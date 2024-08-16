Giving Afghan Girls the Education They Demand
No matter what the clerics in Kandahar say, Afghans across the country want their daughters as well as their sons to receive an education. Intergovernmental agencies and civil-society organizations should work together to meet this overwhelming demand for schooling by expanding access to community-based classes.
NEW YORK – Three years after the Taliban’s return to power, and with the world distracted by other crises, Afghanistan seldom makes global headlines anymore. But make no mistake: conditions in the country continue to deteriorate, with devastating consequences for ordinary Afghans, especially girls and women.