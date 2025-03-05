Musk and DOGE Are Doing It Wrong
Elon Musk’s slash-and-burn approach to government bureaucracy risks undermining essential public services, stifling innovation, and impeding economic growth. But until governments adapt to the economic realities of the twenty-first century, people will continue to believe that the private sector can do a better job.
CAMBRIDGE – Billionaire and Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) czar Elon Musk and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer could not be more different. But they share a stated common goal: cutting red tape and reducing the burden of government on businesses, especially the tech sector.