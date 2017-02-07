كيف تشتغل الشعبوية الاقتصادية

سانتياغو - والآن بعد تولي الشعبويين الحكم في الغرب، سيبدأ صراع حول الملكية الفكرية لنهجهم. يدعي كتاب مثل جون جوديس أن الأميركيين في القرن التاسع عشر اخترعوا الشعبوية السياسية، المتسمة بموقفها المناهض للنخبوية وبالخطابة التحريضية. لكن قد يختلف معهم الأرجنتينيون، الذين أعطوا العالم الشعبوي خوان دومينغو بيرون، والبرازيليين الذين منحوا لنا جيتوليو فارجاس.
لكن لا ريب أن أمريكا اللاتينية شهدت أطول وأفضل ممارسة للشعبوية الاقتصادية. في القرن العشرين، كان هناك بيرون وفارجاس، بالإضافة إلى آلان غارسيا في بيرو (على الأقل خلال فترة ولايته الأولى)، ودانيال أورتيغا في نيكاراغوا وسلفادور أليندي في تشيلي، وآخرون كثر، كلهم شاركوا في الحمائية التجارية، وتسببوا في عجز كبير في الميزانية، وفي تضخم اقتصاداتهم، وسمحوا بارتفاع التضخم، وعانوا في النهاية من أزمات العملة. وفي السنوات الأخيرة، أخذ هوغو تشافيز ونيكولاس مادورو في فنزويلا هذه السياسات إلى مستويات جديدة.
ماذا يجب على العالم الغني، الذي يمر الآن بنوبته الشعوبية الاقتصادية، التعلم من تجربة أمريكا اللاتينية؟
بالتأكيد، بحسب تقارير النقاد المؤسسيين، يحتاج العالم الغني إلى استخلاص بعض الدروس من الوضعية الحالية. في بريطانيا، أصر معارضو بريكست أنه إذا قرر الناخبون مغادرة الاتحاد الأوروبي، فإن الركود، أو أزمة اقتصادية شاملة، سيكون نتيجة حتمية. وبعد الاستفتاء، انخفضت قيمة الجنيه بعض الشيء، لكن لم يحدث شيء آخر. اليوم، يعرف الاقتصاد البريطاني نموا مستمرا.
في الولايات المتحدة، حذر خبراء الاقتصاد الأكاديميين مرارا وتكرارا أن خطط ترامب الاقتصادية كانت تتسم بشيء من الجنون، وفي أعقاب فوزه الصادم في الانتخابات، تنبأ البعض بحدوث كارثة اقتصادية فورية. ومنذ ذلك الحين، وصل سوق الأسهم إلى ارتفاعات قياسية، وانتعشت أسعار السلع الأساسية، وتستمر توقعات النمو الاقتصادي الأمريكي في الارتفاع.
هل كان النقاد يدخنون شيئا؟ أو هل قام ترامب والزعيم المؤيد لبريكست نايجل فاراج بإلغاء مبادئ الاقتصاد الكلي التمهيدي؟
لا شيء من هذا القبيل. لكن لفهم آثار السياسات الشعبوية، لا بد أولا أن نفهم منطقهم. في مقالة كلاسيكية، قام سيباستيان ادواردز من جامعة كاليفورنيا لوس أنجلس والراحل روديغر دورنبوش من معهد ماساتشوستس للتكنولوجيا بتحديد الشعبوية الاقتصادية على أنها "نهج الاقتصاد الذي يؤكد على النمو وإعادة توزيع الدخل ويحذر من مخاطر التضخم وتمويل العجز، والقيود الخارجية، وتفاعل العوامل الاقتصادية مع سياسات غير سوقية عدوانية". ويقولون إن النهج الشعبوي "يفشل في النهاية"، ليس لأن الاقتصاد المحافظ أفضل، ولكن "كنتيجة لسياسات غير مستدامة."
عبارة "في النهاية " يمكن أن تصبح وقتا طويلا جدا. سُميت هذه السياسات بالشعبوية لأنها تحظى بشعبية. وهي تحظى بشعبية لأنها تبدو فعالة - على الأقل لفترة من الوقت.
