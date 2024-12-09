Why DOGE and Musk Will Fail

There is nothing new about the “Department of Governmental Efficiency” that US President-elect has tapped Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead. Many previous advisory commissions have pursued the same goal in the same ways, ultimately accomplishing little to nothing – and for the same reason.
BERKELEY – In exchange for helping Donald Trump get re-elected by spending $130 million on Trump’s and down-ballot Republicans’ campaigns, and turning X (formerly Twitter) into his messaging machine, Elon Musk earned himself the opportunity to co-lead (along with Vivek Ramaswamy, another major donor) a new “Department of Government Efficiency.” Named after a joke cryptocurrency, DOGE will not be an official agency. But though its role will be purely advisory, Trump has promised to enact its recommendations to slash excess regulations, restructure federal agencies, and cut wasteful expenditures, all with an eye on efficiency.
