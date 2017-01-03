15

إعادة النظر في تنقل العمالة

برينستون ــ سوف يتذكر التاريخ العام الماضي بوصفه فترة من الثورة ضد ما يحب رئيس الولايات المتحدة المنتخب دونالد ترامب أن يطلق عليه وصف "العولمية" (وليس العولمة). وقد استهدفت الحركات الشعبوية "الخبراء" و"النُخَب"، الذين يسألون أنفسهم الآن ما الذي كان بوسعهم أن يقوموا به على نحو مختلف لإدارة قوى العولمة والإبداع التكنولوجي.

يؤكد الأجماع الناشئ على ضرورة تعويض الناس والمجتمعات التي شردتها هذه القوى، وربما حتى بدخل أساسي غير مشروط.  ولكن هذه الاستراتيجية لا تخلو من العديد من المخاطر. ذلك أن الناس الذين يُدفَع لهم للقيام بأنشطة عديمة القيمة، أو لا شيء على الإطلاق، من المرجح أن يصبحوا أكثر انفصاما ونفورا. وربما تطالب المناطق التي تحصل على إعانات الدعم لمجرد أنها تخسر ببساطة، بالمزيد من الاستقلال، ثم تعمها حالة من الغضب والاستياء عندما لا تتحسن الظروف.

وعلى هذا فإن التحويلات المالية البسيطة ليست كافية. يتسم البشر بالإبداع والقدرة على التكيف، ولكن فقط في بعض الظروف؛ ولهذا يتعين علينا أن نستمر في البحث عن فرص قابلة للاستمرار تسمح للناس بالمشاركة الخلّاقة الفعّالة في الاقتصاد. ولتحقيق هذه الغاية، ينبغي لنا أن ننظر إلى التاريخ، فندرس ما حدث للـ"خاسرين" خلال الفترات السابقة من العولمة التكنولوجية السريعة.

في الثورة الصناعية في أواخر القرن الثامن عشر وأوائل القرن التاسع عشر، تسبب الإبداع التكنولوجي، وخاصة في صناعة آلات النسيج، في الإزاحة الجماعية للصُنّاع المهرة والحرفيين، الذين تُرِكوا محرومين من أي شبكة أمان حقيقية للتخفيف من وقع الضربة. ولكن ليس من الواضح، عندما ننظر إلى أحداث تلك الفترة الآن، ما إذا كان بوسع الحكومات أن تقوم بأي شيء لتعويض عمال النسيج على النول اليدوي في سيلسيا أو الصناع المهرة في المناطق الريفية في أيرلندا. فرغم أنهم كانوا من العمال الكادحين، أصبحت منتجاتهم أقل جودة وأكثر تكلفة مقارنة بمنتجات المصانع الجديدة.

بدلا من ذلك، هاجر العديد من العمال المزاحين ــ لمسافات بعيدة غالبا عبر المحيطات ــ إلى أماكن حيث كان بوسعهم اتخاذ أشكال جديدة من العمل، بل وحتى الازدهار. وكما يُظهِر الكتاب الرائع من أعمال الراحل توماس ماكرو بعنوان "المؤسسون والتمويل"، كانت تقاليد ريادة الأعمال في أميركا دليلا على إبداع المهاجرين.

لكي نتعرف على فوائد الهجرة، ليس علينا أن ننظر إلى ما هو أبعد من كالستاد، البلدة التي يسكنها صِغار المزارعين في جنوب غرب ألمانيا حيث وُلِد فريدريش (فريد) ترامب ــ جد دونالد ترامب ــ في الرابع عشر من مارس/آذار من عام 1869. انتقل فريدريش ترامب إلى الولايات المتحدة عام 1885 (كانت زوجته أيضا من مواليد كالستاد، وقد تزوجها هناك في زيارة إلى بلدته القديمة عام 1902). وكان والد مؤسس شركة الأغذية العملاقة هاينز (شركة كرافت هاينز الآن)، هنري جون هاينز، من مواليد كالستاد أيضا في عام 1811، ثم هاجر إلى بنسلفانيا في أربعينيات القرن التاسع عشر، هربا من أزمة زراعية.

ولكن بعد قرن واحد فقط، لم تعد الهجرة خيارا متاحا للأشخاص الذين أصبح نشاطهم الاقتصادي عتيقا على نحو مفاجئ، خاصة وأن أغلب الدول فرضت حواجز أكثر صرامة ضد الهجرة. في النصف الأول من القرن العشرين، كان المنتجون الأكثر عُرضة للخطر هم صغار المزارعين من المناطق الريفية الذين لم يكن بوسعهم أن يتنافسوا مع الإنتاج الغذائي المتوسع في أماكن أخرى من العالم.

