outlook and industrial prospects were totally different to Germany. Yes, the comfortably off opposed Brexit because we anticipated taking an immediate hit on our personal wealth. But, most are now reconciled to Brexit because it is clear that securing the borders is paramount. Why? Well, our wealth has already gone down so suddenly we realise that our retirement will have to be cushioned by the State. Fiscal policy has to be incentive compatible and so 'preference falsification' re. 'refugee' entitlements has to be quietly buried in the ground and never spoken off again.
It's a bit like what happened with New Commonwealth immigration. 'Preference falsification' required many to pretend that unlimited migration was necessary to keep Britain Great. But once the nettle was grasped, immigration controls became uncontroversial.
3) Stiglitz himself has given a theorem- named for Henry George- which explains why the most Technologically advanced country can have both Protection and massive infrastructure spending because rents can be taxed to finance the deficit. This may actually mean higher, not lower innovation, because capital deepening is incentivized and also, the income effect of the fall in intellectual property receipts from abroad (because of retaliation by exporters) may outweigh the substitution effect.
Velasco has painted an engaging picture of dour Nordics and obese Yankees suddenly turning into limber samba dancing Latins because of 'economic populism'. Is he serious? No. He's just trying to cheer us up.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schneider
If economic populism means "an approach to economics that emphasizes growth and income redistribution [upwards] and deemphasizes the risks of inflation and deficit finance, external constraints, and the reaction of economic agents to aggressive nonmarket policies" and if such approaches "do ultimately fail as the result of unsustainable policies"
- then the uber-populists are not Latin American potentates but our dear eurozone leaders themselves. Read more
Comment Commented Jørn Naimak
But how long can populist policies survive in the US? They are already drowning in debt. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Debt is owing to China. China cannot accept repayment of the debt as it will cause their currency to raise and their people to become unemployed. It is not so much a debt owing as a donation received. Read more
Featured
The New Anti-Semitism
Ian Buruma sees clear parallels between Nazi propaganda and the Trump administration's Islamophobia.
Trump’s Chaos Theory of Government
Jacek Rostowski sees a much larger agenda than just nationalist politics driving the Trump administration.
Why Millennials Will Reject Trump
Jeffrey D. Sachs explains why the generational divide in US politics will not disappear as the young age.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air with Minxin Pei
[Listen to the podcast here.] Minxin Pei, author of China’s Crony Capitalism, discusses corruption, China’s global role, and China-India relations with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Co-Chairman, Anatole Kaletsky, François Bougon of Le Monde and Sidin Vadukut from Mint.