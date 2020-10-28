Does the US Still Interfere in Foreign Elections?

Americans were outraged about foreign interference in the 2016 US election, and officials have sought to counter the asymmetric advantage that the Internet gives America's adversaries. But the United States will be unable to establish norms to constrain its rivals until it publicly denounces and ends the practice itself.

CAMBRIDGE – Four years after Russia’s interference in the 2016 US presidential election, more countries seem to be joining the game in the run-up to this year’s vote on November 3. In August, William Evanina, director of the US National Counterintelligence and Security Center, warned about “ongoing and potential” electoral influence efforts by Russia, China, and Iran. Last week, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe and FBI Director Christopher A. Wray disclosed that Russia and Iran had obtained US voter registration data. “[T]he two countries are stepping in to try to influence the presidential election as it enters its final two weeks,” concluded the New York Times.

Americans have been understandably outraged and alarmed about foreign electoral interference. But the practice is not new; in fact, the United States was for a long time its leading exponent. As Dov Levin shows in his book, Meddling in the Ballot Box, the US and the Soviet Union (and subsequently Russia) engaged in 117 covert or overt foreign electoral interventions to help or hinder candidates or parties between 1946 and 2000, with the US accounting for 81 of these cases (or 69% of the total).

One of the most famous examples of US foreign electoral interference came at the dawn of the Cold War in 1948, when the CIA (in its first covert action) secretly subsidized public efforts to ensure that communist candidates were defeated in elections in Italy. It also spent millions of dollars on propaganda efforts and supporting favored Italian politicians. These and similar practices, covert and overt, continued throughout the Cold War. CIA historian David Robarge told David Shimer, author of the book Rigged, that during this period, the Agency “‘hardly ever’ altered votes directly,” which implies that it sometimes did.

After the Cold War ended, the US government began to have scruples about interfering in other countries’ elections. Congressional intelligence committees started to push back, and divisions grew within the executive. But the practice persisted. In 2000, President Bill Clinton authorized the CIA to provide covert support to opponents of then-Yugoslav President Slobodan Milošević’s re-election efforts. George W. Bush’s administration had well-advanced plans to interfere covertly in Iraq’s January 2005 parliamentary election – the first since the fall of President Saddam Hussein – before fierce congressional resistance quashed the action. President Barack Obama’s administration considered similar proposals, according to Shimer, but rejected them.

These relatively recent events, combined with American anger at interference in its own elections, raise the important question as to whether the US still interferes in foreign elections, or at least holds open the option of doing so.

Some officials told Shimer that the US has abandoned electoral interference in the twenty-first century. Others hedged. “This is not something that intelligence does with anything like the sense of flexibility and freedom that it might have had in the early Cold War,” said former CIA Deputy Director John McLaughlin. Avril Haines, who held the same role a decade later, said that, “it is not acceptable to tamper with votes in an election,” but (according to Shimer) declined “to comment on how the CIA may still seek to influence voters’ minds.” As former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper put it, “It’s all a question of degree.”

Subscribe to Project Syndicate Subscribe to Project Syndicate Enjoy unlimited access to the ideas and opinions of the world’s leading thinkers, including weekly long reads, book reviews, and interviews; The Year Ahead annual print magazine; The Green Recovery special-edition print magazine; the complete PS archive; and more – All for less than $9 a month. Subscribe Now

Former CIA Director Leon Panetta said that the agency doesn’t alter votes or spread disinformation, but does influence foreign media outlets to “change attitudes within the country.” Panetta told Shimer that the CIA would occasionally “acquire media within a country or within a region that could very well be used … to deliver” messages, or try to “influence those that may own elements of the media to … cooperate, work with you in delivering that message.” It is hard to know exactly what types of activities Panetta had in mind – perhaps he was talking about traditional CIA propaganda efforts that intersect with electoral politics. But they sound similar to some of the Russian social media operations in 2016.

These varying accounts by US officials probably turn on definitional differences. Electoral interference can take many forms, including vote-changing, disinformation, doxing, propaganda, and financial support. Shimer gave me his view of where the US likely stands today: “[I]t has not banned the practice of covert electoral interference, but it is an option that is not actually executed with great frequency. And that is different than the Cold War, but it’s also different from saying that this is something the US categorically will not do any more, which is not where things are.”

Shimer also reports that the US government is torn on how to proceed. Some officials think that America should definitively end the practice, but others disagree. Panetta thinks the US should keep open the option of helping foreign political actors with money, propaganda, and other means in response to Russia’s electoral interference operations. Similarly, McLaughlin says that, “I wouldn’t want to take [covert electoral interference] off the table.”

But can America keep the option on the table and still complain when other countries interfere in US elections? The answer matters, because the Internet – which emerged just as the US was winding down its aggressive phase of electoral interference – has made such activities significantly easier, cheaper, and more effective. Democracies are particularly threatened because their elections matter more, and because they barely regulate speech and the press. And, as we have learned in the last four years, foreign electoral interference via the Internet is extremely hard to stop. In the pre-Internet era, the Soviet Union often tried and always failed to interfere in US elections. In 2016, Russia succeeded wildly.

The US is still just beginning to figure out how to address the huge asymmetric advantage that the Internet gives its authoritarian adversaries in electoral interference. One response – called “defend forward” – is to live in adversary networks and stop the interference before it begins. Another is to try to develop international norms against covert foreign electoral interference. But, given its twentieth-century track record, the US has little hope of establishing such norms until it publicly announces that it no longer engages in the practice, which it has so far been unwilling to do.