Conflict and Competitiveness in Europe
Flaws in the West's sanctions regime against Russia, together with Europe's failure to reform its energy framework, have undermined European security and competitiveness. As former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi recently argued, a fundamental rethink of Europe's policies and priorities is urgently needed.
MADRID – Returning from their summer recess, European Union leaders have a packed agenda. At the top of the list are strengthening the bloc’s readiness for conflict and bolstering its economic competitiveness.