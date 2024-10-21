Working-Class Antiheroes

Protectionist trade tariffs cannot provide workers with the economic security they seek. But domestic labor legislation that supports unionization can, as it both ensures a decent standard of living for workers and gives greater political voice to working people.
OXFORD – In both the United Kingdom and the United States, political parties on the left and the right are competing to show voters that they are on the side of working people. The question is whether prevailing approaches to protecting workers – which focus on a combination of industrial policy and restrictions on trade, investment, and immigration – are actually in workers’ interest.
