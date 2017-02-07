7

كيف تشتغل الشعبوية الاقتصادية

سانتياغو - والآن بعد تولي الشعبويين الحكم في الغرب، سيبدأ صراع حول الملكية الفكرية لنهجهم. يدعي كتاب مثل جون جوديس أن الأميركيين في القرن التاسع عشر اخترعوا الشعبوية السياسية، المتسمة بموقفها المناهض للنخبوية وبالخطابة التحريضية. لكن قد يختلف معهم الأرجنتينيون، الذين أعطوا العالم الشعبوي خوان دومينغو بيرون، والبرازيليين الذين منحوا لنا جيتوليو فارجاس.

لكن لا ريب أن أمريكا اللاتينية شهدت أطول وأفضل ممارسة للشعبوية الاقتصادية. في القرن العشرين، كان هناك بيرون وفارجاس، بالإضافة إلى آلان غارسيا في بيرو (على الأقل خلال فترة ولايته الأولى)، ودانيال أورتيغا في نيكاراغوا وسلفادور أليندي في تشيلي، وآخرون كثر، كلهم شاركوا في الحمائية التجارية، وتسببوا في عجز كبير في الميزانية، وفي تضخم اقتصاداتهم، وسمحوا بارتفاع التضخم، وعانوا في النهاية من أزمات العملة. وفي السنوات الأخيرة، أخذ هوغو تشافيز ونيكولاس مادورو في فنزويلا هذه السياسات إلى مستويات جديدة.

ماذا يجب على العالم الغني، الذي يمر الآن بنوبته الشعوبية الاقتصادية، التعلم من تجربة أمريكا اللاتينية؟

بالتأكيد، بحسب تقارير النقاد المؤسسيين، يحتاج العالم الغني إلى استخلاص بعض الدروس من الوضعية الحالية. في بريطانيا، أصر معارضو بريكست أنه إذا قرر الناخبون مغادرة الاتحاد الأوروبي، فإن الركود، أو أزمة اقتصادية شاملة، سيكون نتيجة حتمية. وبعد الاستفتاء، انخفضت قيمة الجنيه بعض الشيء، لكن لم يحدث شيء آخر. اليوم، يعرف الاقتصاد البريطاني نموا مستمرا.

في الولايات المتحدة، حذر خبراء الاقتصاد الأكاديميين مرارا وتكرارا أن خطط ترامب الاقتصادية كانت تتسم بشيء من الجنون، وفي أعقاب فوزه الصادم في الانتخابات، تنبأ البعض بحدوث كارثة اقتصادية فورية. ومنذ ذلك الحين، وصل سوق الأسهم إلى ارتفاعات قياسية، وانتعشت أسعار السلع الأساسية، وتستمر توقعات النمو الاقتصادي الأمريكي في الارتفاع.

هل كان النقاد يدخنون شيئا؟ أو هل قام ترامب والزعيم المؤيد لبريكست نايجل فاراج بإلغاء مبادئ الاقتصاد الكلي التمهيدي؟

لا شيء من هذا القبيل. لكن لفهم آثار السياسات الشعبوية، لا بد أولا أن نفهم منطقهم. في مقالة كلاسيكية، قام سيباستيان ادواردز من جامعة كاليفورنيا لوس أنجلس والراحل روديغر دورنبوش من معهد ماساتشوستس للتكنولوجيا بتحديد الشعبوية الاقتصادية على أنها "نهج الاقتصاد الذي يؤكد على النمو وإعادة توزيع الدخل ويحذر من مخاطر التضخم وتمويل العجز، والقيود الخارجية، وتفاعل العوامل الاقتصادية مع سياسات غير سوقية عدوانية". ويقولون إن النهج الشعبوي "يفشل في النهاية"، ليس لأن الاقتصاد المحافظ أفضل، ولكن "كنتيجة لسياسات غير مستدامة."

عبارة "في النهاية " يمكن أن تصبح وقتا طويلا جدا. سُميت هذه السياسات بالشعبوية لأنها تحظى بشعبية. وهي تحظى بشعبية لأنها تبدو فعالة - على الأقل لفترة من الوقت.

ويُنتج التحفيز المالي الكبير للاقتصاد الراكد ارتفاعا في النمو ويخلق فرص الشغل. إذا أصبحت الأسواق المالية متفائلة (كما تفعل في الغالب)، قيمة سعر الصرف، ستقيد الضغوط التضخمية الناشئة وتجعلها أرخص للاستيراد. وكما قال الاقتصادي الأرجنتيني والأستاذ في جامعة كولومبيا غييرمو كالفو، على وجه التحديد لأنها غير قابلة للاستدامة، تجبر السياسات الشعبوية الناس على تحويل الإنفاق من مستقبل غير مؤكد إلى الحاضر، حين تكون الأمور جيدة. وهذا يعزز الأثر التوسعي لتحفيز الاقتصاد، والذي يُعتبر قويا خاصة في ظل أسعار الصرف الثابتة. لذا، يجب على دول منطقة اليورو توخي الحذر.

