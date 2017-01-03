15

Die Arbeit muss mobiler werden

PRINCETON – Was vom letzten Jahr hauptsächlich in Erinnerung bleiben wird, ist das, was der zukünftige US-Präsident Donald Trump gern „Globalismus“ nennt. Populistische Bewegungen eröffneten den Kampf gegen „Experten“ und „Eliten“, die sich nun ihrerseits fragen, was sie bei der Steuerung der Kräfte der Globalisierung und technologischen Innovation denn falsch gemacht haben.

Es scheint ein Konsens darüber zu entstehen, dass Menschen und Gemeinschaften, die von diesen Kräften benachteiligt wurden, einen Ausgleich erhalten sollten, vielleicht sogar in Form eines bedingungslosen Grundeinkommens.. Aber diese Strategie birgt viele Gefahren. Menschen, die für sinnlose Tätigkeiten oder gar fürs Nichtstun bezahlt werden, werden wahrscheinlich noch antriebsärmer und entfremdeter. Regionen, die lediglich aufgrund ihrer Schwäche subventioniert werden, könnten mehr Autonomie fordern und dann, wenn sich die Bedingungen nicht verbessern, mit Verbitterung reagieren.

Also sind Ausgleichszahlungen nicht genug. Menschen sind erfindungsreich und anpassungsfähig, aber nur unter bestimmten Bedingungen, also müssen wir Wege finden, wie die Opfer der Globalisierung weiterhin kreativ und sinnvoll an der Wirtschaft teilnehmen können. Dazu können wir in die Geschichte zurückblicken und schauen, wie es den „Verlierern“ früherer Perioden schneller technologischer Entwicklung erging.

Während der industriellen Revolution des späten achtzehnten und frühen neunzehnten Jahrhunderts führten technische Innovationen, insbesondere bei der Textilverarbeitung, zur massenweisen Verdrängung geschickter Kunsthandwerker und Facharbeiter, die kein Sicherheitsnetz hatten, um diesen Schlag abzufedern. Aber rückblickend scheint es nicht so, dass die Regierungen etwas hätten tun können, um schlesische Handweber oder irische Kunsthandwerker zu entschädigen. Trotz harter Arbeit waren ihre Produkte teurer und qualitativ schlechter als diejenigen der neuen Fabriken.

Statt dessen emigrierten viele vertriebene Arbeiter – oft weit weg über Ozeane – dorthin, wo sie neue Arten von Arbeit fanden und sogar zu Wohlstand gelangen konnten. Wie der verstorbene Thomas K. McCraw in seinem brillianten Buch The Founders and Finance zeigt, verdanken wir die amerikanische Tradition des Unternehmertums den einfallsreichen Migranten.

Um die Vorteile der Einwanderung zu sehen, müssen wir nur nach Kallstadt blicken, einer kleinbäuerlichen Stadt in Südwestdeutschland, wo am 14. März 1869 Friedrich Trump geboren wurde – Donald Trumps Großvater. Er wanderte 1885 in die USA aus (auch seine Frau war in Kallstadt geboren, und er heiratete sie 1902 auf einer Rückreise). Auch Henry John Heinz, der Vater des Gründers des Lebensmittelunternehmens Heinz (des heutigen Kraft-Heinz-Konzerns), wurde 1811 in Kallstadt geboren und wanderte in den 1840ern auf der Flucht vor einer Landwirtschaftskrise nach Pennsylvania aus.

Aber nur ein Jahrhundert später wurde die Auswanderung für Menschen, deren Wirtschaftsaktivität plötzlich überflüssig wurde, schwieriger, da die meisten Länder unter anderem strengere Einwanderungsregeln verhängt hatten. Am schwersten hatten es in der ersten Hälfte des zwanzigsten Jahrhunderts die ländlichen Kleinbauern, die mit der anderswo expandierenden Lebensmittelproduktion nicht mehr Schritt halten konnten.