ويُنتج التحفيز المالي الكبير للاقتصاد الراكد ارتفاعا في النمو ويخلق فرص الشغل. إذا أصبحت الأسواق المالية متفائلة (كما تفعل في الغالب)، قيمة سعر الصرف، ستقيد الضغوط التضخمية الناشئة وتجعلها أرخص للاستيراد. وكما قال الاقتصادي الأرجنتيني والأستاذ في جامعة كولومبيا غييرمو كالفو، على وجه التحديد لأنها غير قابلة للاستدامة، تجبر السياسات الشعبوية الناس على تحويل الإنفاق من مستقبل غير مؤكد إلى الحاضر، حين تكون الأمور جيدة. وهذا يعزز الأثر التوسعي لتحفيز الاقتصاد، والذي يُعتبر قويا خاصة في ظل أسعار الصرف الثابتة. لذا، يجب على دول منطقة اليورو توخي الحذر.
وبفضل الاستهلاك، والائتمان، والأعمال المزدهرة وأسعار الأصول الجد مرتفعة، يتخلل المجتمع شعور دافئ وغامض بالازدهار. ويشعر القادة الشعبويون بالارتياح، كما لا يشعرون بالخجل من المطالبة بالاعتراف والامتنان. لذا لا يمكن لشعبيتهم إلا أن تزيد ارتفاعا - وهي ترتفع بالفعل.
قريبا، سيبدأ اليقظون بالتحذير من أن الديون تتراكم بسرعة جدا، وأن نوعية الائتمان تتدهور، والضغوط التضخمية تزيد، وسعر الصرف المبالغ في قيمته يسبب ضررا دائما للمصدرين. لكن الموسيقى صاخبة جدا والرقص حيوي للغاية، لذلك لا أحد يستمع إلى التحذيرات.
إلى متى سوف يستمر الحفل؟ شيء واحد نعرفه من حلقات أمريكا اللاتينية هو أن الجواب يتوقف، أولا وقبل كل شيء، على الظروف الأولية. معظم الاقتصادات الصناعية قد نمت كثيرا منذ الأزمة المالية. فالانكماش وليس التضخم، هو المشكلة.
نعم، انخفض معدل البطالة إلى حد كبير في الولايات المتحدة. لكن بعد الكثير من الصدمات والتغيرات التكنولوجية على مدى العقد الماضي، هناك شكوك كبيرة حول كم من القدرات غير المستخدمة لا تزال موجودة وأين يكمن معدل التضخم غير المتسارع للبطالة (NAIRU). من الممكن أن محبي ترامب يجدون أنه بإمكانه تحفيز الاقتصاد لفترة طويلة قبل ظهور اختلالات واضحة.
والشيء الآخر الذي تعلمناه هو أن الديون، في القطاعين العام والخاص، أصبحت تشكل عائقا. لكن متى وكيف يُعتمد بشكل حاسم على أي نوع من الديون؟ اليوم، تقترض الاقتصادات المتقدمة في عملاتها بأسعار فائدة قريبة من الصفر (وسلبية في بعض الأحيان). حتى إذا كانت نقطة البداية هي ارتفاع نسبة الدين إلى الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، فإنه يمكن أن يتطلب وقتا طويلا قبل أن يُحدث تزايد الدين حالات الطوارئ. اسألوا اليابانيين.
ماذا يحدث عندما تتجمد الأسواق المالية في النهاية ويتوقف الإقراض؟ كما بين الخبير الاقتصادي الحائز على جائزة نوبل بول كروغمان في مقالة حديثة، الاقتصاد يزدهر بفضل أسعار الصرف المرنة والديون المقومة بالعملة المحلية، ولن يتراجع، مع صدمة تخفيض الديون الخارجية. (وبطبيعة الحال، كروغمان كان يدافع عن التوسع المالي في ظل رئيس ديمقراطي، لكن المشكلة لا تزال قائمة). ولم تحدث أزمة فورية حتى ذلك الحين.
