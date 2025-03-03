Americans Will Miss Their Government When It’s Gone

Far from bringing the US state more firmly under his control, Donald Trump’s war on the bureaucracy is sure to backfire. Whenever experienced government officials are purged, governance becomes less effective, and paranoid political leaders’ fears are reinforced by the dysfunction they have created.
DUBAI – In Hermann Hesse’s novel The Journey to the East, a group of pilgrims sets out on a spiritual quest, guided by Leo, a seemingly humble servant who tends to their needs and keeps them organized. But midway through the journey, Leo suddenly disappears, and the pilgrimage collapses into chaos. The travelers, who believed themselves to be the journey’s true leaders, are lost without Leo’s quiet but essential presence.
