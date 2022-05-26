Fighting Big Lies

One dimension of the problem of disinformation, at least in the United States, is the now-commonplace understanding that our own government is quite capable of using it as a political tool against the interests of its own citizens. And it has become more clear with every passing day that those who sponsor Big Lies will never be held accountable in any meaningful way.



How the government can imagine that it can mount a credible campaign against disinformation given the history of the last sixty years (starting perhaps, with the Pentagon Papers) -- and in particular since the start of the current century -- is beyond my comprehension.