في عام 1953، أرسل بيرون رسالة إلى الرئيس التشيلي كارلوس إيبانيز، زميل جنرال في الجيش. وكتب: "صديقي العزيز: أعطي الناس، وخاصة العمال، قدر المستطاع". "لا يوجد شيء أكثر مرونة من الاقتصاد، الذي يخشاه الجميع بشدة لأن لا أحد يفهم الاقتصاد". هل يمكن لترامب التفكير في الأمر؟ الجواب قد يؤدي بنا إلى نفس النتيجة.
مكافحة الشعبويين في الولايات المتحدة والمملكة المتحدة وأماكن أخرى يجب أن تعلم حقيقة أن السياسات الرديئة مكلفة جدا، اقتصاديا وسياسيا، قبل أن تصبح سامة. صحيح أن الديون المفرطة في القطاع الخاص والعام، وفقدان القدرة على التصدير، وضعف المؤسسات يضر بالاقتصاد (والنظام السياسي) - لكن فقط على المدى الطويل. إذا لم يقم النقاد باستيعاب ذلك وإذا لم يقوموا بمناهضة الشعبوية، سيكون لدى الشعبويين مسارا طويلا (ومدمرا) في الدول الغنية كما كان عليه الحال في أمريكا اللاتينية سابقا.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (7)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Paul Daley
This is all correct, but Velasco should take one more step back and recognize that protectionist pressures and indifference to large budget deficits are products of monetary policies that supported asset prices, encouraged capital inflows and reduced the cost of debt. If resistance to protectionist impulses and to new and larger deficits are to be anything more than a delaying action, then US (and UK) monetary policy will have to be reworked. Read more
Comment Commented Joe Gawronski
Funny how this description of populism by Mr Velaasco matches what happened in Spain and other EZ peripheric EU countries (PIIGS) in 2004-2008.
"With consumption, credit, and employment booming and asset prices sky-high, a warm and fuzzy feeling of prosperity permeates society... leaders feel vindicated, and they are not shy about claiming credit. Their approval rating can only go up – and it does.
Soon ... debt is accumulating too quickly, credit quality is deteriorating, inflationary pressures are incubating, and an overvalued exchange rate is doing lasting harm to exporters. But the music is too loud and the dancing too lively, so no one listens to the warnings".
I always suspected EZ eurocrats of being 'populists' and 'extremists', thankyou Mr. Velasco for providing the evidence!
Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Populist approaches injure humanity in ways quite obvious to educated folks who write and read articles as written here. But let us compare this to what has come before, a neoliberal economic approach, as practiced in America since Reagan and which spread to the rest of the 1st World shortly thereafter.
Neoliberalism also injures humanity, but in ways that are so subtle and so obscure, that most educated people cannot see it, and even more so economists are blind to it. The reason is that it is obsessed with metrics and not with people. Like Stalin implied in his famous quote the mass of people in a nation are merely a statistic, do not concern yourself with their individual suffering.
So how does Neoliberalism do this? It does the exact opposite to populism. It sacrifices the present for the future. It puts forward that nothing matters more than the lucre: growth, gdp, trade, technology, innovation, debt, budget ad nauseum. And the result is that nothing is given a chance to grow in society other than that which makes money, business if you will. For the individuals concerned it results in great tragedy, all households now require two jobs just to pay rent, mothers no longer bring up their children, careers disappear overseas, neighborhoods get taken over by foreigners, children have to learn to 'compete' at age 3 and billionaires are worshiped like the Golden Calf of the old testament. And all the while the top 1% or 0.1% just get richer and richer. Neoliberalism only allows us to pay the rent while it lets the elites be landlords of everything, a kind of modern aristocracy if you will.
In general, neoliberalism leads us live the life of slaves but like most slaves, the slaves who get 'better treatment' work very hard to preserve the hegemony of the house of their master.