Insbesondere traf dies auf europäische Bauern zu, die auf ihre plötzliche Verarmung mit der gleichen Art populistischer Politik reagierten, die das Jahr 2016 bestimmt hat. Sie bildeten oder wählten radikale politische Bewegungen, die wirtschaftliche und soziale Utopien mit immer militanterem Nationalismus verbanden. Diese globalisierungsfeindlichen Bewegungen, die im Zweiten Weltkrieg ihren Höhepunkt fanden, trugen zur Zerstörung der damaligen internationalen Ordnung bei.

Nach dem Zweiten Weltkrieg lösten die Politiker der Industriestaaten das Problem der arbeitslosen Bauern dann auf andere Weise: Sie subventionierten die Landwirtschaft, stützten die Preise und schirmten den Sektor vom internationalen Handel ab.

In den USA – die den Aufstieg des Nationalismus verhindern konnten – wurde dies bereits 1933 im landwirtschaftlichen Anpassungsgesetz „Agricultural Adjustment Act“ festgeschrieben. In Europa wiederum bildeten festgeschriebene Preise und transnationaler Protektionismus die politische Grundlage für die europäische Integration und die Europäische Wirtschaftsgemeinschaft, die wiederum zur Gründung der Europäischen Union führten. Bis heute werden die EU-Haushaltsmittel überwiegend für die Gemeinsame Landwirtschaftspolitik ausgegeben, also für das Unterstützungssystem aus Subventionen und anderen Maßnahmen.

Aus zwei Gründen hat der landwirtschaftliche Protektionismus gut funktioniert: Erstens waren die amerikanischen und europäischen Landwirtschaftsprodukte in diesem neuen System nicht so völlig wertlos wie die handgemachten, technisch minderwertigen Textilien der industriellen Revolution. Die Produzenten aus den USA und Europa konnten ihre reichen Länder immer noch ernähren, wenn auch zu höheren Kosten als wirtschaftlich nötig. Und zweitens konnten die Landarbeiter, was noch wichtiger war, ihren Beruf wechseln. Viele zogen in die Städte, um dort hochbezahlte Produktions- und Dienstleistungsjobs anzunehmen.

Natürlich bedroht die Globalisierung heute genau diese „neuen“ Arbeitsplätze. Schon seit langem versuchen Europa und die USA, „Verlierer“ im Produktions- und Dienstleistungsbereich durch verschiedene mittelständische Programme zu unterstützen, was aber nicht vielen Arbeitnehmern zugute kam. Das US-Programm zur Unterstützung der Handelsanpassung, das 2009 im Rahmen des Unterstützungsgesetzes zur Handels- und Globalisierungsanpassung eingeführt wurde, und der EU-Fonds zur Globalisierungsanpassung sind kleine, komplexe und teure Maßnahmen zur Kompensation geschädigter Arbeitnehmer.

Also waren viele der Probleme, vor denen die Politiker heute stehen, bereits im neunzehnten Jahrhundert aktuell. Niemand wird leugnen, dass die Unterstützung von Berufen, die unerwünschte oder überflüssige Güter produzieren, eine Verschwendung menschlicher und natürlicher Ressourcen ist. Frühere Generationen hatten das Sicherheitsventil der Auswanderung, und auch heute reagieren viele Menschen, insbesondere in Ost- oder Südeuropa, auf ihre schwierigen wirtschaftlichen Bedingungen auf gleiche Weise.

Insbesondere für junge Menschen ist die interne Auswanderung in dynamische Stadtzentren immer noch möglich. Aber diese Art von Mobilität – die im modernen Europa zunimmt, aber nicht in den USA – erfordert Fähigkeiten und Initiative. In der heutigen Welt müssen die Arbeitnehmer lernen, anpassungsfähig und flexibel zu reagieren, statt sich Ärger und Verbitterung hinzugeben.

Die wichtigste Form der Mobilität ist nicht physischer, sondern sozialer und psychologischer Natur. Leider sind die USA und die meisten anderen industrialisierten Länder mit ihren verdummenden und starren Ausbildungssystemen daran gescheitert, die Menschen auf diese Wirklichkeit vorzubereiten.

Aus dem Englischen von Harald Eckhoff