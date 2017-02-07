5

经济民粹主义是如何运作的？

圣地亚哥——现在民粹主义者正在西方掌权，同时在酝酿的还有相关策略的知识产权冲突。像约翰·朱迪斯这样的作家十九世纪美国人发明了政治民粹主义，其特点是反精英立场和煽动性言论。诞生过超级民粹主义者胡安·多明戈·庇隆的阿根廷和热图利奥·瓦加斯的巴西或许对此不敢苟同。

但没人不赞成拉美人是经济民粹主义最出色、也最长期的奉行者。20世纪，庇隆和瓦加斯，再加上秘鲁的阿兰·加西亚（至少在他的首个任期）、尼加拉瓜的丹尼尔·奥尔特加以及智利的萨尔瓦多·阿连德，还有其他很多人都奉行贸易保护主义，从而催生大量预算赤字，导致经济过热，容忍通胀上升并最终引发了目前的货币危机。近年来，委内瑞拉的乌戈·查韦斯和尼古拉斯·马杜罗将上述政策引向了新低。

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

正在陷入国内经济民粹主义的富裕世界应当从拉美经历中吸取哪些教训？

不要搞错：从体制专家的过往记录判断，富裕国家需要一些教训。在英国，退欧反对者坚称如果选民决意要离开欧盟，那么即使不爆发全面经济危机，陷入到经济衰退也是不可避免的。公投结束后，英镑有所贬值，但其他不利情况似乎没有怎么发生。今天，英国经济继续增长。

在美国，经济学者一再警告特朗普经济计划近乎愚蠢，在他令人震惊地赢得大选之后，有些人预言经济灾难近在咫尺。从那以后，股票市场已经达到创记录的高位，商品价格已经复苏，对美国经济增长的预测持续上升。

专家们是否在胡言乱语？还是特朗普和英国退欧领导人物法拉奇废除了宏观经济学原则？

实际情况并非如此。但人们必须先了解背后的逻辑，才能真正了解民粹主义政策。在一篇经典的论文中，加州大学洛杉矶分校的塞巴斯蒂安·爱德华兹和麻省理工大学已故学者鲁德格·多恩布施将经济民粹主义定义为“强调增长和收入再分配的经济学法则，但这种方法轻视通胀和赤字融资风险、外部制约因素以及经济因素对激进非市场政策的反应。”他们补充说民粹主义策略“最终会失败”，但这不是因为保守经济学更好，而是“民粹主义政策不可持续。”

“最终”可能需要很长时间。恰恰因为具备民意基础才被称为民粹主义政策。这些政策受欢迎是因为它们能起作用——至少在一段时间内。

在经济低迷期推行大规模财政刺激可以加速增长和创造就业机会。如果金融市场逐渐看涨（金融市场常常上涨），那么汇率升值，压制新生通胀压力并压低进口价格。而且，就像阿根廷经济学家兼哥伦比亚大学教授吉列尔莫·卡尔沃一直坚持的那样，恰恰因为民粹主义政策不可持续，才会导致人们将未来的消费转移到现在，在情况尚好的时候及时行乐。这进一步强化了刺激政策的影响，这种影响在固定汇率下尤其强劲。因此欧元区国家一定要提高警惕！

在消费、信贷、就业蓬勃发展和资产价格高涨的情况下，温暖而朦胧的繁荣感渗透着社会。民粹主义领袖被证明正确，而他们绝不会羞于领功。他们的支持率只会一路上升。

很快，禁酒主义者开始警告债务累积速度过快、信贷质量恶化、通胀压力上升、高估的汇率正在对出口企业造成长期影响。但音乐声太大、舞姿眼花缭乱，因此没有人听到这些警告。

派对能持续多久？拉美故事告诉我们要看具体情况，其中以初始条件最为重要。多数工业经济体自金融危机以来几乎没有任何增长。最常见的问题是通缩而非通胀。

是的，美国失业率大幅下降。但在过去十年经历了这么多冲击和技术变革之后，人们很难确定尚未使用的力量究竟有多少，以及不加速通胀的就业率(NAIRU) 在什么地方。特朗普之流很可能发现他们可以在很长一段时间内刺激经济，直到出现明显的不平衡。

另一个教训是无论公共或私人债务都会起到限制作用。但这种作用何时、以何种方式体现却需要取决于债务类型。今天，先进经济体以接近于零（甚至有时为负）的利率借贷本币债务。即使开始时债务占GDP比率已经很高，但仍有可能需要很长时间债务增长才能触发紧急状况。类似的情况日本人曾经经历过。

如果金融市场最终退缩并停止借贷将会发生什么情况？其实，就像诺贝尔奖得主经济学家保罗·克鲁格曼在最近一篇论文中所描述的那样，面对国外去杠杆化冲击，一个汇率灵活、债务以本币计价的经济体非但不会收缩，反而会扩张。（当然，克鲁格曼当时是在民主党总统治下争取财政扩张政策，但个中道理其实相同。）即便如此，危机也不会即刻爆发。

1953年，庇隆送信给同为军队将领的智利总统卡洛斯·伊巴涅斯。“我亲爱的朋友：给予民众、尤其是劳动者，一切可能的好处，”他写道。“没有什么比经济更富于弹性，人人都害怕经济是因为他们无知。”如果特朗普有时间思考，他也可能得出同样的结论。

Fake news or real views Learn More

美国、英国和其他国家的反民粹主义者必须接受这样一个现实：即不良政策在毒害经济前，或许会在很长时间内改善经济和政治情况。 是的，过度的私人和公共债务、出口能力丧失、体制削弱有损于经济（和政治）——但只有经过很长时间才能体现损害结果。 如果批评者不理解这一点并采取相应行动，民粹主义者在富裕国家的机会就会像曾经在拉丁美洲一样漫长（且具有破坏性）。

翻译：Xu Binbin