In the Dollar We Trust

An old sick person staying in a bed in a hospital can never go out to the street to participate in the street riot there.

Similarly, the massive amount of US dollars staying in both the US commercial banks' deposit accounts and the US Fed's O/N RRR facility can't go out to the US Main Street to bid up the US's real-economy CPI-inflation rate there either.

That's why, even before the introduction of the US Fed's RRR facility, the US Fed's first 3 rounds of QEs since the GFC of 2007-09 had all failed to bid up massively the country's real-economy CPI-inflation rate in the years after the GFC and before the break-out of the pandemic in early 2020.

---

But the US federal government's well-intentioned massive new government deficit spending to cope with the aftermath of the pandemic in the country, which has mostly been financed overtly by the US Fed's 4th round of MMT-like money-printing QE, has instead caused the ongoing runaway inflation in the US, since too much money (measured by M1 or M2) has been chasing too few goods and services in the Main Street, not to mention the same and earlier phenomenon in the financial asset market (like the stock, housing and bitcoin markets) of the US virtual economy.

---

The scarcity of the goods and services in the Main Street, and hence the runaway inflation in the US, has also been aggravated by the pandemic's lockdowns, global supply-chain disruptions, and sudden big jump in energy and food prices as a result of the Ukraine War, but all these supposedly crucial supply-side factors have just raised the relative prices of the affected goods and services (and people's inflation expectation) but will never cause a persistent rise in the general price level of the country.

---

I'm really surprised by so many misleading inflation explanations recently put forward by even highly-sophisticated economists or commentators that keep arguing wrongly that Milton Friedman's QTM (Quantity theory of Money, MV = PQ) explanation of inflation (too much money chasing too few goods and services) no longer works today.

---