وبفضل الاستهلاك، والائتمان، والأعمال المزدهرة وأسعار الأصول الجد مرتفعة، يتخلل المجتمع شعور دافئ وغامض بالازدهار. ويشعر القادة الشعبويون بالارتياح، كما لا يشعرون بالخجل من المطالبة بالاعتراف والامتنان. لذا لا يمكن لشعبيتهم إلا أن تزيد ارتفاعا - وهي ترتفع بالفعل.

قريبا، سيبدأ اليقظون بالتحذير من أن الديون تتراكم بسرعة جدا، وأن نوعية الائتمان تتدهور، والضغوط التضخمية تزيد، وسعر الصرف المبالغ في قيمته يسبب ضررا دائما للمصدرين. لكن الموسيقى صاخبة جدا والرقص حيوي للغاية، لذلك لا أحد يستمع إلى التحذيرات.

إلى متى سوف يستمر الحفل؟ شيء واحد نعرفه من حلقات أمريكا اللاتينية هو أن الجواب يتوقف، أولا وقبل كل شيء، على الظروف الأولية. معظم الاقتصادات الصناعية قد نمت كثيرا منذ الأزمة المالية. فالانكماش وليس التضخم، هو المشكلة.

نعم، انخفض معدل البطالة إلى حد كبير في الولايات المتحدة. لكن بعد الكثير من الصدمات والتغيرات التكنولوجية على مدى العقد الماضي، هناك شكوك كبيرة حول كم من القدرات غير المستخدمة لا تزال موجودة وأين يكمن معدل التضخم غير المتسارع للبطالة (NAIRU). من الممكن أن محبي ترامب يجدون أنه بإمكانه تحفيز الاقتصاد لفترة طويلة قبل ظهور اختلالات واضحة.

والشيء الآخر الذي تعلمناه هو أن الديون، في القطاعين العام والخاص، أصبحت تشكل عائقا. لكن متى وكيف يُعتمد بشكل حاسم على أي نوع من الديون؟ اليوم، تقترض الاقتصادات المتقدمة في عملاتها بأسعار فائدة قريبة من الصفر (وسلبية في بعض الأحيان). حتى إذا كانت نقطة البداية هي ارتفاع نسبة الدين إلى الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، فإنه يمكن أن يتطلب وقتا طويلا قبل أن يُحدث تزايد الدين حالات الطوارئ. اسألوا اليابانيين.

ماذا يحدث عندما تتجمد الأسواق المالية في النهاية ويتوقف الإقراض؟ كما بين الخبير الاقتصادي الحائز على جائزة نوبل بول كروغمان في مقالة حديثة، الاقتصاد يزدهر بفضل أسعار الصرف المرنة والديون المقومة بالعملة المحلية، ولن يتراجع،  مع صدمة تخفيض الديون الخارجية. (وبطبيعة الحال، كروغمان كان يدافع عن التوسع المالي في ظل رئيس ديمقراطي، لكن المشكلة لا تزال قائمة). ولم تحدث أزمة فورية حتى ذلك الحين.

في عام 1953، أرسل بيرون رسالة إلى الرئيس التشيلي كارلوس إيبانيز، زميل جنرال في الجيش. وكتب:  "صديقي العزيز: أعطي الناس، وخاصة العمال، قدر المستطاع". "لا يوجد شيء أكثر مرونة من الاقتصاد، الذي يخشاه الجميع بشدة لأن لا أحد يفهم الاقتصاد". هل يمكن لترامب التفكير في الأمر؟ الجواب قد يؤدي بنا إلى نفس النتيجة.

مكافحة الشعبويين في الولايات المتحدة والمملكة المتحدة وأماكن أخرى يجب أن تعلم حقيقة أن السياسات الرديئة مكلفة جدا، اقتصاديا وسياسيا، قبل أن تصبح سامة. صحيح أن الديون المفرطة في القطاع الخاص والعام، وفقدان القدرة على التصدير، وضعف المؤسسات يضر بالاقتصاد (والنظام السياسي) - لكن فقط على المدى الطويل. إذا لم يقم النقاد باستيعاب ذلك وإذا لم يقوموا بمناهضة الشعبوية، سيكون لدى الشعبويين مسارا طويلا (ومدمرا) في الدول الغنية كما كان عليه الحال في أمريكا اللاتينية سابقا.