وقد انطبق هذا بشكل خاص على المزارعين الأوروبيين، الذين استجابوا لإفقارهم المفاجئ وإفلاسهم بنفس النوع من السياسة الشعبوية التي برزت بوضوح في عام 2016. فقد شكلوا وصوتوا لصالح حركات سياسية راديكالية خلطت على نحو متزايد بين المثالية الاقتص��دية الاجتماعية والقومية المتشددة. وقد ساعدت هذه الحركات المناهضة للعولمة، والتي بلغت ذروتها في الحرب العالمية الثانية، في تدمير النظام الدولي المعاصر.

في أعقاب الحرب العالمية الثانية، وجد الساسة في الدول الصناعية حلا مختلفا لمشكلة المزارعين المزاحين: فقدموا إعانات الدعم للزراعة، ودعموا الأسعار، وحصنوا القطاع من التجارة الدولية.

في الولايات المتحدة ــ التي تجنبت الطفرة القومية ــ تجسد هذا الجهد بالفعل في قانون التنظيم الزراعي في عام 1933. وفي أوروبا، شكلت صيانة استقرار الأسعار وتدابير الحماية فوق الوطنية الأساس السياسي للتكامل الأوروبي في إطار الجماعة الاقتصادية الأوروبية، والتي أصبحت الأساس الذي قام عليه الاتحاد الأوروبي. وحتى يومنا هذا، يظل القسم الأعظم من ميزانية الاتحاد الأوروبي مكرسا للسياسة الزراعية المشتركة، أو نظام إعانات الدعم وغير ذلك من التدابير لدعم القطاع.

نجحت الحماية الزراعية لسببين. فأولا، لم تكن المنتجات الزراعية الأميركية والأوروبية في ظل هذا النظام الجديد عديمة القيمة في الأساس، كما كانت حال الملابس المصنوعة يدويا والرديئة فنيا خلال الثورة الصناعية. وقد غذى المنتجون الأميركيون والأوروبيون سكان الدول الغنية، حتى وإن كان ذلك بتكلفة أعلى مما كان ضروريا من الناحية الاقتصادية. ثانيا، وهو الأمر الأكثر أهمية، كان العمال قادرين على تغيير مهنهم، وانتقل كثيرون منهم من الريف لشغل وظائف جذابة ومجزية الأجر في التصنيع والخدمات في المناطق الحضرية.

بطبيعة الحال، يمتد التهديد الذي تفرضه العولمة اليوم إلى هذه الوظائف "الجديدة" على وجه التحديد. وقد حاولت أوروبا والولايات المتحدة لفترة طويلة دعم "الخاسرين" في قطاعات التصنيع والخدمات من خلال برامج متعددة صغيرة النطاق، والتي لا تفيد في واقع الأمر العديد من العمال. على سبيل المثال، كانت برامج مثل برنامج مساعدة التنظيم التجاري الأميركي، الذي تَعَزَّز في ظل قانون مساعدة التنظيم التجاري والعولمة في عام 2009، وصندوق تنظيم العولمة في الاتحاد الأوروبي، تدابير صغيرة ومعقدة ومكلفة لتعويض العمال المزاحين.

ونتيجة لهذا، تواجه العديد من المعضلات التي واجهت صناع السياسات في القرن التاسع عشر نظراءهم اليوم. لا أحد يستطيع أن ينكر أن دعم مهن تخلق بضائع غير مرغوبة أو عفا عليها الزمن إهدار للموارد البشرية والطبيعية. كانت الأجيال السابقة تلجأ إلى الهجرة كصمام تنفيس، ويستجيب العديد من الناس اليوم، وخاصة في شرق وجنوب أوروبا، للظروف الاقتصادية المحلية الرديئة بطريقة مماثلة.

فلا تزال الهجرة الداخلية إلى المراكز الحضرية الديناميكية احتمالا قائما، وخاصة بالنسبة للشباب. ولكن هذا النوع من التنقل ــ الذي يتزايد في أوروبا الحديثة، ولكن ليس في الولايات المتحدة ــ يتطلب المهارات وحس المبادرة. ففي عالَم اليوم، يتعين على العمال أن يتعلموا كيف يحتضنون القدرة على التكيف والمرونة، بدلا من الخضوع لمشاعر الاستياء والبؤس.

الواقع أن الشكل الأكثر أهمية من أشكال الحركة ليس ماديا؛ بل هو الحراك الاجتماعي أو النفسي. ومن المؤسف أن الولايات المتحدة وأغلب الدول الصناعية الأخرى فشلت بفِعل أنظمتها التعليمية الجامدة التي تخرج الحمقى في إعداد الناس لهذا الواقع.

ترجمة: مايسة كامل          Translated by: Maysa Kamel