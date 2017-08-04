25

Un panorama sombrío para la Trumpeconomía

NUEVA YORK – Ahora que hace seis meses que el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, está en el poder, podemos evaluar con más certeza las perspectivas para la economía estadounidense y las políticas económicas en su administración. Y, al igual que la presidencia de Trump en términos más generales, abundan las paradojas.  

El principal interrogante es la desconexión entre el desempeño de los mercados financieros y la realidad. Si bien los mercados bursátiles siguen alcanzando nuevos picos, la economía estadounidense creció a una tasa promedio de apenas el 2% en la primera mitad de 2017 -un crecimiento más lento que en la presidencia de Barack Obama- y la expectativa es que no le vaya mucho mejor en lo que resta del año.

Los inversores en los mercados bursátiles siguen albergando la esperanza de que Trump pueda impulsar políticas que estimulen el crecimiento y aumenten las ganancias corporativas. Es más, el crecimiento salarial muy lento implica que la inflación no está alcanzando la tasa objetivo de la Reserva Federal de Estados Unidos, lo que significa que la Fed tendrá que normalizar las tasas de interés mucho más lentamente de lo esperado.

Tasas de interés de largo plazo más bajas y un dólar más débil son buenas noticias para los mercados bursátiles de Estados Unidos, y la agenda pro-negocios de Trump, en principio, todavía sigue siendo buena para las acciones individuales, inclusive si se desinfló la idea del llamado comercio de reflación de Trump. Y hoy existen menos motivos de preocupación de que un enorme programa de estímulo fiscal haga subir el dólar y obligue a la Fed a aumentar las tasas. En vista de la incompetencia política de la administración Trump, es prudente asumir que, si existe algún tipo de estímulo, éste sea menor de lo esperado.

Es poco probable que la incapacidad por parte de la administración de actuar en el frente de las políticas económicas vaya a cambiar. Los intentos de los republicanos en el Congreso por reemplazar la Ley de Cuidado de Salud Asequible (Obamacare) han fallado, en particular porque los republicanos moderados se negaron a votar por un proyecto de ley que dejaría a unos 20 millones de norteamericanos sin su seguro médico.

La administración Trump ahora está avanzando en la reforma tributaria, algo que será igualmente difícil de implementar, si no más. Las propuestas anteriores en materia de reforma impositiva habían anticipado ahorros a partir del rechazo del Obamacare, y de un "impuesto de ajuste fronterizo" propuesto, que desde entonces se ha abandonado.

Eso deja a los republicanos en el Congreso con poco espacio de maniobra. Como las reglas de reconciliación presupuestaria del Senado de Estados Unidos exigen que todos los recortes impositivos no afecten los beneficios después de diez años, los republicanos tendrán que recortar las tasas impositivas mucho menos de lo que habían planeado originariamente o acordar recortes impositivos temporarios y limitados que no se pagan.

Para beneficiar a los trabajadores norteamericanos y fomentar el crecimiento económico, las reformas tributarias tienen que aumentar la carga sobre los ricos y ofrecer alivio a los trabajadores y a la clase media. Pero las propuestas de Trump harían justamente lo contrario: dependiendo de qué plan se analice, 80-90% de los beneficios irían al 10% superior de la escala de distribución de ingresos.

Más concretamente, las corporaciones estadounidenses no están acaparando billones de dólares en efectivo y negándose a hacer inversiones de capital porque la tasa impositiva sea demasiado alta, como sostienen Trump y los republicanos en el Congreso. Más bien, las empresas están menos inclinadas a invertir porque el lento crecimiento salarial está deprimiendo el consumo y, en consecuencia, el crecimiento económico general.

Más allá de la reforma impositiva, el plan de Trump para estimular el crecimiento de corto plazo a través de 1 billón de dólares en gasto en infraestructura todavía no está en el horizonte. Y, en lugar de que el gobierno haga una inversión directa de esa cantidad, la administración quiere ofrecer modestos incentivos impositivos para que el sector privado impulse varios proyectos. Desafortunadamente, harán falta más que exenciones impositivas para que se concreten grandes proyectos de infraestructura, y los proyectos de pronta implementación son contados.

En materia de comercio, hay buenas y malas noticias. La buena noticia es que la administración no ha implementado políticas radicalmente proteccionistas, como calificar a los países como manipuladores de monedas, introducir aranceles transfronterizos o impulsar el impuesto de ajuste fronterizo.

La mala noticia es que Trump no se despega de su credo de "compren a estadounidenses, contraten a estadounidenses", y sus gestos proteccionistas afectarán el crecimiento más de lo que salvarán empleos. Trump ya ha abandonado el Acuerdo Transpacífico y las negociaciones por la Asociación Transatlántica de Comercio e Inversión con la Unión Europea. Está renegociando el Tratado de Libre Comercio de América del Norte y tal vez intente renegociar otros acuerdos de libre comercio, como el acuerdo bilateral con Corea del Sur. También podría iniciar una guerra comercial con China introduciendo aranceles al acero y otros productos -especialmente ahora que China no se ha mostrado dispuesta a cooperar en la creciente amenaza nuclear de Corea del Norte.

Trump también podría limitar el potencial de crecimiento de Estados Unidos restringiendo la inmigración. Además de prohibir el ingreso a visitantes de seis países predominantemente musulmanes, la administración está decidida a restringir la migración de trabajadores altamente calificados y está incrementando las deportaciones de inmigrantes indocumentados. Esto, junto con el tan publicitado muro fronterizo, recortará la futura oferta laboral y, en consecuencia, el crecimiento económico, especialmente en la medida que la población norteamericana siga envejeciendo y quedando afuera de la fuerza laboral.

Por último, la agenda de desregulación de Trump no fomentará el crecimiento económico y, en verdad, puede debilitarlo con el tiempo. Si las regulaciones financieras se aflojan demasiado, el resultado podría ser otra burbuja de activos y de crédito, y hasta otra crisis financiera y recesión.

Mientras tanto, la decisión de Trump de retirarse del acuerdo climático de París, junto con un desmantelamiento de regulaciones ambientales, llevará a una degradación ecológica y a un crecimiento más lento en industrias de economía verde como la energía solar. Y las protecciones laborales más débiles reducirán aún más el poder negociador de los trabajadores, oprimiendo así el crecimiento salarial y el consumo general.

No resulta extraño que el crecimiento real y potencial esté atascado en alrededor del 2%. Sí, la inflación es baja, y las ganancias corporativas y los mercados bursátiles están disparándose. Pero la brecha entre Wall Street y la gente común se está ampliando. Las altas valuaciones de los mercados alimentadas por la liquidez y una exuberancia irracional no reflejan realidades económicas fundamentales. Una eventual corrección del mercado es inevitable. El único interrogante es a quién le echará la culpa Trump cuando esto suceda.