هل تتسبب قوة الدولار في إشعال شرارة التدخل في عام 2017؟

Barry McHugh DEC 30, 2016

China isn't merely seeking to maintain the status quo as the tenet of this article suggests is our prime aim. China understands that without investment in the African continent that there will be scant global growth as while the bulk of population growth will come from African continent, they are too poor to make a difference. See http://foreignpolicy.com/2015/12/04/5-myths-about-chinese-investment-in-africa/

My point is that China is seemingly taking a long term perspective on where the world needs to be in terms of growth whereas the help-US-sort-short-term-issues-on-currency. From my country in Oceania we have also seen China's robust response to its climate accord where it took action on poor quality coal use entirely smashed by the media as a policy mistake bringing short term inflation whereas it's again trying to balance the worlds short term needs with the need for a robust long term policy profile. Yay China for shoring up future growth prospects.