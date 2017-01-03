15

Repenser la mobilité de l’emploi

PRINCETON – L’année écoulée restera dans les mémoires comme une période de révolte contre ce que le président élu américain Donald Trump se plaît à qualifier de mondialisme. Les mouvements populistes ont ciblé les « experts » et les « élites » qui se demandent aujourd’hui comment ils auraient pu gérer différemment ces forces que sont la mondialisation et l’innovation technologique.

Le consensus qui s’est fait jour est que les populations et les communautés déplacées par ces forces devraient être dédommagées, peut-être même au moyen d’un revenu de base inconditionnel. Mais cette stratégie comporte de nombreux dangers. Il est probable que des individus rémunérés pour des tâches vides de sens, ou pour aucun travail du tout, deviennent encore plus déconnectés et marginalisés. Des régions subventionnées uniquement parce qu’elles sont en perte de vitesse pourraient revendiquer une plus grande autonomie et ensuite devenir vindicatives lorsque les conditions ne s’améliorent pas.

De simples transferts monétaires ne sont donc pas suffisants. Les êtres humains sont ingénieux et adaptables, mais seulement dans certaines circonstances ; nous devons par conséquent continuer à rechercher des occasions durables qui permettent à chacun de contribuer de manière créative et utile à l’économie. A cette fin, nous devons nous tourner vers l’histoire et étudier le sort des « perdants » des précédentes périodes de mondialisation technologique rapide.

Lors de la révolution industrielle de la fin XVIIIe et début XIXe siècles, l’innovation technologique, en particulier dans le domaine des machines textiles, a massivement supplanté des artisans et des ouvriers qualifiés, qui se sont retrouvés sans filet de sécurité capable d’atténuer le choc. Mais rétrospectivement, il n’est pas évident que les gouvernements auraient pu faire quoique ce soit pour dédommager les tisseurs de Silésie ou les artisans ruraux irlandais. Même s’ils travaillaient dur, leurs produits étaient à la fois plus chers et de moins bonne qualité que ceux fabriqués dans les nouvelles usines.

Nombre d’entre eux ont choisi d’émigrer, souvent sur de grandes distances, au-delà des océans, vers des pays où ils pouvaient trouver un autre emploi, voire prospérer. Comme l’a démontré feu Thomas K. McCraw dans son ouvrage éminent, The Founders and Finance, l’esprit d’entreprise américain doit beaucoup à l’inventivité des migrants.

Pour comprendre les bénéfices de l’émigration, le cas de Kallstadt, une ville de petits agriculteurs du sud-ouest de l’Allemagne, est particulièrement parlant. Friedrich (Fred) Trump – le grand-père de Donald Trump – y est né le 14 mars 1869. Il a immigré aux États-Unis en 1885 (la femme qu’il a épousée en 1902 lors d’une visite ultérieure était également née à Kallstadt). Le père du fondateur du géant de l’alimentation Heinz (aujourd’hui Kraft Heinz Company), Henry John Heinz, était également né à Kallstadt en 1811 et émigra en Pennsylvanie dans les années 1840 pour échapper à la crise qui frappait le monde rural.

Mais à peine un siècle plus tard, l’émigration n’était plus une option pour ceux dont l’activité économique était soudainement devenue obsolète, ne fût-ce qu’en raison des lois plus restrictives sur l’immigration adoptées par la plupart des pays. Dans la première moitié du XXe siècle, les travailleurs les plus vulnérables étaient les petits agriculteurs qui n’étaient plus compétitifs face à la production alimentaire en pleine croissance ailleurs dans le monde.

C’était en particulier le cas pour les paysans européens, qui réagirent à leur paupérisation soudaine et aux faillites en série avec le même genre de politique populiste qui a occupé une place si prépondérante en 2016. Ils formèrent et votèrent pour des mouvements politiques radicaux qui associaient des vues économiques et sociales utopiques à un nationalisme de plus en plus militant. Ces mouvements hostiles à la mondialisation, qui ont culminé avec la Seconde guerre mondiale, ont à l’époque contribué à détruire l’ordre mondial contemporain.

Après la Seconde guerre mondiale, les gouvernements des pays industrialisés trouvèrent une différente solution au problème de la population agricole déplacée : ils décidèrent de subventionner l’agriculture, de soutenir les prix et d’adopter des mesures protectionnistes.

Aux États-Unis – qui de manière révélatrice évitèrent la dérive nationaliste – cet effort s’était déjà concrétisé avec l’Agricultural Adjustement Act (Loi d’ajustement agricole) de 1933. En Europe, le soutien aux prix et le protectionnisme supranational formèrent la base politique de l’intégration européenne au sein de la Communauté économique européenne, elle-même fondation de l’Union européenne actuelle. Aujourd’hui encore, une proportion très importante du budget de l’UE est consacrée à la Politique agricole commune (PAC), le système de mesures de soutien et autres au secteur de l’agriculture.

Le protectionnisme agricole a fonctionné pour deux raisons. Premièrement, les produits agricoles américains et européens commercialisés dans le cadre de ces nouveaux régimes n’étaient pas fondamentalement sans valeur, comme l’était le textile fait main de moindre qualité de la révolution industrielle. Les agriculteurs américains et européens continuaient à nourrir les populations des pays riches, même si c’était à un prix plus élevé qu’économiquement nécessaire. Ensuite, et de manière plus importante, les travailleurs étaient en mesure de changer d’emploi et une proportion importante de la population rurale a quitté les campagnes pour occuper des emplois attrayants et bien rémunérés dans les secteurs manufacturiers et des services dans les villes.

La menace posée aujourd’hui par la mondialisation s’étend bien sûr précisément à ces « nouveaux » emplois. Depuis un certain temps déjà, les États-Unis et l’Europe ont cherché à venir en aide aux « perdants » des secteurs manufacturier et des services au moyen de programmes modestes qui ne profitent en réalité qu’à très peu de travailleurs. Par exemple, le programme américain d’assistance à l’ajustement des échanges (Trade Adjustment Assistance), étendu en 2009 avec la loi Trade and Globalization Adjustment Assistance, et le Fonds européen d’ajustement à la mondialisation (FEM), sont des mesures complexes et coûteuses, et de portée réduite, d’aide aux travailleurs confrontés à des licenciements.

En conséquence, les législateurs sont aujourd’hui en présence de plusieurs des dilemmes auxquels devaient faire face leurs contreparties du XIXe siècle. Personne ne peut nier que subventionner des emplois servant à créer des biens inutiles ou obsolètes est un gaspillage des ressources humaines et naturelles. Les générations précédentes avaient l’émigration comme soupape et de nombreuses personnes, en particulier en Europe du Sud et de l’Est, réagissent aujourd’hui de manière similaire aux mauvaises conditions économiques locales.

La migration interne vers des métropoles dynamiques reste une option, en particulier pour les jeunes. Mais ce genre de mobilité – qui augmente en Europe, mais pas aux États-Unis – nécessite des compétences particulières et un esprit d’initiative. Dans le contexte actuel, les travailleurs doivent apprendre à souscrire aux facultés d’adaptation et à la flexibilité au lieu de succomber au ressentiment et à la détresse.

La forme la plus importante de mobilité n’est pas géographique, mais sociale et psychologique. Malheureusement, les États-Unis et la plupart des autres pays industrialisés, à cause de leurs systèmes éducatifs rigides et abrutissants, ont échoué à préparer leurs citoyens à cette réalité.