So are we forced to oscillate between the wild swing of populism and drudgery of neoliberalism and live perpetually in a cycle of chaos vs slavery? I would say that yes, we are doomed to that, until such time as sufficient people begin to see things differently, to see that these social constructs of populism and neoliberalism are something we created that does not serve us except for certain people. Once there are enough people who can grasp this paradigm it will shift and then we can begin construction of a system that works for everyone - whether you are rich or poor, old or young, white skin or not, American or Muslim, left or right, populist or liberal. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Well written but fundamentally misconceived.
1) Latin American economic populism can't tell us anything about US or Western European countries because we aren't net primary producers nor net technology importers nor...urm, what's a polite way to say 'backward'?
Okay, maybe in the Seventies, UK 'cost push' inflation looked a little like Latin American 'stasis'. But only a little and anyway it was the working class which elected Thatcher who put paid to 'cost push' thesis.
I suppose a 'resource curse' or 'Dutch disease' Western Economy could look Latin- except, no it can't. There's a reason Norway will never go the way of Venezuela. I'm sure there's a polite way to explain why.
2) Countries with well developed financial and legal systems and rational investors display something like Ricardian Equivalence such that prodigality on the part of the State is almost fully anticipated. Banana republics may be different but part of the reason they may be different is because cunning insiders are stealing and hiding money abroad while naive foreigners are being scammed.
Is Brexit Britain going to go on a spending spree? Nope. Taxes will go up. Why? Brexit wasn't about populism. It was about reality biting real hard. People could see that Merkel was determined to let in millions of refugees and was going to insist everyone take a share even if their demographic outlook and industrial prospects were totally different to Germany. Yes, the comfortably off opposed Brexit because we anticipated taking an immediate hit on our personal wealth. But, most are now reconciled to Brexit because it is clear that securing the borders is paramount. Why? Well, our wealth has already gone down so suddenly we realise that our retirement will have to be cushioned by the State. Fiscal policy has to be incentive compatible and so 'preference falsification' re. 'refugee' entitlements has to be quietly buried in the ground and never spoken off again.
It's a bit like what happened with New Commonwealth immigration. 'Preference falsification' required many to pretend that unlimited migration was necessary to keep Britain Great. But once the nettle was grasped, immigration controls became uncontroversial.
3) Stiglitz himself has given a theorem- named for Henry George- which explains why the most Technologically advanced country can have both Protection and massive infrastructure spending because rents can be taxed to finance the deficit. This may actually mean higher, not lower innovation, because capital deepening is incentivized and also, the income effect of the fall in intellectual property receipts from abroad (because of retaliation by exporters) may outweigh the substitution effect.
Velasco has painted an engaging picture of dour Nordics and obese Yankees suddenly turning into limber samba dancing Latins because of 'economic populism'. Is he serious? No. He's just trying to cheer us up.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schneider
If economic populism means "an approach to economics that emphasizes growth and income redistribution [upwards] and deemphasizes the risks of inflation and deficit finance, external constraints, and the reaction of economic agents to aggressive nonmarket policies" and if such approaches "do ultimately fail as the result of unsustainable policies"
- then the uber-populists are not Latin American potentates but our dear eurozone leaders themselves. Read more
Comment Commented Jørn Naimak
But how long can populist policies survive in the US? They are already drowning in debt. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Debt is owing to China. China cannot accept repayment of the debt as it will cause their currency to raise and their people to become unemployed. It is not so much a debt owing as a donation received. Read more
Featured
The New Anti-Semitism
Ian Buruma sees clear parallels between Nazi propaganda and the Trump administration's Islamophobia.
Trump’s Chaos Theory of Government
Jacek Rostowski sees a much larger agenda than just nationalist politics driving the Trump administration.
Why Millennials Will Reject Trump
Jeffrey D. Sachs explains why the generational divide in US politics will not disappear as the young age.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air with Minxin Pei
[Listen to the podcast here.] Minxin Pei, author of China’s Crony Capitalism, discusses corruption, China’s global role, and China-India relations with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Co-Chairman, Anatole Kaletsky, François Bougon of Le Monde, and Sidin Vadukut from Mint.