Debt Weight

For decades, countries around the world borrowed heavily from their own citizens under the false impression that this approach was less dangerous than issuing debt denominated in foreign currencies. The surge in global interest rates has shattered this illusion.
PRINCETON – Today’s inflationary surge calls for re-evaluating the politics of public debt. With interest rates rising around the world, we must reassess which types of debt are viewed as stabilizing and sustainable, and which are likely to cause economic instability and political volatility.
In June, the Bank of England and Turkey’s central bank dramatically increased their interest rates. While the BOE raised its rate by 0.5%, the Turkish central bank was even more aggressive, nearly doubling its policy rate from 8.5% to 15%. Interestingly, these actions did not result in the major exchange-rate recoveries that typically follow interest-rate hikes. Nevertheless, central bankers will most likely be blamed for the subsequent pain. In both countries, however, monetary policy has been stymied by fears about fiscal stability and debt levels.
Over the past 40 years, much of policymakers’ attention has centered on the burdens resulting from foreign debt. It is not hard to see why: the most spectacular debt crises of the twentieth century all had to do with external borrowing. There is a common thread that connects the 1890 Baring crisis – an Argentine default that nearly brought down a large British bank – to the Great Depression, the Latin American debt crisis of the early 1980s, the East Asia crisis of the late 1990s, and Argentina’s default in the early 2000s. These panics mostly involved sovereign borrowing that proved to be unsustainable, either because major commodity prices fell, as in the Great Depression, or because international interest rates surged, as in the early 1980s.
