What Donald Trump’s Return Means for the World

Donald Trump will have free rein to enact a sweeping domestic policy agenda, radically remake the federal government, and rewrite institutional norms when he returns to the White House. But if his second administration will have a profound impact on America, it may matter even more for everyone else.
NEW YORK – Donald Trump’s resounding victory in last week’s US presidential election should not have come as a shock to anyone. The 45th and 47th president rode an unprecedentedly strong anti-incumbency wave that has severely punished almost every governing party around the world at the ballot box this year. In fact, Vice President Kamala Harris was among the best performers of all “incumbents” who faced elections in rich countries this year – a testament to her disciplined campaign, Trump’s historically unpopular candidacy, and America’s world-beating economy.
