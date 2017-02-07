经济民粹主义是如何运作的？

Michael Public FEB 8, 2017

Populist approaches injure humanity in ways quite obvious to educated folks who write and read articles as written here. But let us compare this to what has come before, a neoliberal economic approach, as practiced in America since Reagan and which spread to the rest of the 1st World shortly thereafter.



Neoliberalism also injures humanity, but in ways that are so subtle and so obscure, that most educated people cannot see it, and even more so economists are blind to it. The reason is that it is obsessed with metrics and not with people. Like Stalin implied in his famous quote the mass of people in a nation are merely a statistic, do not concern yourself with their individual suffering.



So how does Neoliberalism do this? It does the exact opposite to populism. It sacrifices the present for the future. It puts forward that nothing matters more than the lucre: growth, gdp, trade, technology, innovation, debt, budget ad nauseum. And the result is that nothing is given a chance to grow in society other than that which makes money, business if you will. For the individuals concerned it results in great tragedy, all households now require two jobs just to pay rent, mothers no longer bring up their children, careers disappear overseas, neighborhoods get taken over by foreigners, children have to learn to 'compete' at age 3 and billionaires are worshiped like the Golden Calf of the old testament. And all the while the top 1% or 0.1% just get richer and richer. Neoliberalism only allows us to pay the rent while it lets the elites be landlords of everything, a kind of modern aristocracy if you will.



In general, neoliberalism leads us live the life of slaves but like most slaves, the slaves who get 'better treatment' work very hard to preserve the hegemony of the house of their master.



So are we forced to oscillate between the wild swing of populism and drudgery of neoliberalism and live perpetually in a cycle of chaos vs slavery? I would say that yes, we are doomed to that, until such time as sufficient people begin to see things differently, to see that these social constructs of populism and neoliberalism are something we created that does not serve us except for certain people. Once there are enough people who can grasp this paradigm it will shift and then we can begin construction of a system that works for everyone - whether you are rich or poor, old or young, white skin or not, American or Muslim, left or right, populist or liberal. Read more