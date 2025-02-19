Trump’s Cultural Revolution

Donald Trump has upended seven decades of US foreign policy in a matter of weeks, leaving global leaders aghast and bewildered. But while his actions may seem unparalleled, there is a precedent for his political blitzkrieg: Mao Zedong, who had an even more impressive penchant for chaos and disruption.
NEW YORK – When US President Donald Trump’s factotum, J.D. Vance, held forth on Europe’s “threat from within” at the recent Munich Security Conference, his audience was left struggling to make sense of America’s confounding new approach to foreign policy. Chinese President Xi Jinping, for his part, has been relatively silent since Trump’s return to the White House – but that doesn’t mean he is any less vexed by what it portends. Nor could he have been reassured by Trump’s brazen response to a question last October about what he would do if Xi blockaded Taiwan: “Xi knows I’m fucking crazy!”
